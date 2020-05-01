Sarah Demezier encourages a little wiggle room in her 2nd grade class

At Lafayette Preparatory Academy, Sarah Demezier helps inspire her students to be independent and to advocate for themselves.

If you step into Ms. Demezier’s second grade class, you may find what her peers like to describe as “organized chaos.” The students know the expectations of them in the classroom, but they’re moving and noisy. There’s music playing often in the background and they are given space to “wiggle.”

“It allows them to be themselves,” she says. They even have a class bunny that can sometimes be found hopping around in the class in the morning.

Ms. Demezier didn’t always know she wanted to be a teacher. She started as a journalism major, but she realized she may be well-suited for education the first time she struggled in a course in college. When she thought about how she had been underprepared for the course, despite a great educational background, she thought others may be having the same problem — and wanted to help. So after a chat with a professor, she changed her major from journalism to education.

She started at Sigel Elementary of St. Louis Public Schools with Teach for America for two years as a pre-K teacher. She spent one more year there before eventually moving to Lafayette Prep to be a kindergarten teacher for four years.

Sarah is now in her eighth year teaching but only her first teaching second grade. She loves how much more independent second-graders are. “I can loosen the reins a lot more,” she says and let them take the lead on their projects.