2020 Ram 1500 Limited Diesel

For nearly a century, these trucks were known by the family name of Dodge. Then, in 2009, Ram got rebellious and, as the folks at Ram division like to say, “unbundled” itself from Dodge, in the process becoming a brand of its own. Now, at the ripe old age of 10, the Ram brand is celebrating record sales, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reports.

In calendar year 2019, Ram, in all its iterations -- pickup, HD truck and Pro-Master commercial vans -- sold 703,023 units, an 18 percent increase over 2018 and the highest full-year sales ever for the Ram brand in its decade of existence.

Leading the charge, of course, is the pickup, with 2019 sales of 633,694, an 18 percent increase over the previous year.

In 2020, however, Ram 1500 is bragging about more than sales. Fully redesigned last year, this guy for 2020 is crowing about a new diesel that offers more power and better economy than before.

Regarding mpg, the EPA now rates the 2WD Ram 1500 diesel at 22 city and a whopping 32 hwy, better in both cycles than the 2019’s ratings of 20 city/27 hwy. The story is the same, though less dramatic, with the 4x4, which now rates an EPA nod of 21 city and 29 hwy compared to 19/27 before.