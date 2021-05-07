Red Hot 1966 Ford F-100 Flareside pickup!

First things first. Happy Mother’s Day this coming Sunday to all you mothers out there! Dads, I hope you take good care of mom because Father’s Day is just six weeks away! And what better Father’s Day present could you drop hints for than this blazing, red hot F-100 pickup?!? Follow me on this.
This 1966 Ford F-100 Flareside pickup has a surprise under its beautiful skin! It’s not just a pretty face. You were probably thinking, “Yes, it’s a very nice looking old pickup, but it’s probably an old in-line six with a three-speed manual transmission with a floor-mounted shifter as long as a small flag pole! Well, you’ll be surprised when you take a look inside and try to figure out what’s going on here. You see, the builder of this rod took the 1966 Ford Flareside body and dropped it on a Ford Explorer chassis including the Explorer’s V-6 engine! Custom seats complete the package, and Bob Williams of B&E Auto Repair in Fairmont City tells me it is an amazing drive, sure-footed and solid on the interstate, and just a real pleasure to drive!
The exterior in excellent condition, no apparent rust and nicely finished with a black textured bed. The black American Racing Torq Thrust rims with their bare metal machined lips, really set this raging red ride off!
Performance-wise, don’t expect to take on any modern V-8 muscle cars with this one, but it is responsive enough to please.
LIKELY A BARGAIN: Rumor has it (from a reliable source) that this pickup was purchased three years ago from a reputable and well-known classic car dealer in St. Charles, Missouri for $23,500. It was later sold to the current owner who is in poor health and the family has put it up for sale. It is being offered for $19,500 and, as far as I can tell, is well worth the asking price! If I had the $19,500, I wouldn’t be telling you about it, because I would be driving it today!
LAST CHANCE! We still have a few seats available for next Saturday’s Breakfast (Rollin’ with the Fin Man IV!) trip to Carlye, Illinois. Your $40 ticket includes travel on a real school bus, ‘60s and ‘70s rock & roll on the road, breakfast (or lunch) from a limited menu at the Old Route 50 Cafe, after which you’ll have the opportunity to meet John in person, see his cars first-hand and hear the fascinating stories of each one from the man himself. TKCS-STL mascot, Pretty Boy Roy, (our lovable and laid back basset hound mix), will be joining us, so be sure to get to the food before Roy does because, as many who meet him say, “He sure hasn’t missed many meals, has he?”
NOTE CHANGE OF PICKUP LOCATION: The event is next Saturday, May 15. Boarding will take place from 8:30 to 9:00 a.m. at the Park & Ride lot at the corner of Dunn and Lilac Roads in Spanish Lake, Missouri. This is the northeast corner of the intersection of I-270 and Lilac Road, cater-corner from the QT.
The bus will leave promptly at 9 a.m.! Free parking will be available at the Flying J. We will return to the Park & Ride lot mid- to late-afternoon. I want this to be a fun-for-all day so please leave your partisan political opinions at home when you walk out the door. Your temperature will be taken upon boarding the bus, and face masks must be worn while riding the bus.
At this late stage, only credit cards will be accepted. Call me at 314-327-FINS (3467) with your credit card info. We hope to have a great day, so get your tickets while we still have a few seats available!
Tri-Power Trivia returns next week, I promise!