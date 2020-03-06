Old Car Guy misses old car costs

Yes, I’ve got those “new car blues.” Well, I should say “newer” car blues, because of 60 or so cars I’ve owned in my life, only two were brand new and the last one was in 1986, a Ford Aerostar minivan.

So what is it that’s got me down you might ask? As cars become more sophisticated (and complicated), the cost of maintaining them seems to have skyrocketed, far out pacing the cost of purchasing the cars themselves.

Case in point: One year ago, I bought a one-owner, 2007 Cadillac DTS. It was a Luxury II edition, dressed in a pearlescent shade called White Lightning. The car was outstanding, performed flawlessly, had a sound system that rivaled a home system from CMC, and looked like it just rolled off the assembly line.

Within a matter of days, the right headlight went out. I figured no problem – I would go down to AutoZone and pick up a new bulb for $10 or $15. But wait. The next time I took it out after dark, the headlight was working! Thinking, well, a bulb either works or it doesn’t, there is no in between. So, taking my gen-x daughter’s advice, I GTS’d it. No, that’s not another Cadillac model – that stands for Google That “Stuff.”

When I got on my computer and GTS’d it, I learned that, unlike my previous Caddy, a 2002 DeVille, the newer version has HID (high intensity discharge), Zenon headlights, which means that, if I needed a new bulb, it would be $90 instead of $10 or $15. GTS’ing further, I learned that the Zenon/HID setup requires a HID lighting ballast which, from your friendly Cadillac dealer costs a mere $500! And there is one for each headlight!