Pre COVID-19: A decade ago in Washington, Missouri

It was a beautiful summer day, June 27, 2010 in Washington, Missouri as TKCS-STL’s first participating volunteer, Pablo Rodriquez and I set up the Take A Kid to a Car Show booth at the Kustom Nationals Car Show at the Washington Town & Country Fairgrounds. The two-day event was produced by longtime friends and gear heads, Keith Moritz of Morfab Customs, and the late Frank Luigi, Show World Custom Classic Car Shows — a staunch supporter of The FIN MAN and Take a Kid to a Car Show, TKCS-STL, a SEMA program.

The following is from a local press release on the event: “Bruce Kunz, known as the “Fin Man,” a member of the Specialty Equipment Market Association, the largest after-market organization that deals with boats, motors, cars, trucks and audiovisual equipment, also will attend.” (I didn’t know I was a member! I’ve never paid any dues.)

When it came to station wagons, Plymouth was always ahead of the fray when it came to having advanced features, years before their competitors. The 1960 model year brought such optional amenities as swing-out front seats that rotated when the front doors were opened to make entry and egress easier. This feature, available only on the Sport model, cost buyers an extra $87. A 45-rpm, RCA, under-dash record player (the RCA Victor auto “Victrola”), could be added for $52. Chrysler ‘Air Temp’ air conditioning was available to keep all seven passengers comfortable on hot summer days for a mere $446 dollars, or $3,965 in 2020 dollars!

Tipping the scales at 4,020 pounds, the nine-passenger Plymouth Sport Suburban station wagon is 90 lbs lighter than my generation 5 Camaro SS rag top! (Man, that Camaro is heavy!)