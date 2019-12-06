The river city of St. Charles has a unique historical heritage and entrepreneurial spirit. The city is a quaint community full of charm and prides itself on its local businesses.
For the past 20+ years, readers of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Suburban Journals have asked their readers to vote on the best businesses, food and beverages, community groups and services that reflect St. Charles’ unique values. With over 100 categories, these readers’ choice winners found their place on the list of the Best of St. Charles County. (Scroll down to see the full list of winners.)
Best in food and beverage
24-HOUR
Since 1991, Gingham's Homestyle Restaurant has been a staple of the St. Charles community. It is one of the few restaurants that serve a full menu 24 hours a day. Whether you crave pancakes at dinner time or the famous house salad in the middle of the night, Gingham’s is there to serve you. Visit ginghamsrestaurant.com for the menu and other information.
Runners-up: Heaven Scent Bakery, Old Town Donut Shop
BAKERY
Grandma’s Cookies started out as a small business in a small kitchen within a small community. Today it has become known throughout the world, welcoming visitors from all over the globe. Grandma’s Cookies combines sweet treats, traditional recipes and a charming setting — not to mention great smells! Visit grandmascookiesonmain.com for more information.
Runners-up: Cupcake Amore, Heaven Scent Bakery, Sucrose Bakery, SugarBot Sweet Shop
BARBECUE
Sugarfire Smoke House will delight your taste buds with unconventional, unique and adventurous flavor combinations. Start off with a delicious appetizer of smoked fried artichokes or pork belly hush puppies followed by the Big Muddy–a Sugarfire specialty–or a smoked brisket cheesesteak. Traditional barbecue fare is also available. Visit sugarfiresmokehouse.com for more information.
Runners-up: Duke’s BBQ Shack, Ethyl’s Smokehouse & Saloon, His and Hers BBQ, Salt + Smoke
BREAKFAST/BRUNCH
Shack Breakfast & Lunch puts the “good” in “good morning.” Shack serves up fun and delicious dishes that you won’t find anywhere else. From your traditional eggs, hash, toast and protein to burritos that can "Make a Grown Man Cry" to boozy cocktails, they’ve got everyone covered. Shack also offers private event space after hours to make your parties a little more fun, as well as a full gluten-free menu. Visit their website at eatatshack.com to see their full menu or for more information.
Runners-up: Gingham’s Homestyle Restaurant, Lady Di’s Diner, Main Street Diner, Prasino
BREWERY
Friendship Brewing Company’s mantra is “beer can help good friends have good times, together.” There is plenty to go around–Friendship Brewing offers at least 25 rotating taps (with room to expand) with at least five house beers available at all times plus local, regional, national and international guest taps as well. The Benefits Bistro features a small menu focused on simple, approachable and creative offerings that are perfect pairings for any craft beer selection. See what’s on tap at friendshipbrewco.com.
Runners-up: Good News Brewing Company, Third Wheel Brewing, Trailhead Brewing Co., Two Plumbers Brewery + Arcade
BURGER
Big A’s On the Riverfront was established in 1989. Located in Historic Downtown Saint Charles, Big A's on the Riverfront takes pride in their fast, reliable, courteous service and overall fun atmosphere. Visit bigasontheriverfront.com for more information.
Runners-up: DeRienzo’s Pizza & Pub, JJ”s Restaurant, Mascots, The Tattooed Dog
CHEESECAKE
Valenti’s Market and Catering is proud to offer the highest-quality in custom meats, deli, bakery and catering in the St. Louis area for over 70 years. Every shipment of meat is hand-inspected for quality and freshness, most of the time even by Tony Valenti himself. Visit Valentismarket.com for hours and more information.
Runners-up: Clayton’s, Nina’s Breakfast and Brunch, Suga Baby Cakez & Pretzel Too
CHINESE
Mandarin Garden’s creative menu features a variety of specialties prepared only with the highest-quality ingredients available. If you’re in the mood for delicious food served with fast, friendly service and a warm, welcoming ambiance, then stop by Mandarin Garden today. Find more information at mandarin-garden.com.
