2020 Ram 1500 Crew Cab

Ram’s 1500 has more reasons to party than a lottery winner on a paid vacation, and yet our 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab showed up wearing black. Someone needs to encourage this guy to read his own press releases. That’d cheer him up.

Not only did Ram’s 1500 set its all-time sales record in calendar year 2019, but near the close of that same year this truck was named by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety one of its handful of “Top Safety Pick - Plus” vehicles -- the first full-size pickup ever so honored.

And now -- and I hope you’re sitting down for this -- the website Cars.com has named Ram’s 1500 half-ton pickup its 2020 Luxury CAR of the Year. (Emphasis mine.)

You can’t make this stuff up.

We should note that that tony award specifically cites Rams wearing Longhorn and Limited trims, which may account for our truck’s choice of accent colors. But, geez, it wasn’t like our Laramie had a steel dashboard and vinyl seats...

The 2020 Ram 1500 is available in Tradesman, HFE, Big Horn, Rebel, Laramie, Longhorn and Limited trims, along with rear- or four-wheel drive traction formats; Quad Cab and Crew Cab body configurations; and engine choices of a mild-hybrid V-6, a V-8, a mild-hybrid V-8 and a diesel V-6. Regardless, every 2020 Ram 1500 is managed by an eight-speed automatic.

We drove a 2020 1500 Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 powered by Ram’s 5.7-liter eTorque, mild-hybrid Hemi V-8 and wearing Ram’s new-for-2020 Night Edition raiment, which includes -- all done in black -- a dark grille, grille surround, badging and exhaust tips, all riding on towering 22- inch black wheels. Other perks of the pack include a muscular “performance” hood and, on the inside, a wireless charging pad and an upgraded center floor console.