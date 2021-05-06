Little did the organizers of the World Health Assembly know that when they chose the year 2020 to be designated Year of the Nurse to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, that it would also be marked by the global health crisis of COVID-19. What would become known was that the impact of nurses would be more significant than any in recent memory — perhaps surpassing the Spanish Flu or even World War II.
Some nurses worked in makeshift COVID wards. Some nurses had to pick up shifts in units other than the ones in which they specialize. Some nurses “saw” patients through virtual visits. Some nurses volunteered to expose themselves to thousands of people a day in order to vaccinate those who needed it most. But what was universal to ALL nurses was the sacrifice of their own health, as well as that of their families, to serve those who needed it most: their patients.
And most wouldn’t change it for anything.
And that’s why, for this year’s Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program, we decided to not only honor 10 nurses, but all who were nominated. Over 240 nurses were submitted (some multiple times) and we have paid tribute to all of them.
Prepare to be touched by what peers, patients, friends and family had to say about each and every one. Give each of these collections a read (and a watch) and participate in honoring their purpose.
- COVID-19 nurses
- Hospice nurses
- ICU nurses
- Labor and Delivery nurses
- Nursing facility nurses
- Oncology
- Pediatric nurses
- School nurses
- Other nurses who make a difference
We also featured five nurse profiles that were selected by each of our sponsors as outstanding nurses in their organization.
Heather Miller of Mercy Hospital St. Louis has been taking care of critical infants and their families for 23 years. Tomma Sowers stepped into a role in the occupational health department at Missouri Baptist Medical Center right as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold. Sheila Rupi, a case manager at Ambetter from Home State Health (a subsidiary of Centene Corporation), uses her years of experience to coordinate patients’ return to health after complex medical treatments. Kevin Woods, an ICU nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital went above and beyond during the pandemic as a “soldier” on the front lines. Julie Rehagen is more than a caregiver to the residents of Delmar Gardens — she is also a trusted confidant and friend.
Thank you to presenting sponsor BJC HealthCare, title sponsors Centene Corporation, Delmar Gardens and Mercy for partnering with us on this amazing tribute.