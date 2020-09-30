One-of-a-kind Lincoln Continental Mark IV? Mark V?

I’ve seen a lot of collectible cars in my day, especially since I started writing this column 17 years ago this month. All of them very are special in their own way, but once in awhile their story is especially unique. Such is the story of this week’s feature car, the 1972 Lincoln Continental Mark IV (Or is it a Mark V?) shown here. Allow me to explain.

Mark’s father, Don Stratmann, purchased his 1972 Mark IV (?) brand new from Tri-Ford in Highland, Illinois. Now Don, as well as his son, Mark, had an affinity for the big, luxurious cars of the ‘30s – long-hooded Dusenbergs and such. Perhaps their most favorite of the lot being the Bugatti Royale, the one with the elephant hood ornament. Anything luxurious with a long hood was acceptable as far as Don was concerned.

Shortly after Mark’s father purchased his spanking-new Continental, his car received some minor body damage, requiring body shop repair. Since it had to go in for minor body work anyway, Don figured, why not have my new car emulate the beautiful designs of the cars from the ‘30s? With that in mind, he set out on a lengthy pursuit of his dream, that would take him through many body shops before it was finished. Many cosmetic items were tagged for modifications, but the most ambitious of all was his desire to lengthen the hood, including the entire front clip, by 14 inches! That’s right, Don was bound and determined to ‘have his way’ with his brand new Mark (?) Continental.

The toughest challenge for Don’s plan was to stretch the car 14 inches in total length, all of which was in the front clip, just ahead of the front door edge. This would truly satisfy Don’s craving for the longest hood at a car show trophy! But that would take a lot of doing. The hood itself would have to be fabricated to the specified length, as would the fenders, not to mention the chassis! Don had a 14 inch metal box laying in his shop, he knew not from what, but it was just the size needed to weld in front of the firewall to stiffen the body just a bit to avoid cowl shake! All of the electrical wiring, vacuum tubing, brake lines, HVAC ducting and more had to be lengthened the magic 14 inches. When body shop number one stretched the hood, the front raised area which met the top of the classic grill was too long, so they had to cut the grill surround, remove a few of the vertical bars in order to narrow the grill down to match the hood. (Whew!)