Orthopedic nurses who make a difference

Nurses logo 2022

 

In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.

This program is supported by presenting sponsor  BJC HealthCare and title sponsors Centene CorporationDelmar GardensMercy and St. Luke's Hospital.

 

Orthopedic nurses

Cindy Pasque, RN, MSN, CCTC

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Thank you Cindy for doing what you do. Every time I call, you take care of whatever my need is at that time.

Darothey P. Roberts, RN

Retired

I would like to thank my mother, Darothey P. Roberts, for becoming a second-generation nurse who led with love, compassion and strength in nursing. She cared for hospice patients, ortho-neuro patients, as well as family and friends.

Regina Sparks

Orthopedic Center of St. Louis

Thank you Regina for your unending commitment to excellent health care for your patients. She has always had a willingness to help others.

Tiffany Schmidt

SSM Health, St. Clare Hospital

Tiffany-Amber has always been into helping people. She is an amazing nurse who always puts her patients first before anything else.

