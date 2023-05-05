In celebration of National Nurses Week, we are honoring each and every nomination in the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program. Be sure to scroll through to see a glimpse into how each of these tireless professionals impacted coworkers, patients and families.
4th Floor Nursing Team
The entire staff was kind, helpful and understanding during my wife's stay. My wife recently had a health issue and I was beside myself. They were compassionate and made sure she was comfortable and well cared for.
Ali Smugala
Mercy Hospital South
Ali is an amazing mom and wife.
Alli Combs
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital
For being an amazing nurse! No one cares for their patients more than she does. Very proud of her for being a great nurse and making a positive difference!
Alverta Mooney Smith
Cities of St. Louis and University City
For her unselfish commitment to humanity.
Amanda Bertholomey
Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Amanda has compassion and empathy for her patients.
Amy Kosanke
Midwest Anesthesia Partners
For being an amazing mom and person.
Amy Williams
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital
For your amazing care and devotion to your job!
Andrea Follins Perkins
Mercy Hospital South
I would like to thank her for being such a caring and supportive nurse. Her love for her patients is phenomenal.
Ashley Daniel
SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital
For her dedication and devotion to her work.
Ashley Goldsmith
Victorian Place of Owensville
We would like to thank her for being such a caring and compassionate person, and for always being there when we need her.
For being a kind and caring nurse.
Ashley Titchenal
Washington University Medical Center
For excellent care.
Bianca Andrews
St. Louis County Department of Public Health, Nurse-Family Partnership
For her dedication to her clients and improving maternal-child health.
Blake Trucano
BJC HealthCare
For caring and giving his best care.
Brooke Wilson
Mercy Virtual Care Center
Many people are alive today, due to Brooke's excellent nursing skills including placing ultrasound guided IVs quickly and successfully in the Mercy Ballas ER. She is an angel on earth!
Cara Dickinson
St. Louis Children's Hospital
For being so great with all her patients and having so much knowledge about everything.
Carol Dillon
Mercy Hospital South
For being an outstanding mentor.
Carol Krummenacher
Young in Spirit Adult Day Care
Carol makes herself available any time for health questions, emotional support or an encouraging word.
Carrie Bettlach
Washington University Medical Center
For excellent care.
Chantaya King
Alton Mental Health Center
For hard work and dedication, to treating patients with dignity and respect and being a team player!
Connie Wilkinson
Missouri Poison Center | Washington University Children's After Hours | SSM Health
For everything she does for her family and her patients.
For being so faithful to her patients and caring for them in a one-of-a-kind manner. You do not get her kind of care from anyone else. She cares for people from the elderly to infants and they each get their own kind of special care.
Crystal Bailey
St. Luke's Hospital
For being an amazing role model and leader.
Danielle Baldwin
SSM Health
Danielle is a wonderful nurse with a great heart. She uses her knowledge to teach future nurses. She is an asset to any team and a joy to be around. Danielle is able to adapt critical thinking skills to any situation. She's the best nurse!
Danielle Beiler
Always going above and beyond helping others.
Delayne Ivanowski
Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Delayne is a brave young woman, dedicating her life to helping and saving others. She not only helps people she doesn't even know on a daily basis, but also just donated her kidney to her father!
Denise Goode
Mercy Research
Mercy Research recognizes Denise for her dedicated service to her team and compassionate care to patients. She goes above and beyond to support coworkers needs, provide education and guidance and encourage growth around her.
Ebenezer Yeboah
Mercy Hospital South
Ebenezer goes above and beyond for patients and other team member every single time he works.
E'lisa Moss
CareRev Travel Registered Nurse and U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resource and Conservation Service
Thank you for healing the community and environment through your work as a registered nurse and soil conservationist. You have truly shown me how to heal myself through caring for our earth and environment.
Emily
SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Emily displays outstanding care and kindness.
Emily Estopare
St. Louis Children's Hospital
For giving her all each and every day, and being an advocate for the children she takes care of when they can't do it themselves.
Every nurse
Thank you for all you do!
Frances Jean Campbell
For being compassionate.
Gail Farley Wilkerson
Gail was a registered nurse for 48 years working in oncology and geriatrics. Gail went from a staff nurse to national director of resident care for a senior living company.
Gloria Adzamli
BJC Behavioral Health
Gloria is caring and patient with our clients.
Heather Wilson
Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital
Heather works hard to care for patients.
For doing a great job.
Jean Cermak
I would like to thank my mom, Jean, for going above and beyond for over 40 years while working in several surgery departments, comforting patients in times of fear and treating coworkers with respect.
Jeanette Gaylord
BJC HealthCare
She worked her tail off to get her nursing degree at a young age, while having two kids under two. She knew from day one she was put on this earth to help people. I could not have asked for a better role model to help shape me into the nurse that I am today.
