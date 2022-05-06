 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School nurses who make a difference

Nurses logo 2022

 

In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.

This program is supported by presenting sponsor  BJC HealthCare and title sponsors Centene CorporationDelmar GardensMercy and St. Luke's Hospital.

 

School nurses

Abby Heiland

Special School District

For helping Sarah be the best she can be and being there for everything Sarah needed for two years! She is one amazing nurse and works so hard. We miss her.

Adriene Anderson

Glasgow Elementary School

Glasgow Elementary School wants to thank Nurse Adriene for being everything that we needed even before the pandemic started. She continues to make hard decisions with understanding.

April Gunther

St. Louis Community College

For being an amazing role model and educator over the past few years. She has given me valuable insight that I will always carry throughout my career.

Barb Ford, RN

Holy Infant School

Barb demonstrates compassion, understanding and security to those who look to her for advice. She is fully-vested in her job and will do anything to help those in need.

Christina Patrick

Rockwood South Middle School

She has worked hour after hour to keep our students and staff safe, well beyond the responsibilities of her contract. As a school nurse trying to do the best for our community, she has been on the front lines. I don’t know how she does it, but she has managed to do this all with grace and compassion.

Christina is so patient, kind and caring. Kids love her, but her staff loves her even more. She has worked endless hours over the past two years making sure our school is safe through COVID-19 and she deserves all the recognition in the world.

Jessica Heidorn

Roosevelt Elementary School

We would have been lost without her ability to keep students and staff safe by constantly going above and beyond with her organizational skills and promptness in emergency situations. Her kind, caring and compassionate spirit helped guide us over the years with confidence.

Karen Malik

Green Trails Elementary

Aside from working with students, parents and teachers during the school day, she is now working with these families 24/7. Between emails and questions about COVID-19, contact tracing and quarantine, she rarely has a break. We appreciate Nurse Malik more than words could say.

Kari Kopp

Keysor Elementary School

Our Nurse Kari is the heart of our school. She's so kind and sweet that students love going to see her. This past year has been especially stressful as she helped our school navigate the pandemic while monitoring the health and well-being of students and staff alike. She is truly a gem.

Kayte Calhoun

Meramec Heights Elementary

Kayte is the biggest asset to Meramec Heights Elementary! She is always going the extra mile to do whatever is necessary.

Kimberly Webb

Shenandoah Valley Elementary

Nurse Webb not only juggles little one’s skinned knees and bruises, but she manages constant phone calls, calls on the walkie, students getting sick and everyone asking questions and seeking help. Nurse Webb is kind-hearted, calm and supportive. We are very lucky to have her at Shenandoah Valley Elementary.

Michael Wilhite, RN, BSN

Kirkwood Early Childhood Center

As a school nurse, Michael’s ability to lead with courage and confidence has been vital in protecting students and staff during this pandemic. He continually prioritizes health and safety throughout the ever-changing landscape, quickly pivoting as needed with patience and compassion. He is empathetic and caring. He embodies what being a healthcare hero is all about.

Miranda Sellars

East Alton School District #13

She is our one and only school Nurse for our school district. She did an outstanding job maneuvering through all of the ever-changing guidelines. Although things are getting better, she continues to be a strong force for our district.

Monica Bayless

Hawthorn Elementary

She is the kindest school nurse I've ever met.

Rockwood School District Nurses

Rockwood School District

These 45 nurses have cared for over 20,000 students, 3,500 staff members, and put in endless hours doing their primary job. They were contact tracers and data entry specialists, all while fielding multiple calls and questions. My hat is off to every single one of you.

Stephanie Ackerman

Special School District

For being the best sounding board, patient and parent advocate. She is a super dedicated woman.

Suzanne Kaeble

Nance Elementary School

For your dedication to the students, staff and parents at Nance Elementary. You are awesome and we truly appreciate you. We are so thankful that you are a part of the Nance team.

