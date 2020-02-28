Private First Class Lou Hernandez's Old Car find!

Bruce Kunz Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios. Follow Bruce Kunz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The idea for this week’s feature automobile came to me when I received a text message from my foster grandson and veteran of over 100 TKCS-STL car shows, 18-year-old Luis Hernandez. No doubt many of you have seen Lou at shows across the metro St. Louis area over the last 10 years, as we promote SEMA’s message in hopes of instilling an interest in the collectible car hobby with the youth of today.

You may also know that he graduated from the Marine Corp Recruit Depot in San Diego last September. He stays in touch with his family as well as Kathy and me, and sent the photo of this 1974 Buick Century Gran Sport along with the message, “Hey Bruce, wanted to show you this beauty I just found out here in San Diego. She needs some work of course, but nothing beats oldies, that’s for sure.” (I like to think I had something to do with that.) His follow-up comment was, “Every time I see an old car I’m always thinking of you and Roy. That’ll never change for sure.” Well, it’s good to know that in the 10 years serving as his foster father, he learned a few things from me. Not only that, but he also caught the old car bug from me. And, his old car radar” is working just fine even from 2,000 miles away!

The weary ‘74 Buick Century Gran Sport that Lou reported on and is the one shown here, was at one time a pristine example decked out in Sand Beige and it looks as if it had a white vinyl roof covering. The wheels appear to be stock Buick rims that have been made silver thanks to a can of Rustoleum. Quite the classy touch!