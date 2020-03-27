You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
 
Brand Ave. Studios
more info

Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

2020 Ram 1500 Crew Cab
0 comments

2020 Ram 1500 Crew Cab

Our Night Edition wore black accents, belying the fact it has cause to celebrate

2020 RAM 1500 CREW CAB

New for 2020 is the Night Edition trim pack that boasts black exterior accents. Photo provided by Ram

Ram’s 1500 has more reasons to party than a lottery winner on a paid vacation, and yet our 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab showed up wearing black. Someone needs to encourage this guy to read his own press releases. That’d cheer him up.

Not only did Ram’s 1500 set its all-time sales record in calendar year 2019, but near the close of that same year this truck was named by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety one of its handful of “Top Safety Pick - Plus” vehicles -- the first full-size pickup ever so honored.

And now -- and I hope you’re sitting down for this -- the website Cars.com has named Ram’s 1500 half-ton pickup its 2020 Luxury CAR of the Year. (Emphasis mine.)

You can’t make this stuff up.

We should note that that tony award specifically cites Rams wearing Longhorn and Limited trims, which may account for our truck’s choice of accent colors. But, geez, it wasn’t like our Laramie had a steel dashboard and vinyl seats...

Photo provided by Ram

Photo provided by Ram

The 2020 Ram 1500 is available in Tradesman, HFE, Big Horn, Rebel, Laramie, Longhorn and Limited trims, along with rear- or four-wheel drive traction formats; Quad Cab and Crew Cab body configurations; and engine choices of a mild-hybrid V-6, a V-8, a mild-hybrid V-8 and a diesel V-6. Regardless, every 2020 Ram 1500 is managed by an eight-speed automatic.

We drove a 2020 1500 Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 powered by Ram’s 5.7-liter eTorque, mild-hybrid Hemi V-8 and wearing Ram’s new-for-2020 Night Edition raiment, which includes -- all done in black -- a dark grille, grille surround, badging and exhaust tips, all riding on towering 22- inch black wheels. Other perks of the pack include a muscular “performance” hood and, on the inside, a wireless charging pad and an upgraded center floor console.

Although a mild-hybrid-assist eTorque V-6 is Ram’s base engine, Laramie gets the brand’s trusty 395-hp V-8 as standard issue. We, however, optioned up to that same 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 with its available eTorque assist -- assist that, in brief bursts, can provide up to 130 lb.-ft. of additional torque to this engine’s already-robust official rating of 410 lb.-ft.

Managed by the standard eight-speed automatic and ready to tow more than 5 tons, this mild-hybrid returned to us 16 mpg in 185 miles of mixed city/hwy driving. The extra off-line enthusiasm those torque-blasts provided also serve to get the ol’ Winnebago up and running for those who are towing.

Photo provided by Ram

Photo provided by Ram

On the highway, Laramie’s cabin is spacious and the ride is civil on Ram’s full-coil suspension. Sure, the truck feels big, with its hood filling the lane ahead, but handling is confident and the experience serene. We particularly appreciated the shift-on-the-fly electronic transfer case in our 4x4. When our truck’s rear end sluiced around in rain, we engaged the T-case’s 4WD AUTO setting -- really all-wheel drive -- and our empty-bed pickup was the soul of composure. (Other T-case settings are 2WD, 4WD HIGH and 4WD LOW.)

Achieving an astounding bottom line of $68,615, our Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 slathered on the sybaritic options, adding -- wait for it -- $20,180 (!) in upgrades! That’s a lot of dough, to be sure, but there was a lot of payoff. In addition to the $3,495 Night Edition package, we added the pricey $4,895 Level 2 Equipment Group, with its 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio and heated rear seats, among other stuff, and the boffo $1,395 Uconnect 12-inch vertical infotainment touch screen, which makes managing all the modern infotainment stuff remarkably easy.

Regarding styling, Ram is a beautiful truck. Having become its own brand in 2009, it’s now officially bequeathed the crosshair grille to Dodge. In its stead, our Laramie showed a streamlined horizontal grille flanked by techy headlights. Add our Night Edition’s muscular “performance” hood, and this guy strikes a dashing pose.

In a segment whose buyers are more loyal than the family dog, Ram, with all its charms and all its accolades, makes a strong case for shopping beyond Chevy or Ford.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.

2020 RAM 1500 CREW CAB

(specific to crew cab unless noted)

VEHICLE TYPE: Full-size, rear- or four-wheel drive, crew-cab pickup

BASE PRICE: $36,640 (V-6 Tradesman 4x2 1500 Crew Cab)

PRICE AS DRIVEN: $68,615; 1500 Laramie Crew Cab 4x4, based at $48,435, with $20,180 in options, including these major additions: $4,895 Level 2 Equipment Group (19-speaker Harman Kardon audio, heated rear seats, more); $1,495 panoramic sun roof; $1,395 12-inch Uconnect with Navigation; $3,495 Night Edition Pkg.; $1,695 eTorque 5.7-liter Hemi V-8; $1,895 Advanced Safety Group; more

ENGINES: 3.6L V-6 with mild hybrid assist; 5.7L V-8; 5.7L V-8 with mild hybrid assist; 3.0L diesel V-6

HORSEPOWER: V-6 with mild hybrid assist: 305; V-8/V-8 with mild hybrid assist: 395; diesel V-6: 260

TORQUE: V-6 with mild hybrid assist: 269 lb.-ft.; V-8/V-8 with mild hybrid assist: 410 lb.-ft.; diesel V-6: 480 lb.-ft.

RECOMMENDED FUEL: V-6 with mild hybrid assist: regular; V-8/V-8 with mild hybrid assist: mid-grade recommended, regular acceptable; diesel V-6: diesel

TRANSMISSION: Eight-speed automatic

EPA MPG: V-6 4x2: 20 city/26 hwy/23 combined; V-6 4x4: 19/24/21; V-8 4x2: 17/23/19; V-8 4x4: 15/22/19; V-8 mild hybrid 4x2: 15/22/17; V-8 mild hybrid 4x4: 15/21/17; diesel 4x2: 22/32/26; diesel 4x4: 21/29/24

TOWING MAX. (crew cab): 11,540 pounds

PAYLOAD MAX. (crew cab): 2,000 pounds

WHERE BUILT: Sterling Heights, Mich.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Looking back to look ahead: The future of Boy Scouts in STL
Sponsored

Looking back to look ahead: The future of Boy Scouts in STL

Content provided by Boy Scouts of America. As you’ve probably heard in the news recently, the National Council, Boy Scouts of America (BSA) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. We understand news like this brings a lot of questions and uncertainty, and we want to reassure our members and the community of the Greater St. Louis Area Council’s health and well-being.

Get your legs summer-ready with help from SLUCare
Stlmed

Get your legs summer-ready with help from SLUCare

Content provided by SLUCare Physician Group: Whether you suffer from symptoms caused by varicose veins or just don’t like the sight of them, SLUCare vascular surgeons are available to help you look and feel better.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports