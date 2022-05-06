Telemedicine nurses who make a difference

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios.
In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
She has gone above and beyond the call of duty for the patients, families and the teams she has served for over 30 years.
Honore Aqil
SSM Health, St. Mary’s Hospital
Honore, 'Nurse Rae,' loves to make others feel better. She has always displayed this characteristic and is now able to further express this attribute working as a nurse. She works with very sick people, however, her highest priority is to not only assist with their physical needs, but also say a kind word of “happy healing” and always leaving a smile on their face.
Kara Skrodzski
Hicuity Health
I want to thank Kara for her compassion, empathy, love and knowledge. She is so dedicated to her profession, her family and her friends.
Kara is such a compassionate, empathetic, loving and knowledgeable nurse who always puts others first! She is dedicated to her family, friends and profession.
Marcella Kalert
St. Luke's Hospital, Des Peres
Marcella is a fabulous nurse and mentor. She was my mentor and taught me how to become the nurse I am today. She is a patient advocate and is very passionate about her career.
Patty McCune
Patty McCune has done nothing but make a difference for so many families in the hospice field, including COVID-19 testing and breast cancer patients. Patty truly makes a difference and is a real hero.
Sharon Schell
St. Luke's Hospital, Des Peres
She is an amazing, kind and compassionate soul. She has worked well past retirement and continues to work even despite a pandemic. Nothing can stop her from providing compassionate care to those in need. It is a blessing to have such an amazing person in our field. I aspire to be more like her everyday.
