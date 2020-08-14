You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
 
Brand Ave. Studios
more info

Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

Thank you, Nurses! Celebrating with our 2020 Heart of Health Care honorees.
0 comments

Thank you, Nurses! Celebrating with our 2020 Heart of Health Care honorees.

  • 0

In years past, the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care recipients were celebrated at a luncheon and awards ceremony. This year, due to coronavirus restrictions, each recipient’s family and friends gathered at the honoree’s residence or workplace to celebrate their service with a special Heart of Health Care Thank-You celebration. The celebrations ranged from small gatherings of immediate family to nearly 20 coworkers (socially-distanced, of course).

This unique celebration garnered attention throughout the day, with the winning nurses receiving a plaque and gift box containing a gooey butter cake and gift card from Art of Entertaining, a gift card from Kenrick’s Meats & Catering, a gift card and cookie from Espresso Yourself Coffee & Café and a bottle of wine from Noboleis Vineyards. Each recipient was grateful for the recognition. One nurse summed up her experience after her coworkers surprised her at her ceremony, “If I could give every one of you a hug, I would!”

Read profiles of the 2020 honorees

Nurses: The Heart of Health Care is presented by BJC Healthcare, title sponsors Centene Corporation and Mercy and education sponsor, Maryville University.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports