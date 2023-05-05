In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
Skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care nurses
Adrianna "Andi" Jordan, RN
Delmar Gardens of O'Fallon, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Adrianna "Andi"Jordan, RN, is one of our newest nurses who started her career with us at Delmar Gardens of O'Fallon. As a rehab unit nurse, Andi has proven to be very eager to learn! She has a gentle nature and soft approach with our dear residents and their families. She is a great support and friend to all her coworkers. We feel blessed to have such a blossoming superstar on our team!
Adrianne Miller
SSM Health
For years of dedication to her job.
Ashley Maichin, LPN
Delmar Gardens of O'Fallon, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Ashley is one in a million! She is always happy, pleasant and smiling. Her work ethic is strong and she is extremely dependable. Not only is she a great nurse, but she is supportive of other departments in our community always asking if she can help.
Ashley Robinson
Bethesda Southgate
For staying calm under pressure and being an overall rockstar.
Asia Burns
St. Luke's Des Peres Hospital
For going above and beyond.
Betty Lovelace
She has dedicated her life to helping the elderly.
Darlene Cosby
Bethesda Southgate
For Darlene's incredible leadership skills when the staffing world is falling down around us.
Jasmine Burns
For being an awesome nurse.
Jennifer Schmittling
Belleville Memorial Care Center
For her dedication.
Karen Jackson, LPN
Garden Villas North Independent and Assisted Living Community
Karen is one of the most compassionate and caring nurses in St. Louis. She leads by example and is always a team player. There is not a request made by a resident, family member or staff member that is too much for Karen.
Karen Schroeder
Delmar Gardens Home Care
Karen cared for my husband Wallie at his end of his life.
Lakesha Cook
Bethesda Hawthorne Place
I would like to thank Lakesha for the kindness, dedication and compassion she shows our residents and her team on a daily basis.
Lori Smith
Thank you for your hard-working spirit and sacrificing so much in order to help those in need!
Mercedes Jackson
Bethesda Southgate
For being a team player and supporting her employees 100%!
Patricia "Chris" Masters
Delmar Gardens of O'Fallon, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
When you work in a nursing home, it is like caring for a second family. Chris Masters would not have it any other way! Her caring and patient demeanor is consistent when she cares for her residents or supports coworkers when they need extra assistance. Chris works to make it a good day for every single resident she sees.
Tina Korunka
Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy
Tina is the most amazing nurse I have had the pleasure to work with. She sacrifices her time to make sure all of her residents are taken care of. She rallies her team to do their best and give their all for the good of others. She is a master multi-tasker!
Tina Robinson, LPN
Bethesda Southgate
For being the utmost team player! She has LPN behind her name, but is always doing whatever needs to be done, including working as a CNA if the situation calls for it.
Tracy Chancy
Bethesda Southgate
For her empathy and endless hours she works to keep night the shift going!
Vicki Chism
Bethesda Southgate
For being a great rehab nurse even if that's not her actual job!