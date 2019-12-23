Petroliana and more – the sure cure for cabin fever!

Bruce Kunz Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios. Follow Bruce Kunz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

What to do now? It’s that time of year again when our thoughts are consumed by celebrations of the holidays. The stockings have been hung by the chimney with care and parties are happening at every turn. But what about after the New Year festivities are over and winter has set in? Now that your special car is safely under cover in the garage, not likely to be driven for months, what will you do besides wait out Old Man Winter’s grip on the coming days that usher in the new year? Well, I have a few ideas to help you get through the next few weeks of cabin fever that don’t include hibernation.

Mark your calendars now! There are three important events coming up of which I want to make you aware.

First it’s Winterfest 2020, Saturday, January 25th 8 am - 4 pm at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois. This is not a car-related event, but many of us who are car hobbyists also are into ham radios and associated gear.