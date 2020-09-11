 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
 
Brand Ave. Studios
more info

Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

REO: The man, the motorcars and the trucks...
0 comments

REO: The man, the motorcars and the trucks...

REO automobiles were considered by many to be among the most stylish of the day. Shown above is a snippet of a magazine ad from 1931 showing the Reo Royale Eight, 5-passenger Victoria Coupe. Beneath that long hood lies a straight-eight engine

REO automobiles were considered by many to be among the most stylish of the day. Shown above is a magazine ad from 1931 showing the Reo Royale Eight, 5-passenger Victoria Coupe. Beneath that long hood lies a straight-eight engine Photo provided by Bruce Kunz

During the past 11 years of presenting my local version of SEMA’s Take a Kid to a Car Show, at over 200 shows in all, I have seen but one REO automobile. That said, however, the marque was a rather successful brand in its early days.

By 1907, having gross sales of $4.5 mil- lion made it one of the four wealthiest automobile manufacturers in the U.S. Sales would soon plummet, however, due to the rapid rise of a couple little companies named Ford and General Motors.

The one REO that I did see in per- son was a standout, impressing me with its style, finish and general quality feel. Though the number of survivors today may be few, there are enough dedicated owners and fans to support a national club – the REO Club of America (reoclub.org).

FIN MAN FACTOID

Truth be known, Ransom E. Olds is credited with the concept of automobile ‘assembly line’ – production in which vehicles roll down an ‘assembly line’ and vehicles go through various stages of assembly until completion at the end of the line. This often comes as a surprise to many who think it was Henry Ford who came up with this time-saving idea. The distinction is that Ford is the one who ‘motorized’ the process.

The REO palette for 1931 included Bronson Maroon; Superior Blue; Vintage Maroon; Woodbark Buff; Egyptian Gray; Nantasket Green; Pinecone Brown; Deep Water Blue; Sergardi Green; Skylark Gray and Malaga Maroon, just to name a few. Many of the colors were series and body style-specific.

More photos

1 of 4
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.

TRI-POWER TRIVIA

1. Alright, let’s see how many of you read last week’s story. What does REO stand for?

2. What were the first and last years of REO production: 1905 to 1975; 1921 to 1939; or 1931 to 1954? 3. What ‘70s rock band performed the song, “You Can Tune a Piano, but You Can’t Tuna Fish?”

ANSWERS

1. Founding father of REO and Oldsmobile, Ransom Eli Olds

2. 1905 to 1975. In all fairness, the REO Motor Company, by the original name, produced its final cars in the 1934 model year. Although truck production went belly-up in 1967, mergers with Diamond-T, White Motor Company and later Volvo, kept the REO nameplate alive on heavy-duty commercial vehicles, primarily in overseas markets.

3. REO Speedwagon, of course

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports