Has there ever been a more appropriate “Year of the Nurse” than 2020?
And that’s why we’ve chosen to honor each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program this year. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.