Singing nurse Rodney Armstead helps calm his patients

At a glance RN, BSN

St. Louis Community College - Forest Park & Barnes-Jewish Hospital NURSING PROGRAM:

Chamberlain College of Nursing AREA OF FOCUS:

Teaching & Vascular PCU YEARS OF SERVICE:

5

Rodney Armstead Jr. likes to be musically and medically in tune with his patients.

Songs have been a staple for Armstead since nursing school. As a memorization tool, Armstead wrote songs as a means to study for tests. He shared these songs with his fellow students, eventually ending up on Facebook, he laughed. “Students would approach me after a test and tell me that they thought about the song I sang and how it helped them figure out the answer,” he said.

His self-proclaimed music career has followed him right into his professional nursing career.

Nursing wasn’t his initial career path, although it was embedded in his mind from a young age. Out of curiosity as a child, Armstead borrowed his aunt’s nursing schoolbooks and was fascinated by the pictures. His heart for nursing started long before his mind caught up.

BUTTERFLY EFFECT

His combined passion for science and human anatomy led him to his first health care position as a transporter at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Three years later, he transferred to the post-anesthesia care unit as a patient care tech.