2020 Ram 1500 Limited Diesel

For nearly a century, these trucks were known by the family name of Dodge. Then, in 2009, Ram got rebellious and, as the folks at Ram division like to say, “unbundled” itself from Dodge, in the process becoming a brand of its own. Now, at the ripe old age of 10, the Ram brand is celebrating record sales, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reports.
In calendar year 2019, Ram, in all its iterations -- pickup, HD truck and Pro-Master commercial vans -- sold 703,023 units, an 18 percent increase over 2018 and the highest full-year sales ever for the Ram brand in its decade of existence.
Leading the charge, of course, is the pickup, with 2019 sales of 633,694, an 18 percent increase over the previous year.
In 2020, however, Ram 1500 is bragging about more than sales. Fully redesigned last year, this guy for 2020 is crowing about a new diesel that offers more power and better economy than before.
Regarding mpg, the EPA now rates the 2WD Ram 1500 diesel at 22 city and a whopping 32 hwy, better in both cycles than the 2019’s ratings of 20 city/27 hwy. The story is the same, though less dramatic, with the 4x4, which now rates an EPA nod of 21 city and 29 hwy compared to 19/27 before.
Along with its improved EPA-calculated thrift is an increase in muscle. This revised 3.0-liter V-6 turbo diesel, a $4,995 option, now generates 260 hp and 480 lb.-ft. of torque through its standard eight-speed automatic. That compares to 240 hp and 420 lb.-ft. back in 2019.
Back in October, we drove a Ram 1500 diesel 4x4 and realized 22 mpg in 135 miles of motoring, more city than highway. This time, in just over 100 miles, more highway than city, we got 23 mpg. While both figures are impressive for a truck capable of towing nearly 5 tons in crew-cab 4x4 guise, neither time did we hit the 24-combined figure the EPA expected us to enjoy.
We did, indeed, however, enjoy the plush pampering of our 1500 Crew Cab 4x4’s tony Limited trim -- one of seven 1500 trims that also include Tradesman, HFE, Big Horn, Rebel, Laramie and Longhorn.
Our truck’s uptown decor was classy, including striated accents on doors, dash and center console and creamy black-leather seat covers with contrasting stitching and piping. At the same time, our Crew’s room was copious, the interior’s connectivity features, which included a vertical 12-inch Uconnect infotainment touch-screen, were cutting-edge, and the cabin was luxury-car quiet even as the ride was passenger-car smooth.
For that last, credit our truck’s techy height-adjustable air suspension, optional on lesser Rams, standard on Limited. Those suspenders boast driver-selectable ride heights (from low to high) of Entry/Exit, Aero, Normal, Off-Road 1 and Off-Road 2. Needless to say, the truck will automatically pick a height best suited to the duties at hand unless overridden by the driver.
We also appreciated the shift-on-the-fly electronic transfer case in our 4x4, which included the expected choices of 2WD, 4WD Hi and 4WD Lo, along with a set-and-forget 4WD AUTO all-wheel-drive mode.
Despite its comfort concerns, this guy never forgets it’s a truck. Along with elegant perks, we also found workday helpers like big map pockets, two glove boxes and a huge center console with a sliding cupholder/storage tray.
Our Limited 1500 diesel also boasts two options that qualify as task-helpers: RamBox Cargo Management and a Multi-Function Tailgate, priced at $995 apiece.
RamBox provides two “saddle bag” cargo bins in the bed walls -- handy and lockable. The Multi-Function Tailgate can operate as a standard drop-down tailgate or a pair of left and right swing-out doors, making cargo-box access easier.
Finally, available safety features include Adaptive Cruise with Stop, Go and Hold; Forward Collision Warning with brake assist; Lane Departure Warning; park assist; and a 360-degree Surround View Camera.
This new diesel, with its best-in-class torque, should help Ram maintain its sales momentum -- not to mention its rising average-transaction price, which last year hit 50 grand (!) for a 1500.
Our loaded Limited diesel Crew Cab 4x4 bottom-lined at $68,125. Ouch.