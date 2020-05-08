Transplant nurse Emily Wacker has the heart for the job

At a glance RN, MSN

Barnes-Jewish Hospital NURSING PROGRAM:

Saint Louis University School of Nursing, RN; Webster University, MSN AREA OF FOCUS:

Heart Transplant Coordinator YEARS OF SERVICE:

11

Nurses often bring hope to the lives of their patients. This nurse not only brings hope to her patients, she gives them a second chance at life. Her patients are receiving a brand-new, vital organ — a heart.

Emily Wacker, RN, MSN, is a heart transplant coordinator at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. She streamlines the entire process of her patients’ transplant journey: initial visits, preparations, the transplant itself and continuous follow-up care. Her patients are lifelong.

Wacker’s father was a cardiac nurse, but that didn’t necessarily attract her to that specialty. But it’s where she ended up.

Wacker has held many different heart-related positions. She has been an ICU nurse caring for heart surgery recovery patients and a staff nurse in cardiology with SSM Health Medical Group, which led her into managing three cardiology practices. Her cardiology career came full-circle when she transferred into her current role as transplant coordinator with BJC Heart Transplant Group in 2018.

“I never thought I would do cardiology,” she said. “But here I am with 11 years of cardiac surgery/cardiology and now cardiac transplants under my belt.”