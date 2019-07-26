Southwestern Illinois is full of small-town charm, family-friendly neighborhoods and great local organizations.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch asked our readers to vote on the best businesses, food and beverages, community groups, people and services that reflect Southwest Illinois’ unique values.

With more than 100 winners, the greatest of Madison, St. Clair, Monroe and surrounding counties found their place on this list of the Best of Southwest Illinois.

TOP RESTAURANTS

TOP BUSINESSES

TOP SERVICES

TOP IN THE COMMUNITY

On Thursday, July 25, 4204 Main Street Brewery in Belleville, hosted The Savor Southwest Illinois event to celebrate the local winners.

See the photos from that event.

THE TOP PEOPLE

ALTERATIONS SHOP/TAILOR

Sew Inspired, Valmeyer

Runners-up: Willard’s Tailor Shop Inc.

BARBER

Caitlin Boatman, Hair Studios Park Plaza, Edwardsville

Runners-up: Amanda Uhrig, Elite Hair Gallery; Kari Eaker, Eaker’s Barbershop; Kelsey Campbell, Salon Whimz

CHIROPRACTOR

Dr. Rob Wise

Glen Carbon

Runners-up: Balanced Health Chiropractic, Beltline Chiropractic, Gwinn Chiropractic Center, Shipley Chiropractic

COACH

Janell “JJ” Roedl, CrossFit Edwardsville Head Coach

Runners-up: Dr. Greg Skelly, Crossfit Edwardsville; Harold Landon, Jersey Community High School; Shane McBride, CrossFit 557; Shawn Crocker, CrossFit Edwardsville

DENTIST

Kellerman Dental, Glen Carbon

Runners-up: Dr. Gena Pineda, Creating Smiles Family and Cosmetic Dentistry; Dental Wellness Center of Maryville; Dr. Ron Dillow, Today’s Dental Care, Ltd.; Hite Family Dentistry, Edwardsville

DERMATOLOGIST

Musick Dermatology & Advanced Clinical Spa, Swansea

Runner-up: Distinctive Dermatology, Swansea

DOCTOR/PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN

Paul G. Malcharek, M.D., Collinsville

Runners-up: Amy Rohlfing, M.D.; Natalie Menossi, P.A.; Shawna Swinigan P.A., BJC Collinsville; Wade James, M.D.

ELECTRICIAN

Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical Services, Collinsville

Runners-up: CMC Electric, Inc., Maryville; Pyramid Electrical Contractors, Inc.

FINANCIAL PLANNER

Visionary Wealth Advisors

Runners-up: John Cothrine & Associates; Stacy Butler, Edward Jones, Waterloo

INSURANCE AGENT

Jeremy Vacca- American Family Insurance

Runners-up: Bruce Doyle,State Farm Insurance Agent; C.J. Hendrickson, Country Financial; Derek Tschudin, Goosehead Insurancel; Rick Meyerscough, Evansville

NURSE

Angela Nauman, Musick Dermatology

Runners-up: Helene Seibert, Kathryn Lindsay Cobb, Shannon Ribley

ORTHODONTIST

Doyle Orthodontics

Runners-up: Bankhead Orthodontic Specialists, Hentscher-Johnson Orthodontics, Kim Littlefield, Littlefield Orthodontics; Lauren Hood-Olson, Olson Orthodontics

PRINCIPAL/ADMINISTRATOR

Laura Bauer- Renfro Elementary, Collinsville

Runners-up: Brian Saenz, Alton West Elementary; Corey Brenden, Jersey Community High School; Dawn Ivers, Gardner Elementary, Waterloo; Kim Powers, Governor French Academy, Belleville

PROFESSOR

Duff Wrobbel, SIUE Applied Communicaton Dept.

Runner-up: Robert Kelly, SIUE mass communications instructor

PUBLIC OFFICIAL

Derrick Keith, Collinsville Township Trustee

Runners-up: Al Adomite, Mayor of Troy; Dan McDowell, Alderman 3rd Ward; Herb Roach, Mayor of O’Fallon; Jessica Lotz, Alderwoman for O’Fallon Ward 2; Mark Kern, St. Clair County Chairman

REALTOR

Amy Hank - Amy Hank Real Estate Team Keller Williams Marquee

Runners-up: Diane Rieger; Janell Schmittling, ReMax Signature Properties; Karen Marcus Butler, Marcus Realty; Tara Marr, Coldwell Banker Brown, Troy

TEACHER

Angie Augustine- Rogers Elementary, Waterloo

Runners-up: Jennifer Kapetanovich, Jersey Community High School; Melony Haerr, JE Hinchcliffe Elementary; Peggy Wilson, Coolidge Junior High

VETERINARIAN

Shannon Melliere, DVM - Riverstone Animal Hospital

 Runners-up: Davis Pet Hospital; Northgate Small Animal Hospital; Troy Veterinary Clinic; Waterloo Animal Hospital

 

BEST RESTAURANTS

BEST IN THE COMMUNITY

BEST BUSINESSES

BEST SERVICES

Tags

View comments