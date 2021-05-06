Has there ever been a more appropriate “Year of the Nurse” than 2020?
And that’s why we’ve chosen to honor each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program this year. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
2021 Nurses Oncology
Elise Herries, St. Louis Children’s Hospital
Quote "Elise is still strong and beautiful while helping everyone in the neighborhood stay safe."
Jill Conway, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "She is the voice the patients hear to let them know that they will be taken care of and that they are in good hands. Jill cares deeply about the patients and their experience while getting scheduled for their cancer evaluations."
Joan James
Quote "She always goes above and beyond her duties. She is always encouraging."
Lisa Roach, Alton Memorial Hospital
Quote "For her dedication of taking care of patients at Alton Memorial Hospital and her many years of service there."
Mercy Creve Couer Oncology, Mercy
Quote "You give loving care to all your patients as well as families."
Michael C. Costley, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Quote "Michael is an extremely smart and caring nurse. He's a dependable charge nurse as well as a great mentor."
Monica Cross
Quote "Monica is a team-player and always takes a patient-centered approach to every project that she works on."
Outpatient Medical Oncology Team, Siteman Cancer Center Downtown
Quote "This is an amazing team of nurses. They consistently rise above challenges and, within the last year, there have been many. Besides helping our patients through their journey with cancer, they also have helped them deal with COVID-19, which is no easy feat."
Raquel Davis, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "Raquel is a loving and caring nurse. She does what it takes to make sure her patients get the best care."
Sharidan Deal, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Quote "She is always positive and upbeat. She shares her love with all who encounter her."
Siteman Oncology Nurses, Siteman Cancer Center South County
Quote "The nurses at Siteman South County make going through cancer treatment more enjoyable and we are thankful to have them pick us up and keep us going along the way."
Tracy Recke
Quote "These patients are not just her patients but all of them are her friends and her family. She cares for them like they are her own family: She laughs and cries with them." This content was written in the voice of the nominator regarding a nurse who impacted their life. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or accuracy.
