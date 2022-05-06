Pediatric nurses who make a difference

In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
This program is supported by presenting sponsor BJC HealthCare and title sponsors Centene Corporation, Delmar Gardens, Mercy and St. Luke's Hospital.
Pediatric nurses
People are also reading…
Anne Gildehaus
Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital
If I don’t know where to start or who to contact for even the silliest of issues, I know I can start with Anne. It’s not her job to do all she does, but she does it, and she does it with a grateful heart. I wouldn’t be the person or mom I am today without her.
Ashley Underwood
Mercy Hospital
She treats her pediatric patients like her own children, going above and beyond everyday. The love and care she pours into her job is second to none.
Brooke Zavaglia
St. Louis Children's Hospital
Thank you for being caring, knowledgeable and patient to those that you care for in the hospital. Your passion for your profession is appreciated by those that you serve and work with each day.
Brooklynn M. DeVitt
St. Louis Children's Hospital
Nurse Devitt is the epitome of dedication, commitment and perseverance. Even while carrying the load of family, she still dedicated countless hours away from home to the nursing craft during the most challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic and her continuous improvement in the nursing field.
Cheryl Kinsella, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner
David C. Pratt Cancer Center, Mercy Complex Care Pediatric Clinic
She goes above and beyond for her patients and her staff. If you need someone to help out with the smallest task, she will be there in a heartbeat. If you need a kind, caring ear to listen, she will be the first one to pull up a chair and a coffee. She has a way of making her patients feel physically, mentally and socially better every time they leave our office.
Claire Ramsey
St. Louis Children's Hospital
You are not only an amazing nurse, but a truly selfless and caring person. You put the needs of others before yourself and you truly care about the people you help get better. St. Louis Children's Hospital is lucky to have an amazing person like you there.
Emmy J. Byrd
St. Louis Children's Hospital
Even when not on the job, Emmy is always there. She is the most caring and loving woman and her beautiful smile is all you need to see to know it.
Johnelle Earnest
St. Louis Children's Hospital
I admire her hard work and dedication to her patients and families. She has the sweetest heart of anyone I know.
Kristie Kopp
Gateway Pediatrics
For over 24 years, my wife has dedicated her life to working with children at the same pediatrician's office. She never complains and doesn’t take days off. She is our hero.
L. Katy Watkins
St. Louis Children’s Hospital
She never missed a day off work during the pandemic and was sent where needed during that time. She is very dedicated and knowledgeable of her position.
Maddie Russell
Ranken Jordan Pediatric Hospital
I am so proud of my daughter for becoming a nurse and working with sick and recovering children. She puts her heart and soul into her work. She has always worked very hard for the things she wants in life, and to help children is so rewarding.
Mariah Boulch
Progress West Hospital
She took on the very difficult career of being a nurse and she's one of the sweetest, kindest and most generous people I know, caring for others day in and day out. She is truly a blessing to everyone that she crosses paths with.
Megan Thompson
Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital
Thank you for putting in the time for your patients.
Samuel Slaughter
Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital
He goes above and beyond for his patients. He truly cares for each and everyone.
Tammy Placke
Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital
Tammy is one of the most caring and kind nurses that I have had the pleasure of working with and there have been many. She is loved by all patients, parents and other coworkers. Her sincerity in dealing with all is what makes her the best!