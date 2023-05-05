In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
This program is supported by presenting sponsor BJC HealthCare and title sponsors Delmar Gardens, Mercy and SSM Health.
School nurses
Angela Midnight-Oest
Westridge Elementary School
She is always going above and beyond to help the students at Westridge Elementary, and often other students in the Rockwood School District. She also helps her school nurse peers throughout the state of Missouri!
Ann Becker
For being an amazing nurse to our special education students!
Ashley Craig
Gateway STEM High School
For truly being there. She actually listens.
We thank her for kindness and genuine concern for us everyday!
For always being there for not only the students, but the entire staff. Our nurse helps everyone. She never shows frustration or panic and always has a very calming approach.
Carolyn Bowers
Affton Early Childhood Special School District
For treating my daughter as if she were her own and loving her as much as we do.
CJ Luttrell
Selvidge Middle School
CJ is a calming source for all students and staff. When we have an emergency, she is quick to respond in a caring, stable way so that she is able to de-escalate what might be happening
Danielle Bogert
Alton School District
For always being so kind and patient with every student and staff member you interact with!
Davia Burns
For being dedicated and devoted.
Diana Orloski
Woerther Elementary School
Diana is compassionate and reliable.
Eileen Mayberry
Oakville Middle School
I want to thank Nurse Eileen for all of her hard work she does at Oakville Middle School! She is not only one of the best nurses we have had, she comes to work every day with a smile on her face and love in her heart for the kids and staff.
Erin Rimkus
Kirkwood School District
Erin is an incredible nurse. She provides compassionate care and is kind and empathetic to all. She always goes the extra mile for her team and community.
Mary Wiesehan
Ste. Genevieve Du Bois School
She recognized an oncoming stroke in a kitchen worker and prevented it.
Melissa Groff
Crestview Middle School
Melissa was a fantastic support for me as a principal as we navigated through the pandemic. She had a focus on student health that ensured we did what was best for each student. Her calm demeanor and patience allowed us to make it through each day.
Michelle Lord
Wildwood Middle School
For her patience in working with all students and staff at Wildwood Middle School. She always goes above and beyond to ensure the wellness, safety and best practices for our students and staff.
For going above and beyond every day to serve our students and staff. She is the kindest, most upbeat, positive friend and colleague.
Minette Wilson
Roxana School District
Minette is a fantastic nurse. She works so hard for every student and staff at her school. She is hardworking and kind! She treats everyone with compassion and she's a great nurse!
Sequina Jones
Riverview Gardens School District
For always going above and beyond for the scholars.
Stephanie Bennett
Without Stephanie, our school would be lost! She has a huge heart, is great at multitasking and she's terrific at communicating with all of our students, staff and parents. Stephanie is amazing!
Teri Herell
Buder Elementary School
Thank you for all you do!
Victoria Minor-Young
Riverview Gardens School District
Victoria is dedicated and makes the scholars feel comfortable under any circumstance.
Wendy Shaw
Rockwood School District
For her ongoing dedication to the students of the Rockwood School District.