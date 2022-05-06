 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pediatric nurses who make a difference

Nurses logo 2022

 

In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.

This program is supported by presenting sponsor  BJC HealthCare and title sponsors Centene CorporationDelmar GardensMercy and St. Luke's Hospital.

 

Pediatric nurses

Anne Gildehaus

Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

If I don’t know where to start or who to contact for even the silliest of issues, I know I can start with Anne. It’s not her job to do all she does, but she does it, and she does it with a grateful heart. I wouldn’t be the person or mom I am today without her.

Ashley Underwood

Mercy Hospital

She treats her pediatric patients like her own children, going above and beyond everyday. The love and care she pours into her job is second to none.

Brooke Zavaglia

St. Louis Children's Hospital

Thank you for being caring, knowledgeable and patient to those that you care for in the hospital. Your passion for your profession is appreciated by those that you serve and work with each day.

Brooklynn M. DeVitt

St. Louis Children's Hospital

Nurse Devitt is the epitome of dedication, commitment and perseverance. Even while carrying the load of family, she still dedicated countless hours away from home to the nursing craft during the most challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic and her continuous improvement in the nursing field.

Cheryl Kinsella, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner

David C. Pratt Cancer Center, Mercy Complex Care Pediatric Clinic

She goes above and beyond for her patients and her staff. If you need someone to help out with the smallest task, she will be there in a heartbeat. If you need a kind, caring ear to listen, she will be the first one to pull up a chair and a coffee. She has a way of making her patients feel physically, mentally and socially better every time they leave our office.

Claire Ramsey

St. Louis Children's Hospital

You are not only an amazing nurse, but a truly selfless and caring person. You put the needs of others before yourself and you truly care about the people you help get better. St. Louis Children's Hospital is lucky to have an amazing person like you there.

Emmy J. Byrd

St. Louis Children's Hospital

Even when not on the job, Emmy is always there. She is the most caring and loving woman and her beautiful smile is all you need to see to know it.

Johnelle Earnest

St. Louis Children's Hospital

I admire her hard work and dedication to her patients and families. She has the sweetest heart of anyone I know.

Kristie Kopp

Gateway Pediatrics

For over 24 years, my wife has dedicated her life to working with children at the same pediatrician's office. She never complains and doesn’t take days off. She is our hero.

L. Katy Watkins

St. Louis Children’s Hospital

She never missed a day off work during the pandemic and was sent where needed during that time. She is very dedicated and knowledgeable of her position.

Maddie Russell

Ranken Jordan Pediatric Hospital

I am so proud of my daughter for becoming a nurse and working with sick and recovering children. She puts her heart and soul into her work. She has always worked very hard for the things she wants in life, and to help children is so rewarding.

Mariah Boulch

Progress West Hospital

She took on the very difficult career of being a nurse and she's one of the sweetest, kindest and most generous people I know, caring for others day in and day out. She is truly a blessing to everyone that she crosses paths with.

Megan Thompson

Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

Thank you for putting in the time for your patients.

Samuel Slaughter

Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

He goes above and beyond for his patients. He truly cares for each and everyone.

Tammy Placke

Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

Tammy is one of the most caring and kind nurses that I have had the pleasure of working with and there have been many. She is loved by all patients, parents and other coworkers. Her sincerity in dealing with all is what makes her the best!

Nurse nominations were submitted by the community from their point of view. This content was produced by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch marketing department. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information, contact marketing@post-dispatch.com.