Jenni O'Brien
Mercy Hospital South
I worked with Jenni for nearly 30 years. She is the ultimate professional, knowledgeable and empathetic nurse. She volunteers for various charity organizations and gives of her free time around St. Louis.
Jennifer Beckett
Mercy Hospital South
For her amazing dedication to people.
Jennifer Gravert
St. Louis County Department of Public Health, Nurse-Family Partnership
For her dedication to health equity and maternal-child health.
Judy Weiss
Alhambra Rehab & Healthcare
For coming out of retirement and working at a nursing home during COVID-19.
Julie Holtz
Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
For her excellent care, compassion and inclusiveness to all.
Kaitlin Sutter
St. Louis County Department of Public Health, Nurse-Family Partnership
For the dedication to her clients and maternal-child health.
Kali Dundon
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital
For working so diligently during the pandemic and always.
Karin Scott
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
I thank Karin for her ability to connect to patients and make them feel that someone really cares. Karin is an advocate for patients everywhere.
Kassie Klepper
For her compassion and dedication to highest level of quality patient care.
Kathleen Hejna
SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
For helping save my life.
Katie Edwards
Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
Katie is dedicated to her patients.
Katie Jett
Goldfarb School of Nursing
For her ongoing willingness to help anyone in need. She shows professionalism and empathy each day.
Kelli Marshall
Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Kelli is an outstanding nurse leader!
Kelly Eastman
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis
Kelly is an incredible nurse! She is a wealth of knowledge and serves as a resource to nurses all over the hospital. She treats everyone with kindness and respect. She has a great sense of humor and makes those around her smile. She will always jump in and help!
Kelly McCoy Gross
Washington University ALS Center
For her outstanding care for all of the patients (and especially my mom) at the research center for ALS.
Kelly McKinney
Barnes-Jewish Hospital Psychiatric Care
For being a valuable person, loving and compassionate to all of her patients. Her wise mind and attitude for individuals dealing with mental health is incredible.
Kerrie Kocs
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Kerrie works hard with patients after they receive transplants.
Kimberly Gray
Washington University Division of Infectious Disease Clinic
For her concern and dedication for her patients and her community.
Krista Wallach
SSM St. Clare Surgical Center
Krista is hard-working and a very caring caregiver.
LaKeisha Perry
Affinia Healthcare | SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
I am nominating LaKeisha for her outstanding performance toward her patients, her patience and for being attentive to every patient's needs. She has a good listening ear, and has an all around ability to make us smile.
Lakisha White
Travel Nurse Across America
For risking your health to make sure others are well! A true hero.
Lauren Hanson
Hanson Holistic Health
For always being there to help.
Leslie Ganer
For kindness, compassion and dedication.
Lisa Gabriele
Washington University Medical Center
For outstanding and kind patient care.
Lola Robinson
St. Luke's Hospital
Thank you for being our home nurse when we needed you.
Lori Cebulski
John J. Cochran Veterans Hospital
Lori loves helping our veterans in any way she can.
Lyra Brown
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis
Thank you for all you do – you make a difference!
Maddy Slusser
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
Maddy is very caring and dedicated to helping others.
Marianne Torbert, NP
Christian Hospital
Thank you for being accessible and willing to help those who reach out to you take care of their patients.
MaryBeth Funkhouser, DNP
SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital
MaryBeth has been a staunch advocate for SLU APPs, a mentor, supportive colleague and champion for her staff since arriving at SLUH. We are so lucky to have her!
Matti Shae
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Matti was my dad's nurse last year. She not only took care of him, but made all of our family more comfortable during a difficult time. As busy as she was, she never complained. A coworker said she was "one of the good ones."
Melissa Burkamp
Progress West Hospital
For being the best nurse ever!
Melissa Chatfield
St. Louis Children's Hospital
For her grace.
Mercy Research Nurses
Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Mercy Research thanks and recognizes its nurses for their commitment and compassion in helping find cures for our patients.
Michelle Birke
Mercy Spine Center and Pain Management - Washington
Thank you for your service and commitment to our team!
Michelle Burns
Mercy Hospital South
Michelle will work all hours of the day. When the hospital is short, she is there cleaning rooms, transporting patients and helping any way she can. She isn't your average manager. She is always going above and beyond for our staff.
Mindy Adams
Mindy is dedicated to her profession and helping others. She has been a nurse since 2012 after going back to school as an adult with two young children. She is held in high regard amongst her peers and others. Mindy always puts her patients first.
Molly Couture
St. Luke's Hospital
Molly shows constant care and concern for her patients.
My 5300 BJC LNU
BJC HealthCare
For the kindness, generosity and listening ear you display to your patients. You understand the needs of each of them, and approach care worth remembering.
