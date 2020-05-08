Pediatric oncology and hematology nurse Brittany Evans rides the waves with her patients

At a glance RN, BSN

St. Louis Children’s Hospital NURSING PROGRAM:

Chamberlain College of Nursing AREA OF FOCUS:

Pediatric Oncology/Hematology YEARS OF SERVICE:

4 ½

She was a nurse fresh out of orientation and had to deliver a devastating diagnosis to a pediatric patient on the oncology/hematology floor. She didn’t know how she’d find to courage to do so.

The patient’s lighthearted response, thinking the hospital was a hotel: “Where’s the pool?”

Brittany Evans, RN, BSN and pediatric oncology/hematology nurse at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, remembers this patient fondly. She explained that this blissful innocence is the essence of pediatric cancer patients.

DESTINED TO BE A NURSE

Evans initially pursued a career in speech pathology after studying communication disorders in undergrad. Her grandpa, who she cared for from a young age, prophesized her future calling. “You’re going to be a nurse one day,” he would tell her.

He was right. After realizing nursing was where she belonged, Evans enrolled at Chamberlain College of Nursing. She landed her first job at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital ICU, but she felt a specific pull to work in pediatric oncology and hematology after falling in love with the specialty on a nursing rotation in college. She has been working alongside these young cancer patients for the last 2 ½ years.