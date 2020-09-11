REO: The man, the motorcars and the trucks...

During the past 11 years of presenting my local version of SEMA’s Take a Kid to a Car Show, at over 200 shows in all, I have seen but one REO automobile. That said, however, the marque was a rather successful brand in its early days.

By 1907, having gross sales of $4.5 mil- lion made it one of the four wealthiest automobile manufacturers in the U.S. Sales would soon plummet, however, due to the rapid rise of a couple little companies named Ford and General Motors.

The one REO that I did see in per- son was a standout, impressing me with its style, finish and general quality feel. Though the number of survivors today may be few, there are enough dedicated owners and fans to support a national club – the REO Club of America (reoclub.org).

FIN MAN FACTOID

Truth be known, Ransom E. Olds is credited with the concept of automobile ‘assembly line’ – production in which vehicles roll down an ‘assembly line’ and vehicles go through various stages of assembly until completion at the end of the line. This often comes as a surprise to many who think it was Henry Ford who came up with this time-saving idea. The distinction is that Ford is the one who ‘motorized’ the process.

The REO palette for 1931 included Bronson Maroon; Superior Blue; Vintage Maroon; Woodbark Buff; Egyptian Gray; Nantasket Green; Pinecone Brown; Deep Water Blue; Sergardi Green; Skylark Gray and Malaga Maroon, just to name a few. Many of the colors were series and body style-specific.

