Randy Edwards’ 1967 Plymouth Barracuda was a teenage crush!

This is a F.O.R.D. (found on road driving) story, but unlike many of these, I didn’t have to chase this one down because it was parked in the O’Reillys parking lot in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

I spend a lot of time on Lincoln Trail because it is near home and I drive it to get to important places like St. Clair Square, Office Max and Lowes, not to mention, Krispy Kreme. One day a couple of weeks ago, I was passing the O’Reillys store and right out front near the road was the outstanding, second-generation 1967 Plymouth Barracuda seen on this page. Of course I had to make an illegal U-turn, going back to take a few pics.

When I inquired about the car, I learned that the ‘Cuda was owned by O’Reillys employee Randy Edwards of Caseyville, Illinois. Randy purchased the Barracuda when he was just a teenager, a student at Assumption High School in 1970, and has owned it ever since!