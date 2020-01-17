Second generation Ford F-Series (1953–1956)

What’s wrong with this picture? At first glance you might say you don’t know. It is a mildly-customized, 1955 Ford F-Series (F-100) pickup with a “Flairside” bed (generically often referred to as a “step-side pickup”) with bulging fenders and a narrower bed. But aside from the obvious—custom wheels and tires and a lowered suspension—upon closer examination, what do you see that is unique to this modified pickup? (Answer at end of story.)
Yes, Gen-xers and Millennials, the F-150 we all know and love, was preceded by the F-1 (1948-1952) and F-100 (1953) which debuted in the iconic and fabulously-successful half-ton Ford pickup that has been around since what seems to be the beginning of time.
The second generation of the F-Series Fords ran from the 1953 through 1956 model years with very little change cosmetically. The final year brought with it a wrap-around windshield with vertical “A pillars,” and optional panoramic rear window. Factory-installed seat belts were added to the options list for the 1956 models.
Two short-stroke engines were offered for the 1955 model year. This design shortened piston travel and speed, thereby providing less wear and longer engine life. Standard was the Cost Clipper Six, a 223 cubic-inch in-line six producing 118 horsepower. Those buyers wanting a bit more power could opt for the 239 cubic-inch Power King V-8, now an overhead valve design, replacing the earlier flat-head models. The Power King produced 132 horsepower.
Transferring all that muscle to the rear was done through a Synchro-Silent, manual 3-speed or heavy-duty 4-speed manual transmission. Overdrive was offered for slight extra cost and Ford claimed it could save up to 15 percent in gas consumption. Those buyers wanting a more carefree driving experience could order the Fordomatic tranny which promised “exactly the right torque requirements to match changing driving conditions.”
Power brakes; turn signals; fire extinguisher; MagicAire heater system; locking gas cap; a sun visor (driver side only); Positive Action dual-electric windshield wipers and outside rear-view mirrors were but a few of the exciting options for the 1955 Ford trucks.
OK, have you figured out what’s so special about this custom F-100? The extended cab, or Supercab as Ford called it, was not introduced until the 1980 model year. Supercab was Ford’s name, the familiar, generic term Clubcab, is actually Chrysler’s trademarked term for this option which offers a short second seat for smaller passengers or miscellaneous “junk.” What you see here is a custom truck with this feature added by a skilled body shop.
