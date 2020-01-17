Second generation Ford F-Series (1953–1956)

Bruce Kunz Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios. Follow Bruce Kunz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

What’s wrong with this picture? At first glance you might say you don’t know. It is a mildly-customized, 1955 Ford F-Series (F-100) pickup with a “Flairside” bed (generically often referred to as a “step-side pickup”) with bulging fenders and a narrower bed. But aside from the obvious—custom wheels and tires and a lowered suspension—upon closer examination, what do you see that is unique to this modified pickup? (Answer at end of story.)

Yes, Gen-xers and Millennials, the F-150 we all know and love, was preceded by the F-1 (1948-1952) and F-100 (1953) which debuted in the iconic and fabulously-successful half-ton Ford pickup that has been around since what seems to be the beginning of time.

The second generation of the F-Series Fords ran from the 1953 through 1956 model years with very little change cosmetically. The final year brought with it a wrap-around windshield with vertical “A pillars,” and optional panoramic rear window. Factory-installed seat belts were added to the options list for the 1956 models.