Pre-COVID-19, a decade ago at Ranken
Pre-COVID-19, a decade ago at Ranken

This 1934 Ford cabriolet coupe set a rakish stance at the show that day. Looking pretty sharp I must admit. Taken at Ranken Technical College, St. Louis campus, April 18, 2010. Photo provided by Bruce Kunz

This is what we did from 2009 through 2019 in the spring, summer and fall. Over 200 shows and cruises in all, attended by myself and most often accompanied by one or more TKCS-STL participating volunteers. Then came the coronavirus of 2020 and our mission came to an abrupt halt – until further notice.

The Fords of 1933, ‘34 and ‘35, which are nearly identical in appearance, have always been a FIN MAN favorite when it comes to cars from that era. The slant-back grill, matching the slope of the windshield and tapering at the bottom, was, in my mind, a great styling advancement over the earlier Ford Model As. It takes a true automotive expert to tell the difference between the three models, particularly the ‘33 and ‘34 model years.

All three years saw Ford offering both four- and eight- cylinder power. No telling which may have been under the hood of this handsome ride, but presumably it was the four. V-8 models had a small V-8 emblem centered in the top portion of the grill, and since this example lacks that badge, I must presume it is (or at least ‘was’) a four-banger.

It’s been a decade since I saw this car and unfortunately this is the only photo I took on that sunny day in April of 2010. Something tells me (and I could be wrong) that this car sports some custom rims and a V-8 engine under the hood.

FIN MAN FACTOID: The 1934 Ford V-8 is infamous as being the vehicle in which depression-era bandits Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were ambushed and killed on May 23, 1934. In a letter from outlaw Clyde Barrow addressed to Henry Ford in April of 1934, Barrow wrote, “What a dandy car you make.”

The 1934 Ford four-cylinder roadster model in Deluxe trim sold new for $475 (that’s without Sirius XM satellite radio and GPS navigation)! The same model with V-8 power was priced at just $50 more, consequently the V-8 outsold the four by a considerable margin. Deluxe models came with pin-striping, twin chrome horns and twin taillights. The dashboards of deluxe models had fancier wood graining.

Options (yes, there were a few) included a radio with antenna (pretty sure it was AM only); oversize balloon tires; seat covers; spotlight; a trunk; whitewall tires; cowl lights (standard on deluxe models); black painted fenders (as on 1933 models. 1934 models came with fenders painted same color as the body); a greyhound hood ornament; front and rear bumper guards; passenger-side windshield wiper; twin taillights (standard on deluxe models) and cigar lighter. NOTE: if you chose the radio option, you had to give up either the ash tray or the glove box.

Learn about what’s up with the FIN MAN Posse (including what Private First Class Luis Hernandez is up to these days), what shows we will be attending this year and more in the FIN MAN FRONT PAGE newsletter. Get your free subscription by emailing the_fin_man@msn.com.

TRI-POWER TRIVIA

1. Born June 1, 1934, this American singer, composer, actor, writer, TV personality, motivational speaker and spokesman sold more than 45 million records, had 38 top-40 hits (including Moody River (1961); That’s How Much I Love You (1958) and Love Letters in the Sand (1957), and appeared in more than 12 Hollywood films. What is his name?

2. Dead or alive? Ralph Nader

3. Who performed the 1934 hit song Moon Glow? Was it Benny Goodman; Paul Whiteman; Duke Ellington or Bing Crosby?

ANSWERS

1. Pat Boone

2. Born February 27, 1934, American political activist, author, lecturer, attorney, and presidential candidate, Ralph Nader is still alive at age 86. Among many other things, Nader is known for his book “Unsafe at Any Speed,” about his claimed safety issues with the Chevy Corvair’s handling.

3. Holding its own for 15 weeks on Billboard’s top hits chart, Moon Glow was performed by Benny Goodman, a.k.a. The King of Swing. During an era of racial segregation, he led one of the first integrated jazz groups.

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