Runners-up: 88 China, China House Buffet, China King Restaurant, Green China, New Ho’s Chinese Kitchen, No. 1 Chinese Restaurant
COFFEE SHOP
Coffee is Picasso's Coffee House’s masterpiece, but they are artists of much more. In addition to making a mean cup of coffee, fresh bakery items and 100 percent real fruit smoothies, they also serve lunch. In the evening, visit for after-dinner drinks, live entertainment and local art exhibits. Check out picassoscoffeehouse.com to learn about all they have to offer.
Runners-up: Crooked Tree Coffee House, Rendezvous Café & Wine Bar, Sucrose Bakery, Upshot Coffee
FARM-TO-TABLE
Stone Soup Cottage is an intimate, fine-dining restaurant open to the public only a few nights a week, offering a six-course tasting menu and wine flights. The prix fixe menu changes every month and offers an opportunity to embrace classically prepared European fare, focusing on the regions of southern France and northern Italy. Check out their reservation calendar at stonesoupcottage.com or call (636) 244-2233 for more information.
Runners-up: BC’s Kitchen, The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey, Tompkins by The Rack House
FRIED CHICKEN
Family is serious business to the employees of Hobos at The Legion. A family-owned and operated business, Hobos at The Legion is famous for their fried chicken, fun atmosphere and family-friendly service. Check hobosattheamericanlegion.com/specials to see what’s cooking.
Runners-up: Chicken Coop, Chicken’s Place, King Edwards Fried Chicken, The Brass Rail
HAPPY HOUR
Llywelyn’s Pub is serving up Celtic fare and world-class spirits in the heart of historic downtown St. Charles. Llywelyn’s offers daily chef specials to make sure you can try something different every day. They offer over 32 beers on tap and over 30 bottled beers. Their happy hour has drink specials on select draft beers and domestic bottles, premium well cocktails and house wines. Find out more on their website at llywelynspub.com/st-charles.
Runners-up: Big A’s On the Riverfront, Mascots, DeRienzo’s Pizza & Pub, Prasino
HOT WINGS
B. Hall’s Family Grill is a local, family-friendly sports bar that has been open since 2002. Known for having the best wings in town, B. Hall’s offers a wide variety including their King Wings, which are non-breaded and dipped in their famous King sauce and Merle’s Wings – hand breaded and tossed in hot sauce. Brad’s Wing Platter will feed your entire crew. Check out more wing flavors and the rest of their menu at bhallsrestaurant.com.
Runners-up: Big A's On the Riverfront, Culpeppers Grill and Bar, DeRienzo’s Pizza & Pub, Syberg’s St. Peters
ICE CREAM/FROZEN YOGURT
Since 1983, Fritz's Frozen Custard has been serving up fresh, smooth and creamy frozen custard with a smile in three St. Charles County locations. They rotate a special flavor of the day in addition to their regular vanilla and chocolate offerings with an endless list of topping options. Grab a quart to go and also order in bulk for your party or fundraiser. For the flavor calendar and menu, visit fritzsfrozencustard.com.
Runners-up: Cottleville Cookies and Cream, Doozle's Frozen Custard, Deters Frozen Custard, Little O’s Old Time Soda Fountain
ITALIAN
Enjoy delicious pizza and Italian food at Stefanina's Pizzeria & Restaurant in O'Fallon. The family-oriented restaurant serves up St. Louis-style pizza that kids and adults of all ages will love, as well as other classic Italian fare including sandwiches, pastas and entrees. For more information visit stefspizza.com.
