Once gleaming and muscular, this mighty Olds has been reduced to a relic

Before I start, no... I don’t know who owns it and no, I don’t know if it is for sale, or anything about its history.

The 1957 Oldsmobile was a ‘muscle car’ before we penned the term. The Su- per 88 had the shorter, lighter body of the entry-level Rocket 88, but under its hood was the muscular engine which powered the bulkier, top-of-the-line ’98. Oldsmobile had made a name for itself in stock car racing upon the introduction of the Rocket 88 engines which were, along with the Cadillac, the first overhead valve V-8 engines produced post war.

Every time I come across an old car that has been ravaged by years of neglect and weathered beyond hope, I always imagine what that car must have looked like when it was brand new. I know it’s a long shot, but this 1957 Oldsmobile Super 88 2-door Holiday hardtop just may have sat on display in the showroom of McKelvey Oldsmobile in Ferguson, Missouri... the dealer at which my father, Charlie, got his start as an Oldsmobile salesman.

When it comes to styling, perhaps the most noticeable feature of the 1957 Oldsmobile was its three-piece rear window treatment – a modernized, nostalgic throwback to many of the ‘40s models. This styling cue was offered only on Oldsmobiles and Buicks and only for the 1957 model year.

The 1957 Olds Super 88 Holiday 2-door hardtop had a base factory suggested price of $2,884... $200 above the 2-door post sedan. Some of the more popular options included the four-speed Hydra-Matic transmission at $215; heater and defroster $85; padded dash ($20); a ‘deluxe’ radio (AM only) at $96; power steering ($100); power brakes ($37); ‘Deluxe’ wheel covers (Fiesta spinners) $30; backup lights at $15 and windshield washers at $11. A well-equipped 1957 Olds could run upwards of $3,500 or more – $34,000 or more in today’s dollars.