My Ung
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Thank you for having the capacity for compassion that you do. I'm grateful that I've had the privilege to work alongside you for as long as I have.
Nicolle Myers
Washington University Medical Campus
Nicolle is an outstanding nurse and an equally amazing teacher. She has a passion for patient care and customer service. All that matters are her patients, her students and their well-being.
Nivy Rao
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Nivy is one of the most compassionate, dedicated nurses I have had the opportunity of working with in my career. She has helped grow countless nurses and has touched the lives of even more patients and families through her years of service.
Nurse Honor Guard St. Louis
Thank you for giving your free time, giving tribute to all nurses who served.
Pam Amerson
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis
I LOVE working with Pam! I have seen her get some of the most challenging patients to laugh. When I'm having a rough day a quick huddle with Pam is all I need.
Pamela Thurston
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
For her tireless efforts and support following my organ transplant.
Payton Guffey
Behavioral Health Crisis Center - Crisis Access Point (CAP)
For compassion and saving a life.
For being strong and helping others no matter what.
For all her dedication to her patients.
Rachael Simpson
Rachael is the ideal nurse – very dedicated, loyal, passionate and compassionate. She is a great supervisor and leader who works with her employees as a team.
Rachel Gregory
DaVita North County Kidney Care Dialysis
Rachel was one of my uncle's hemodialysis nurses before he transitioned to peritoneal dialysis. She told us from day one that she would take care of him like he was her own family. My uncle did not like going three days a week for treatments, but once he got there, Rachel always brightened his day with her kindness and humor.
Regina Schroeder
Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Gina is an outstanding nursing leader!
Samantha Neeley
Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center
Sam is a wonderful nurse who is highly dedicated to delivering the highest level of care to her patients. She works very hard to give every patient she works with the care they need.
Shannon Davis
Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
For saving my mother's life.
Sharon Davis Smith
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Thank you Sharon for the compassion and expertise you give daily in to patients at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. During COVID-19, you were right there delivering the excellent service you always have. When my daughter, Cynthia, had stage 3 breast cancer, you were my rock.
Shelby Rickey
St. Louis Children's Hospital
For being so kind.
Sheri Beezley
South County Habilitation Center
Sheri is upbeat, full of positive energy, a collaborator and takes initiative to involve herself with projects and tasks. She is a strong advocate for clients. Our team is so fortunate to have Sheri as a team member.
Sherrie Braxton
South City Hospital | Mercy Hospital St. Louis
I want to thank this wonderful nurse for being an amazing and compassionate leader of our surgical department, who takes and shows honor in being an advocate for our patients.
Thank you for always putting others first and never complaining about it. Thank you for all that you do for others without expecting anything in return.
I want to thank this nurse for caring so much about any patient that comes her way!
St. Louis VA Medical Center, Operating Room Nurses
St. Louis VA Medical Center-Jefferson Barracks
Thank you very much for your hard work and dedication. We really appreciate the sacrifices that you are making to take care of those of us in need.
Stephanie Douglas
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
Steph - as my son called her - was our saving grace. My son recovered from brain surgery, then contracted bacterial meningitis and had a brain bleed. Steph was with us through it all. She was the best nurse to him and the best emotional support for me as a mom.
Sue Zessinger
Fresenius Kidney Care Wentzville
Sue is an exceptional manager. She is fair and truly cares about her employees and patients.
Susan Nash
University Internal Medicine & Diabetes Associates, a division of Washington University Clinical Associates
Susan has been committed to patients for over 35 years, constantly helping empower them to improve their quality of life as diabetes nurse educator.
Suzanne Sirko-Carney
For her unwavering dedication to her patients in the post-anesthesia care unit.
Tanesia Runnels
SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Thank you for working hard and providing the utmost care for patients.
Taylor Dazey
Sumner Regional Medical Center
For her continuous hard work and dedication to many patients as she travels to different hospitals.
Tonya Moody
DaVita North County Kidney Care Dialysis
Tonya is my uncle's peritoneal dialysis nurse. She is an amazing nurse. She has the heart of a teacher and taught me how to give my uncle peritoneal dialysis treatments at home. Tonya is a hard worker and known for being at the center bright and early in the morning!
Trisha Caples
St. Luke's Hospital
Trisha is a very caring and thorough nurse. She treats her teammates and patients like extended family and provides the utmost care for them.
Trudy Vilcek
Barnes-Jewish Hospital
I have had the pleasure of working with Trudy for the last 15 years. She has taught me through her own actions how to be an independent, kind, patient and helpful nurse. She will answer your questions, start an IV, help turn a PT and provide excellent care for her own team.
Unit 2A
SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital
For everything.
Vicky Peck
Washington University Medical Center
For excellent patient advocacy.
Zakkiyya Brent
Maxim Healthcare Staffing
For hard work, determination and being caring and courageous.