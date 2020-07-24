Pre COVID-19: A decade ago in Washington, Missouri

It was a beautiful summer day, June 27, 2010 in Washington, Missouri as TKCS-STL’s first participating volunteer, Pablo Rodriquez and I set up the Take A Kid to a Car Show booth at the Kustom Nationals Car Show at the Washington Town & Country Fairgrounds. The two-day event was produced by longtime friends and gear heads, Keith Moritz of Morfab Customs, and the late Frank Luigi, Show World Custom Classic Car Shows — a staunch supporter of The FIN MAN and Take a Kid to a Car Show, TKCS-STL, a SEMA program.
The following is from a local press release on the event: “Bruce Kunz, known as the “Fin Man,” a member of the Specialty Equipment Market Association, the largest after-market organization that deals with boats, motors, cars, trucks and audiovisual equipment, also will attend.” (I didn’t know I was a member! I’ve never paid any dues.)
When it came to station wagons, Plymouth was always ahead of the fray when it came to having advanced features, years before their competitors. The 1960 model year brought such optional amenities as swing-out front seats that rotated when the front doors were opened to make entry and egress easier. This feature, available only on the Sport model, cost buyers an extra $87. A 45-rpm, RCA, under-dash record player (the RCA Victor auto “Victrola”), could be added for $52. Chrysler ‘Air Temp’ air conditioning was available to keep all seven passengers comfortable on hot summer days for a mere $446 dollars, or $3,965 in 2020 dollars!
Tipping the scales at 4,020 pounds, the nine-passenger Plymouth Sport Suburban station wagon is 90 lbs lighter than my generation 5 Camaro SS rag top! (Man, that Camaro is heavy!)
The Sport Suburban came equipped with the venerable Mopar 318 cube V-8, topped with a 2-barrel Carter carb. If you really wanted to haul the freight, the flagship motor was the SonoRamic Commando V-8. Priced at $405, this heavy hitter had a 383 cubic-inch displacement and not one, but TWO Carter 4-barrel carburetors mounted atop 30 inch long “cross ram induction” intake manifolds! Good for 330 horsepower, this engine would move the big wagon along quite nicely!
Unfortunately I took just this one photo of the car that day in 2010, and did not get the opportunity to meet and interview the owner. If by chance there is someone out there in the audience who knows the owner of this Plymouth wagon, or knows the history behind it, please contact me at the_fin_man@msn.com. I’d like to know the story of its creation.
Did something strike you as odd when you looked at the picture on this page? Looking at the side of this Plymouth wagon, we can see that it is a four-door ‘hard top’ (no post) model. The only thing is, Plymouth never made a ‘pillar-less’ four-door station wagon. Whoever did the restoration and customizing of this car, took out the ‘B’ pillars — a neat trick that must have taken a lot of planning and work.
Y’all stay safe and healthy now, ya hear? And Keep on Cruisin’!
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.
Auto reviews, driving trends and up-to-date news about life on the road.