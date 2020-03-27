1966 Pontiac Grand Prix: Who said you can’t buy success?

“Who said you can’t buy success?” That was the line that Pontiac ad men penned for the heading on one of the Grand Prix magazine ads for the 1966 model. The ad went on to say that Grand Prix’s secret, like all successes, is that there’s nothing else quite like it.
The Grand Prix, introduced for the 1962 model year, was Pontiac’s offering for the ‘personal luxury coupe’ segment of the automotive market, along with the likes of the Buick Riviera, Oldsmobile Starfire, Chrysler’s 300, the Ford Thunderbird and others. These generally two-door hardtop machines were characterized by comfortable, luxury amenities with bucket seats up front, room for four and above-average performance.
And, while we’re on the subject of performance, the Grand Prix for 1966 offered a stable of V-8s with up to 376 horsepower. The lower three were 389 cubic-inch mills and the upper three displaced 421 cubic-inches. Horsepower ratings were 256, 325, 333, 338, 356 and 376 respectively. The top two 421 cube engines featured “Tri-Power,” and if you haven’t figured that one out yet, read today’s Tri-Power Trivia for the answer.
FIN MAN FACTOID: The beginning of the “personal luxury coupe” genre is generally considered to have started in 1958 when Ford introduced the second generation Thunderbird. “Baby bird” devotees bemoaned Ford’s decision to stretch the popular model, adding a back seat creating room for four, sales nearly doubled for 1958 models.
FIN MAN FACTOID #2: Searching Google for “Pontiac Grand Prix” resulted in “about” 25,200,000 results in 0.54 seconds!
Thanks, Al! (That’s Al Gore in case you didn’t catch that one.)
I guess it was because my father Charley always drove full-sized, GM automobiles – primarily Oldsmobiles – that I liked the big boats so much. Although Detroit’s ‘big three’ introduced compact models for the 1960 model year, my dad never owned a compact (except for the $500 VW bug he won from George Saurbraun). There was just something about the quality of the ride, the quiet cabins and the V-8 muscle that the miniature cars of the day just couldn’t match.
