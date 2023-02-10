This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios.
Nurses in our communities have dedicated their lives to helping others. They say, “it’s just their job” - we know it’s much more.
They deserve our thanks and recognition for all that they do.
For the seventh year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is honoring these humanitarians in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. This reader-submission campaign and section is supported by presenting sponsor BJC HealthCare and title sponsors Delmar Gardens, Mercy and SSM Health.
Show your gratitude
Think about the LPN or CNA who has cared for a family member. Or the school nurse not only taking care of the students, but the entire staff. Remember the ICU nurse who is vulnerable, but not thinking twice about caring for your loved one. Don’t forget about the virtual nurse, taking your call in the middle of the night when your symptoms arose unexpectedly.
Submit a brief story about a nurse who has impacted your life. Submissions will be recognized on STLtoday and in the special section in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 7, 2023, during National Nurses Week.
(Left to right) Julie Peden, Home State Health (photo provided by Centene Corporation); Connie Douglas, Christian Hospital (photo provided by BJC HealthCare); Bridget Stubbs, Mercy Hospital South (photo provided by Mercy Hospital); Yvonne Smith, Barnes Jewish Hospital (photo provided by BJC HealthCare); Ashley Ploesser, St. Luke's Hospital (photo provided by St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield)