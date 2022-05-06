Skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care nurses who make a difference

In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
This program is supported by presenting sponsor BJC HealthCare and title sponsors Centene Corporation, Delmar Gardens, Mercy and St. Luke's Hospital.
Skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care nurses
People are also reading…
Amy Lee and Brian Murphy
SRZ Reach
Amy and Brian are amazing leaders and clinical support to our nursing homes. They show up, support and assist whenever there is a need.
Antoinette Beckmann
Laclede Groves
She is amazing at managing long term care at Laclede Groves. I know my mom is in good hands and she is kind and responsive when I communicate with her.
Barbara Curtis
St. Paul's Home, Belleville
For almost 40 years, she has represented nursing at its finest. She has balanced the stress of being a career military officer's wife and RN at numerous hospitals across the nation. Her specialty was Labor and Delivery, where she provided superior care to the soon-to-be mothers. On more than one occasion, she saved a child's life during the delivery process.
Christina Denny
Pathways Hospice and Palliative Care
Christina not only cares for her patients and families with compassion, she readily volunteers to pick up visits, weekend on-call or after hours shifts in order to help her teammates and to ensure our patients receive the care they need. She does not hesitate to step in to assist our nurse aides with patient care. She demonstrates professionalism and takes great pride in her job, which is evident by the love, care and understanding she provides every day.
Dawn Ellington
Washington University
Your hard work does not go unnoticed. Some days can be harder than others, but you still go through the day with a smile on your face. You are incredibly caring and always putting people first, no matter what.
Gail Daugherty
Delmar Gardens
Through the pandemic, Gail has worked tirelessly to make sure her patients are cared for. She shows up every day and is so loved by her patients and coworkers.
Jennifer Schmittling
Bethesda Extended Care, Alton
She regularly puts in 70-90 hours a week. She makes sure that her coworkers are supported and well-informed, and she enjoys working with her patients and going to work.
Kerstin Higdon
Sunset Healthcare
I want to thank this very special nurse for not only saving lives at work, but coming home and literally turning into a super mom!
Laura Hill
Bentleys Extended Care
Thank you for all of your countless hours, unlimited compassion and dedication to all our skilled nursing residents, staff members and the entire community. Thank you for all you do to keep everyone safe and healthy during a pandemic.
Lydie "Rose" Feliho
Delmar Gardens South
Rose’s mission is fueled by her genuine love for the residents, geriatric nursing and her unwavering faith. Spiritual healing and support are a byproduct of nursing care received through her hands.
Mary Flotte
Delmar Gardens of O'Fallon
Mary has a genuine love of her residents and their families. Her years of experience providing outstanding care is only overshadowed by her loving compassion for her residents and their families.
Natalynn Casey
Alton Memorial Hospital
Thank you for doing all that you do. We are so proud of you and we love you!
Ernestine Goodwin
Retired
I would like to thank the parents of Ernestine E. Goodwin for giving birth to such an awesome and caring lady. Mrs. Goodwin was a veteran who served her country, the sick and her family. Thanks Mrs. Goodwin for caring for so many throughout your life span.
Pamela Pherigo
Delmar Gardens of O'Fallon
Pam Pherigo is a Delmar Gardens of O’Fallon nurse that graciously wears many hats: outstanding nurse, team player, friend, resident advocate, family advocate and leader. She will do whatever is needed for the greater good of the residents, family, facility and staff. She is admired by her peers and loved by her residents.
Pam took care of me after a serious fall on concrete. Because of her extra care and rehab, I walk only with a simple cane for stability. Independence and continued mobility are key to senior mental well-being and health. Thanks to Nurse Pam, I still have both.
Sally DeIuliis
ShiftKey
Sally goes above and beyond in her career as a nurse. Her patients are like family to her.
Samantha "Sam" Karns
Delmar Gardens of O'Fallon
While Sam has only been with us for a very short time in her new career, her potential to excel is evident. Three of Sam’s strongest qualities thus far are professionalism, patience and passion. She is a true advocate for all residents in our care.
Sarah Willard, RN
Delmar Gardens of Creve Coeur
Outstanding leadership, communication, knowledge and organizational skills were evident when Sarah started working as a nurse 13 years ago. However, in these last four months Sarah’s leadership intensified as her unwavering confidence in decision-making skyrocketed. Sarah genuinely has shone as a leader with compassion and understanding for her residents and coworkers.
Timothy "TJ" Litzkow
Agency
I want to thank him for always going above and beyond. He loves his job and truly cares about his patients and their care. He is the epitome of what a nurse is and should be.
TJ has gone above and beyond in long term care and rehabilitation. Since becoming a nurse, he has shown great compassion and kindness to his residents.