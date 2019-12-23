Petroliana and more – the sure cure for cabin fever!

What to do now? It’s that time of year again when our thoughts are consumed by celebrations of the holidays. The stockings have been hung by the chimney with care and parties are happening at every turn. But what about after the New Year festivities are over and winter has set in? Now that your special car is safely under cover in the garage, not likely to be driven for months, what will you do besides wait out Old Man Winter’s grip on the coming days that usher in the new year? Well, I have a few ideas to help you get through the next few weeks of cabin fever that don’t include hibernation.
Mark your calendars now! There are three important events coming up of which I want to make you aware.
First it’s Winterfest 2020, Saturday, January 25th 8 am - 4 pm at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois. This is not a car-related event, but many of us who are car hobbyists also are into ham radios and associated gear.
While it is primarily an event about amateur radio, I’ve purchased car stereos there as well as large hi-fidelity speakers for the home, antique radios and numerous other items. This show is also a great place to pick up hand tools, wiring, the latest in high tech flashlights and so much more. It is held from 8 am until 4 pm but as with other such events, you’ll want to get there early if you want to find the best bargains. For more on this fascination show, visit winterfest.slsrc.org.
Next up on my list is the 28th Annual It’s A Gas! swap meet, happening Saturday, February 8, at the Gowan Civic Center in Lebanon, Missouri. This swap meet – of primarily petroleum and other nostalgic collectibles – both automotive and others, has been a popular show since its inception in Columbia, Missouri in 1992. You’ll find books, old glove box maps, matchbooks, oil cans, metal and neon signs, books, literature, toy vehicles of every kind and much more! It’s been a FIN MAN favorite since way back in the day. Whether you pick up a handful of nostalgic items for under $10 or a large, Mobilgas neon Pegasus like the one that sold for $30,000 two years ago, you won’t be sorry you made a trip back in time to see this awesome event.
For more details call Nancy Russell at 573-864-1336 or email her at n.russell@mac.com for more information. And please be sure to tell her The FIN MAN sent you!
And finally, the Gateway Gas and Advertising Show will be held on February 13-15, in Springfield, Illinois at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. The great location offers easy access from I-55 and Historic Route 66. This three-day event combines a petroliana show with some of the best advertising dealers in America, and admission is free. For hotel reservations, participant and attendee registration, contact 906-250-1618. And once again, please tell them you heard about it right here from The FIN MAN.
I hope to see many of you at the aforementioned events. Meanwhile here’s wishing you and yours Happy Holidays and a very Happy New Year!