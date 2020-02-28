Private First Class Lou Hernandez's Old Car find!

The idea for this week’s feature automobile came to me when I received a text message from my foster grandson and veteran of over 100 TKCS-STL car shows, 18-year-old Luis Hernandez. No doubt many of you have seen Lou at shows across the metro St. Louis area over the last 10 years, as we promote SEMA’s message in hopes of instilling an interest in the collectible car hobby with the youth of today.
You may also know that he graduated from the Marine Corp Recruit Depot in San Diego last September. He stays in touch with his family as well as Kathy and me, and sent the photo of this 1974 Buick Century Gran Sport along with the message, “Hey Bruce, wanted to show you this beauty I just found out here in San Diego. She needs some work of course, but nothing beats oldies, that’s for sure.” (I like to think I had something to do with that.) His follow-up comment was, “Every time I see an old car I’m always thinking of you and Roy. That’ll never change for sure.” Well, it’s good to know that in the 10 years serving as his foster father, he learned a few things from me. Not only that, but he also caught the old car bug from me. And, his old car radar” is working just fine even from 2,000 miles away!
The weary ‘74 Buick Century Gran Sport that Lou reported on and is the one shown here, was at one time a pristine example decked out in Sand Beige and it looks as if it had a white vinyl roof covering. The wheels appear to be stock Buick rims that have been made silver thanks to a can of Rustoleum. Quite the classy touch!
Of the 274,607 Buick Centurys sold for the 1974 models, 33,166 were 2-door Sport Coupes. And of those, a mere 579 were fitted with the Stage 1 option, one of the four Gran Sport optional packages. That top-of-the-line Stage 1 package, priced at $558, included a performance-modified, 455 cubic-inch V-8 and was only available with the Turbo-Hydramatic 400 transmission.
As rare as these GS models are, you can be sure they are priced accordingly on the collector market. If you’re considering a Stage 1 model, expect to pay a 20 percent premium over the roughly $10,000 average price for a base 2-door Century.
UPCOMING EVENTS: Those who follow the FIN MAN & Company at local events also knowour TKCS mascot Roy, a basset-beagle mix who is himself, a veteran of nearly 80 car shows. Roy is looking forward to the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri’s Concours d’Elegance and the St. Louis Street Rod Association’s Real Easter Show shows on Easter Sunday in Forest Park at the upper Muni lot and lower Muni lot respectively.