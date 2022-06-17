This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios.
Rare Brockway seen at Big Rig show in Springfield, IL
EVENT FOLLOW UP: The American Truck Historical Society’s National Convention & Truck Show, held at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on June 9 - 11, 2022, was quite a show as I suspected it was going to be! There were over 700 trucks on display, from as small as a Chevy Corvair wrecker (yes, a tow truck), up to a bright yellow tractor for oversize loads, with an oversize sleeper that I swear was as big as my first apartment.
Today’s featured truck, is a 1970 Brockway E-31T, owned by Tom Millard IV, of Covington Township, Pennsylvania. The ground-up restoration was a father/son project which took seven years to complete. The original engine was a Detroit Diesel 671, but the Millards replaced it with a later model 671 TAB engine with turbocharger. The truck has a RT-910 Fuller transmission and an Eaton rear axle.
UPCOMING EVENTS
All Ford Show: If you’re a Ford fan, this is the one for you! Sunday, August 7 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., the Fords Unlimited club is featuring their annual “All Ford Show” at James McDonnell County Park, 2961 Adie Rd in St Ann, Mo. Anything from Fords to Mercurys, Lincolns and even Edsels are welcome. I plan to be there with my TKCS-STL booth so look me up.
Cobblestone Nationals Car Show: It’s back! But this time it’s on Labor Day instead of Memorial Day. It’s the Cobblestone Nationals Car Show at Fast Lane Classic Cars in St. Charles, Missouri. Monday, December 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fast Lane Classic Cars is located at 427 Little Hills Industrial Blvd in St. Charles, MO. This is a spectacular event you won’t want to miss! I plan to be there so look me up.
I hope you’re going to the HCCM’s Father’s Day Car Show at the National Museum of Transportation today. Take your better half, a friend and if you have some kids take them too! Stay safe and healthy and remember to ‘Keep on Cruisin’!
Tri-Power Trivia
1. Which state has the most trucking companies? Texas, California, New York or Michigan?
2. What trucking company is the largest in the U.S. in terms of annual revenue?
3. Fill in the blanks to the lyrics- “_______________, loaded up and truckin”, and name the artist of this country truckin’ song.
Answers:
1. Texas
2. The largest trucking company in the U.S. is UPS with $24,800,000,000 annual revenue, followed by Yellow Freight System at $2,900,000,000 and Schneider at $2,700,000,000.
3. ‘East Bound And Down’ was done by country singer Jerry Reed.
This boss-looking Brockway E-361T immediately caught my eye as I strolled the ATHS National Convention held June 9 - 11 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. I chose it for today’s story because it was an excellent restoration, in an attractive color scheme of a seldom-seen marque.