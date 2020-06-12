Pre-COVID-19, a decade ago at Ranken

This is what we did from 2009 through 2019 in the spring, summer and fall. Over 200 shows and cruises in all, attended by myself and most often accompanied by one or more TKCS-STL participating volunteers. Then came the coronavirus of 2020 and our mission came to an abrupt halt – until further notice.

The Fords of 1933, ‘34 and ‘35, which are nearly identical in appearance, have always been a FIN MAN favorite when it comes to cars from that era. The slant-back grill, matching the slope of the windshield and tapering at the bottom, was, in my mind, a great styling advancement over the earlier Ford Model As. It takes a true automotive expert to tell the difference between the three models, particularly the ‘33 and ‘34 model years.

All three years saw Ford offering both four- and eight- cylinder power. No telling which may have been under the hood of this handsome ride, but presumably it was the four. V-8 models had a small V-8 emblem centered in the top portion of the grill, and since this example lacks that badge, I must presume it is (or at least ‘was’) a four-banger.

It’s been a decade since I saw this car and unfortunately this is the only photo I took on that sunny day in April of 2010. Something tells me (and I could be wrong) that this car sports some custom rims and a V-8 engine under the hood.

FIN MAN FACTOID: The 1934 Ford V-8 is infamous as being the vehicle in which depression-era bandits Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were ambushed and killed on May 23, 1934. In a letter from outlaw Clyde Barrow addressed to Henry Ford in April of 1934, Barrow wrote, “What a dandy car you make.”