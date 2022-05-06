 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This year, we honor all

Nurses logo 2022

St. Louis is proud to be a national leader in healthcare and medical/life sciences research. The area’s medical institutions draw top talent from around the globe.

For the sixth consecutive year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reaffirmed this reputation and honored local nurses with the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program — a contest and section supported by presenting sponsor BJC HealthCare and title sponsors Centene CorporationDelmar GardensMercy and St. Luke's Hospital.

The nurses encountered throughout the program share several identifying characteristics: compassion, respect and empathy. They work in hospitals, clinics, schools, residential facilities, in-home care and even virtually. They educate, console, relate, comfort and endear themselves to patients and families.

The program began with a call for nominations. The public was encouraged to nominate nursing professionals who made an impact on the lives of loved ones and the community at large. The community answered with over 230 nominations.

These tireless professionals deserve unfading recognition during National Nurses Week, which is being celebrated May 6 - May 12, 2022.

Read the community’s nominations in the collections below:

Cardiac Care

COVID-19

Doctor's Office

Emergency Services | Trauma

Home Health | Hospice

Intensive Care Unit

Labor & Delivery | Maternal Care | Neonatal | Women’s Health

Oncology | Cancer Care

Orthopedics

Other

Pediatric

School Nurse

Skilled Nursing | Assisted Living | Memory Care

Telemedicine

Wound Care

Smith, Douglas, Peden

(Left to right) Yvonne Smith, Barnes Jewish Hospital (photo provided by BJC HealthCare); Connie Douglas, Christian Hospital (photo provided by BJC HealthCare); Julie Peden, Home State Health (photo provided by Centene Corporation)

We also featured six nurses that were selected by each of our sponsors as outstanding nurses in their organizations.

Yvonne Smith of Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Connie Douglas of Christian Hospital, Julie Peden of Home State Health, Christina Denny of Delmar Gardens, Bridget Stubbs of Mercy and Ashley Ploesser of St. Luke’s Hospital.

Denny, Stubbs, Ploesser

(Left to right) Christine Denny, Pathways Hospice and Palliative Care (photo provided by Delmar Gardens); Bridget Stubbs, Mercy Hospital South (photo provided by Mercy Hospital); Ashley Ploesser, St. Luke's Hospital (photo provided by St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield)

Thank you to presenting sponsor BJC HealthCare, title sponsors Centene Corporation, Delmar Gardens, Mercy and St. Luke's Hospital for partnering with us on this amazing tribute.

