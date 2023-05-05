St. Louis is proud to be a national leader in healthcare and life sciences research. The area’s medical institutions draw top talent from around the globe.
For the seventh consecutive year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reaffirmed this reputation and honored local nurses with the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program — a contest and section supported by presenting sponsor BJC HealthCare and title sponsors Delmar Gardens, Mercy and SSM Health.
The nurses recognized throughout the program share several identifying characteristics: compassion, respect and empathy. They work in hospitals, clinics, schools, residential facilities, in-home care and even virtually. They educate, console, relate, comfort and endear themselves to patients and families.
The program began with a call for nominations. The public was encouraged to nominate nursing professionals who made an impact on the lives of loved ones and the community at large. The community answered with over 290 nominations.
These tireless professionals deserve unfading recognition during National Nurses Week, which is being celebrated May 6 - May 12, 2023.
Read the community’s nominations in the collections below:
We also featured five nurses that were selected by each of our sponsors as outstanding nurses in their organizations.
Letecia Jones of St. Louis Children's Hospital, Brianna Meszaros of BJC HealthCare's Christian Northeast Hospital, Chris Masters of Delmar Gardens of O'Fallon, Alex Duly of Mercy and Jordan Johnston of SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Nurse nominations were submitted by the community from their point of view. This content was produced by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch marketing department and Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information, contact marketing@post-dispatch.com