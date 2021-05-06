Has there ever been a more appropriate “Year of the Nurse” than 2020?
And that’s why we’ve chosen to honor each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program this year. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
This program is supported by presenting sponsor
BJC HealthCare, title sponsors Centene Corporation, Delmar Gardens and Mercy.
2021 Nurses Pediatric
Aly Rackovan
Quote "Aly Rackovan is a wonderful and caring nurse who works with small children in an emergency environment as well as with adults. She is a bright, caring and wonderful nurse."
Audrey, 2nd floor South, Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
Quote "She went above and beyond to make sure my husband and I were comfortable as well as my son was comfortable. She helped me talk with doctors and advocate for my son."
Brittany Heineken
Quote "She does everything possible to see to it that her patients feel safe, comfortable, and not alone throughout their entire hospital stay."
Camille Scott
Quote "For working tirelessly for her patients and their families, for all of the love, care and compassion that she shares, for being there when she is needed."
Christie Kavanagh
Quote "She is a kind and friendly face at my childrens' doctor office. She is the only one they will let give them their vaccinations. They love her."
Christina M. Summers, Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
Quote "Her entire career has been devoted to taking care of children at the same hospital. She takes pride in treating each child with kindness and consideration."
Cindy Weishaar, Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Quote “Congratulations achieving your Masters Degree.”
Erin Foristal, Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
Quote "She has always displayed the utmost of care for her young patients and dedication to her job."
Jordan Marsh, St. Louis Children’s Hospital
Quote "This young man loves his patients at Children's Hospital. He respects the doctors and his coworkers."
Kelly Wertenberger
Quote "She always goes above and beyond to make our clinic day as pleasant as possible."
Kim Gorman, St. Louis Children's Hospital
Quote "Her drive to care for others shines in her daily life. She keeps a perfect balance of professionalism and fun with her pediatric patients."
Tracey Kohm, St. Louis Children’s Hospital
Quote "Tracey is a doer and goes above and beyond. She puts her best into what she does and somehow knows what is needed and takes care of people before they even need to ask." This content was written in the voice of the nominator regarding a nurse who impacted their life. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or accuracy.
