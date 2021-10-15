Randy Edwards’ 1967 Plymouth Barracuda was a teenage crush!

This is a F.O.R.D. (found on road driving) story, but unlike many of these, I didn’t have to chase this one down because it was parked in the O’Reillys parking lot in Fairview Heights, Illinois.
I spend a lot of time on Lincoln Trail because it is near home and I drive it to get to important places like St. Clair Square, Office Max and Lowes, not to mention, Krispy Kreme. One day a couple of weeks ago, I was passing the O’Reillys store and right out front near the road was the outstanding, second-generation 1967 Plymouth Barracuda seen on this page. Of course I had to make an illegal U-turn, going back to take a few pics.
When I inquired about the car, I learned that the ‘Cuda was owned by O’Reillys employee Randy Edwards of Caseyville, Illinois. Randy purchased the Barracuda when he was just a teenager, a student at Assumption High School in 1970, and has owned it ever since!
The car was originally dressed in PPG 8362 White. The interior is an attractive two-tone in white with red accents. When I asked Randy what inspired the colorful graphics on his car today, he told me that, in the early ‘70s, Mopar ran a traveling road show called the Rapid Transit Caravan, which included a heavily customized Plymouth Barracuda and he wanted his ‘Cuda to be a replica of the one Chrysler used in their promotional caravan when he was a teenager. Randy did the paint himself as well as most of the mechanical restoration on this ‘numbers-matching’ machine, plus the undercarriage, engine compartment and the entire interior.
Randy’s car has the original 383 cubic-inch, cast iron V-8 with the AFB four-barrel carburetor. Randy tweaked the cylinder bore to thirty over and put 1968 pistons in because they were a bit taller than the 1967 models increasing the compression ratio slightly.
Randy only had the car out in the rain, one time since his 199110-year restoration was completed, that because he got caught in a storm on the way home from a car show in Evansville, Indiana.
His next project, when he gets around to it, is to replace the original dash with a modern ‘Classic Dash’ model complete with a billet aluminum inlay and digital gauges.
People who have met TKCS-STL volunteer, Luis Hernandez, at one of the hundred car shows and cruises he has attended with me often ask how he’s doing since joining the Marines in 2019. As I write this story, I am sitting in the Denver airport terminal on a six hour layover, waiting with Lou’s mother and grandmother for our flight to San Diego. Lou arrives back in the states Wednesday morning to Camp Pendleton.
He was on deployment in Kabul, Afghanistan, at the airport when the bomb exploded. Lou was just 700 feet from the blast which killed 13 people, including Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz of Wentzville, Missouri. We are looking forward to spending the rest of the week in San Diego, celebrating Lou’s return home and hope to see him again back in Collinsville for Christmas 2021.
