Private First Class Lou Hernandez's Old Car find!
Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

Photo 1.jpg

If you look closely, you may be able to see the Gran Sport badge centered in the driver’s side of the grill. A similar, but larger badge appeared on each rear quarter of the rear fenders. I think Lou’s comment saying that “she needs some work of course” is putting it mildly. Photo provided by Private First Class Luis Hernandez

The idea for this week’s feature automobile came to me when I received a text message from my foster grandson and veteran of over 100 TKCS-STL car shows, 18-year-old Luis Hernandez. No doubt many of you have seen Lou at shows across the metro St. Louis area over the last 10 years, as we promote SEMA’s message in hopes of instilling an interest in the collectible car hobby with the youth of today.

Photo 7.jpg

Lou spending a bit of quality time with TKCS mascot Roy while home for Christmas. Photo provided by Bruce Kunz 

You may also know that he graduated from the Marine Corp Recruit Depot in San Diego last September. He stays in touch with his family as well as Kathy and me, and sent the photo of this 1974 Buick Century Gran Sport along with the message, “Hey Bruce, wanted to show you this beauty I just found out here in San Diego. She needs some work of course, but nothing beats oldies, that’s for sure.” (I like to think I had something to do with that.) His follow-up comment was, “Every time I see an old car I’m always thinking of you and Roy. That’ll never change for sure.” Well, it’s good to know that in the 10 years serving as his foster father, he learned a few things from me. Not only that, but he also caught the old car bug from me. And, his old car radar” is working just fine even from 2,000 miles away!

The weary ‘74 Buick Century Gran Sport that Lou reported on and is the one shown here, was at one time a pristine example decked out in Sand Beige and it looks as if it had a white vinyl roof covering. The wheels appear to be stock Buick rims that have been made silver thanks to a can of Rustoleum. Quite the classy touch!

Photo 8.jpg

Dressed for success as a United States Marine! Photo provided by Bruce Kunz 

Of the 274,607 Buick Centurys sold for the 1974 models, 33,166 were 2-door Sport Coupes. And of those, a mere 579 were fitted with the Stage 1 option, one of the four Gran Sport optional packages. That top-of-the-line Stage 1 package, priced at $558, included a performance-modified, 455 cubic-inch V-8 and was only available with the Turbo-Hydramatic 400 transmission.

As rare as these GS models are, you can be sure they are priced accordingly on the collector market. If you’re considering a Stage 1 model, expect to pay a 20 percent premium over the roughly $10,000 average price for a base 2-door Century.

UPCOMING EVENTS: Those who follow the FIN MAN & Company at local events also knowour TKCS mascot Roy, a basset-beagle mix who is himself, a veteran of nearly 80 car shows. Roy is looking forward to the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri’s Concours d’Elegance and the St. Louis Street Rod Association’s Real Easter Show shows on Easter Sunday in Forest Park at the upper Muni lot and lower Muni lot respectively.

1974 Buick Century

Tri-Power Trivia

1. How old must a vehicle be to qualify for “historic vehicle” license plates?

2. What were the first and last model years for the Century nameplate?

3. What group performed the 1974 top chart single Waterloo?

 

Answers:

1. While the definitions of the terms “classic”, “antique”, “collectible” “historic” (and many others I’m sure) vary depending on who you are talking to, in “general” state requirements to obtain special, limited use plates (call them what you will) is 25 model years.

2. 1936-2005

3. Abba

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

