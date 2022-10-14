Oldsmobile Starfires — a longtime Fin Man favorite

The Knights of Columbus Council 6165 Car Show in Columbia, Illinois, was a winner in more ways than one. The turnout was excellent, the food was very good and reasonably priced, and the weather ... well it could not have been better!
Among the many cars on display were three Oldsmobile Starfires, all red, all convertibles with white tops, and all owned by show chairman Steve Wilson of Columbia. Steve, a member of the Archway Oldsmobile Club of St. Louis, and his family began their 14-year history of driving Oldsmobile convertibles in 2008 when they purchased a Lucerne Blue 98. Steve said they drove the heck out of that car, taking it to Texas, Michigan, Wisconsin and the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, just to name a few. The top was always down unless it rained heavily. He said if the rain was light but getting heavier, they just drove the Olds faster!
The first use of the name Starfire was for the 1954 model year, which as for 1955 and 1956, was simply designating the convertible body style for the top-of-the-line Oldsmobile 98 series. The name would be used across the board for 98 models during the 1957 model year but was dropped for 1958, ’59 and ’60. The name resurfaced for 1961 models as a separate and distinct model, in convertible only style, based on the smaller, 88 and Super 88 chassis and with special brushed aluminum side trim. This new Starfire was loaded with all the optional equipment that standard 88 and Super 88 models offered, but at no extra cost. In addition, the Starfire included a leather interior with bucket seats, a full length center console with tachometer and twin hood spears. Unlike the earlier models, the Starfire for 1961 was built on the smaller 88 and Super 88 bodies and chassis, but the special Starfire V-8 produced 330 horsepower.
Steve’s Starfires — 1962, 1964 and 1965 — are decked out in Garnet Mist, Holiday Red and Target Red, respectively. Production totals for the three years were 7,149, 2,410 and 2,236. Base factory suggested prices for the convertibles ranged from $4,647 to $4,778.
Starfire models continued through the 1965 model year, when the “personal luxury coupe” title would be taken over by the all-new front-wheel-drive Toronado for 1966.
FIN MAN FACTOID: The fully redesigned 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV became the first truck ever to pace the Indianapolis 500 in 2001.
UPCOMING EVENTS: And, speaking of Oldsmobiles ... the Archway Oldsmobile Club is hosting a Collector Car Trivia Night on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the American Legion Hall at 2500 Raymond Drive in St. Charles, Missouri 63301, from 7 to 11 p.m. Admission is $20 per person. Tables of eight are available. Questions will test your knowledge of automobiles, pop culture and more. Bring your own food and snacks, but no outside beverages. Must be 21 years old to attend. A cash bar will be available. See the flier with all the details on my Facebook FIN MAN page. Proceeds benefit Honor Flightand the Open Door Animal Sanctuary. Registration ends soon, so call now, 314.825.2980, and tell them you heard about it here in the “Old Car Column.”