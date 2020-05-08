Transplant nurse Emily Wacker has the heart for the job

Nurses often bring hope to the lives of their patients. This nurse not only brings hope to her patients, she gives them a second chance at life. Her patients are receiving a brand-new, vital organ — a heart.
Emily Wacker, RN, MSN, is a heart transplant coordinator at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. She streamlines the entire process of her patients’ transplant journey: initial visits, preparations, the transplant itself and continuous follow-up care. Her patients are lifelong.
Wacker’s father was a cardiac nurse, but that didn’t necessarily attract her to that specialty. But it’s where she ended up.
Wacker has held many different heart-related positions. She has been an ICU nurse caring for heart surgery recovery patients and a staff nurse in cardiology with SSM Health Medical Group, which led her into managing three cardiology practices. Her cardiology career came full-circle when she transferred into her current role as transplant coordinator with BJC Heart Transplant Group in 2018.
“I never thought I would do cardiology,” she said. “But here I am with 11 years of cardiac surgery/cardiology and now cardiac transplants under my belt.”
A TEAM EFFORT
Wacker’s responsibilities range from educator to scheduler to comforter. She is an advocate and a navigator for her transplant patients. Her team of pharmacists, physicians and social workers ensure that their patients’ transplant process is seamless and stress-free.
“It’s a team effort, especially in the first year of transplant — keeping the patient and that sacred resource [the heart] protected. We want to get the longest life out of the transplant as possible.”
Wacker not only schedules appointments, delivers her patients their lab results and secures their transplant, but she and her team are also ready and willing to step in for non-cardiac related issues — anything from a colonoscopy to a last-minute knee replacement. “If they have something else come up that they need help with, we coordinate all of that so they don’t have the stress of navigating the health care system. It can be challenging,” she said.
PUTTING HER WHOLE HEART INTO HER JOB
One nominator summed up Wacker’s personality and approach to nursing, stating: “She puts her whole heart into every patient.” Another nominator explained that she is a “caregiver by nature.”
Her patients receive that level of dedication and compassion that she feels for them. Her comforting personality and commitment to each of her 100-plus patients does not go unnoticed.
One example of Wacker’s outstanding relationship-building was the rapport she built with a patient while working at SSM Medical Group. The patient had congestive heart failure, and Wacker was involved in his care plan at the time. Years later, the patient qualified for a heart transplant and was referred to the BJC Heart Transplant Group. Wacker recognized his name and requested to coordinate his transplant.
Wacker left such an impact on the patient, he himself nominated her. He stated, “Emily coordinated everything that was going on. Going home from a heart transplant can be frightening. The meds, the follow-up appointments, [they] are a lot. Without Emily, I would not have had the transition from congestive heart patient to heart transplant recipient.”
It’s clear that Wacker’s heart is in everything she does in her coordination role. By putting her whole heart into her patients, her patients’ hearts become whole again.
