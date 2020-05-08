Readers’ choice teacher Julie Bukowsky wraps up the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Month series

Julie Bukowsky knew she wanted to be a teacher ever since she was little. Even in high school, she was already teaching dance to other students. Now she has been teaching for 23 years — a feat that did not go unrecognized by the students and parents of her district as she was voted the Readers’ Choice Teacher of the Month.

Many parents wrote in to nominate and rave about the great teachers in our region, but Mrs. Bukowsky’s nomination also included notes from her first grade class at St. Bridget Kildare School: “She is nice and makes me feel smart,” said Noah. “She is awesome. She’s nice and always smiles and helps us,” said Macy. “I am special to her,” said Megan.

On the best part of teaching, Mrs. Bukowsky said, “I love seeing the kids succeed.” It’s clear that Mrs. Bukowsky loves her class, and it’s also clear they love her back.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Mrs. Bukowsky is feeling the distance of being away from her students. But they still meet every day on Zoom, the popular video conference app, to have a lesson and spend some time connecting with each other. “Everyone gets a turn and we share,” she said.

“We’re trying,” she said. It was emotional for the kids to learn they won’t be returning to school after spring break. But despite the distance, Mrs. Bukowsky is working hard to make each of her students feel loved and believed in. And her goals for her students haven’t changed.

“I want them to love school, and to be ready and confident,” she said. She knows after 23 years, the impact she can have on someone’s life — it’s something she thinks about a lot, as well as how thankful she is for parents to trust her with their most prized possession.