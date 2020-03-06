Old Car Guy misses old car costs

Yes, I’ve got those “new car blues.” Well, I should say “newer” car blues, because of 60 or so cars I’ve owned in my life, only two were brand new and the last one was in 1986, a Ford Aerostar minivan.
So what is it that’s got me down you might ask? As cars become more sophisticated (and complicated), the cost of maintaining them seems to have skyrocketed, far out pacing the cost of purchasing the cars themselves.
Case in point: One year ago, I bought a one-owner, 2007 Cadillac DTS. It was a Luxury II edition, dressed in a pearlescent shade called White Lightning. The car was outstanding, performed flawlessly, had a sound system that rivaled a home system from CMC, and looked like it just rolled off the assembly line.
Within a matter of days, the right headlight went out. I figured no problem – I would go down to AutoZone and pick up a new bulb for $10 or $15. But wait. The next time I took it out after dark, the headlight was working! Thinking, well, a bulb either works or it doesn’t, there is no in between. So, taking my gen-x daughter’s advice, I GTS’d it. No, that’s not another Cadillac model – that stands for Google That “Stuff.”
When I got on my computer and GTS’d it, I learned that, unlike my previous Caddy, a 2002 DeVille, the newer version has HID (high intensity discharge), Zenon headlights, which means that, if I needed a new bulb, it would be $90 instead of $10 or $15. GTS’ing further, I learned that the Zenon/HID setup requires a HID lighting ballast which, from your friendly Cadillac dealer costs a mere $500! And there is one for each headlight!
Okay, my DTS is too ancient to have a backup camera, but it does have a “parking assist” feature which tells you with an increasingly fast beep and flashing LEDs above the rear window, when you are getting too close to an object behind you. It is a very handy safety feature and the first car I have owned to have this high-tech feature. Just under one year of ownership, while shopping at WalMart, someone pulled in behind me and tapped my bumper leaving a few scrapes and cosmetic damage, but more importantly, punching out two of the four button sensors mounted across the width of my bumper! (You needn’t even ask if they left a note! Silly you.) Cost to repair: $700.
I could go on and on – like my beautiful 2011 Camaro SS convertible. Passenger seat sensor for air bag not working. Estimated $1,500 from dealer. One would think this would be a mandatory (by government) safety recall, but no – I already Googled That Stuff.
The “blend door” which changes the climate control system from hot to cold, is not working. I learned that, in order to replace that $35 part, one has to remove the floor console, the entire dashboard, steering wheel and get this – the windshield, because there is ONE bolt covered by the windshield, has to come out in order to remove the dashboard! JEEZ! The list goes on and on. Do you see where I’m coming from?!
I once owned a ‘57 Chevy. It was a 4-door, pillar-less Sports Sedan like the one shown here, and in the same Indian Ivory over Matador Red color scheme. We bought the car (which needed total restoration) in 1978 for $350, and parted with it the very next year when the Bellefontaine Neighbors PD showed up at our front door. The officer asked my wife if the ‘57 Chevy that had rolled down the street, into a tree in our next door neighbor’s yard, was hers. She casually replied, “No, it’s my husband’s.” It seems the emergency brake failed and well, the rest is history.
I should have fixed up that ‘57 Chevy. It may have been prehistoric compared to today’s new cars and it didn’t warn you when you were backing into something and didn’t have the brightest headlamps on the road – but it was dependable, started up almost every time, did its job of getting you back and forth to work, took the kids to school events and country trips to visit the ‘rels’, and we thought the AM radio with its optional rear seat speaker sounded just great! Furthermore, it darn sure didn’t cost $1,500 to fix a headlight!
Millennials may find this hard to believe, but you could actually stand under the raised hood, with your feet on the driveway to work on the engine!
The 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sports Sedan had a factory base price of $2,364 for a six-cylinder. The V-8 models (a separate series) were $100 more and a fuel injected 283 V-8 was another $384 over that. A generous list of options were offered including power steering, power brakes and yes, air conditioning on V-8 equipped cars only.
No satellite radio, GPS, heated mirrors or remote starting were offered, but you could get a chrome exhaust extension, floor mats, a locking gas cap, an oil filter (yes that was optional), an insect screen for the grill, a tissue dispenser, traffic light viewer, safety seat belts and even an electric razor! Adding all of these options could jump the price up to a whopping $3,000 or more!
Web snippet: The oldest recorded recall in the U.S. was in the early 1900s by Ford when Henry stuffed the seats of his first Model T’s with Spanish moss, which prompted the first automotive recall when little bugs called red bugs or chiggers started crawling out and biting drivers on the rear ends.
What will be my next car purchase? Borrowing a much-used phrase from my former boss, founder and CEO of CMC Stereo, Byrle Northup: “I gotta tell ya... I don’t know what to tell you.”