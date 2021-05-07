Red Hot 1966 Ford F-100 Flareside pickup!

First things first. Happy Mother’s Day this coming Sunday to all you mothers out there! Dads, I hope you take good care of mom because Father’s Day is just six weeks away! And what better Father’s Day present could you drop hints for than this blazing, red hot F-100 pickup?!? Follow me on this.

This 1966 Ford F-100 Flareside pickup has a surprise under its beautiful skin! It’s not just a pretty face. You were probably thinking, “Yes, it’s a very nice looking old pickup, but it’s probably an old in-line six with a three-speed manual transmission with a floor-mounted shifter as long as a small flag pole! Well, you’ll be surprised when you take a look inside and try to figure out what’s going on here. You see, the builder of this rod took the 1966 Ford Flareside body and dropped it on a Ford Explorer chassis including the Explorer’s V-6 engine! Custom seats complete the package, and Bob Williams of B&E Auto Repair in Fairmont City tells me it is an amazing drive, sure-footed and solid on the interstate, and just a real pleasure to drive!

The exterior in excellent condition, no apparent rust and nicely finished with a black textured bed. The black American Racing Torq Thrust rims with their bare metal machined lips, really set this raging red ride off!

Performance-wise, don’t expect to take on any modern V-8 muscle cars with this one, but it is responsive enough to please.

LIKELY A BARGAIN: Rumor has it (from a reliable source) that this pickup was purchased three years ago from a reputable and well-known classic car dealer in St. Charles, Missouri for $23,500. It was later sold to the current owner who is in poor health and the family has put it up for sale. It is being offered for $19,500 and, as far as I can tell, is well worth the asking price! If I had the $19,500, I wouldn’t be telling you about it, because I would be driving it today!