Runners-up: DeRienzo’s Pizza & Pub, Erio's, Fratelli's Ristorante, Pio's Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge
MEAT MARKET/BUTCHER
Mannino's Market has been hand-cutting meats since the late 1930s, and a butcher is always on hand to deliver special cuts of meat. The deli and bakery sections offer freshly prepared items and specialties as well. To learn about all of their offerings as well as the catering menu, visit manninosmarket.com or call (636) 441-7755 for more information.
Runners-up: C. Rallo Meat Market, Highway P Market & Meats, Mannino’s Market Too- Flint Hill/Wentzville, Valenti’s Market and Catering
MEXICAN
El Tio Pepe Mexican Restaurant has been in business for over 20 years, serving quality food, cold beer and the best Margaritas in town, along with the family-friendly service that put their restaurant on the map in the first place. Visit eltiopepeofallon.com.
Runners-up: El Agave, La Carreta Mexican Restaurant, El Maguey, El Mezon Mexican Restaurant
NEIGHBORHOOD BAR
Town Square Pub N Grubis not fast food! Items on the menu are prepared to order with the freshest ingredients and best quality for each customer. Bring the whole family to enjoy Town Square’s expansive menu. Visit townsquarepubn-grub.com for more information.
Runners-up: Big A’s On the Riverfront, DeRienzo’s Pizza & Pub, Ethyl’s Smokehouse & Saloon, Rookies Bar & Grill, The Brass Rail
OUTDOOR/PATIO DINING
McGurk’s Public House is bringing Ireland to O’Fallon. McGurk’s serves lunch and dinner and has all the available Irish beer and spirits. In addition to typical pub grub, McGurk’s offers wonderful steaks, assorted fish entrees, pasta specialties and several traditional Irish dishes. Great food, drink and entertainment on their outdoor patio make McGurk’s a memorable stop. Visit them at the O’Fallon location or call (636) 978-9640 for more information.
Runners-up: Boathouse Food & Deck, Llywelyn’s Pub, Plank Road Pizza, Salt + Smoke
PIZZA
Plank Road Pizza combines fresh and unique flavor combinations with a fun and eclectic atmosphere that will make you want to return again and again. They offer specialty pizzas, local brews and an outdoor patio. Place your order online at plankroadpizza.com.
Runners-up: DeRienzo’s Pizza & Pub, Pantera’s Pizza, Pirrone’s Pizzeria, Stefanina’s O’Fallon
SANDWICH/DELI
Ruma’s Deli has been a St. Louis staple for over 40 years. Ruma’s serves classic St. Louis traditions like toasted ravioli, baked mostaccioli, and St. Louis-style pizza. With a hometown feel and classic, traditional menu, Ruma’s is the perfect place to grab lunch, dinner or both! Visit rumasdeli.com for more information.
Runners-up: Bike Stop Café, The Tattooed Dog, Valenti’s Delicatessen and Marketplace
SEAFOOD
Stone Summit Steak & Seafood provides locally sourced ingredients, including beef, pork and produce in a comfortable, rustic-chic environment. The menu features the finest steak, the freshest seafood, premium wines and naturally fresh vegetables. Stone Summit’s most popular items include many select cuts of beef, trimmed in-house including a bone-in ribeye, New York Strip and their signature filet mignon. Visit Stone Summit online at stonesummitsteaks.com.
SPECIALTY RESTAURANT
Grandma's Cookies boasts handmade, home-style cookies just like Grandma used to bake. A variety of flavors are available from their cottage located on Historic Main Street. Call (636) 947-0088 to place an order.
Runners-up: Big Richard’s Hot Dogs, Dirty Dogz Hot Dogs, Pretzel Stop, The Tattooed Dog
SPIRITS/DISTILLERY
St. Louis Distillery pushes the envelope of artisan distilling with the intent to produce absolutely smooth, ultra-pure vodkas. Handcrafted in the heart of the Midwest, the distillers of Cardinal Sin Vodka and Cardinal Sin Starka have gone to great lengths choosing the finest ingredients and creating a one-of-a-kind distillation process to craft the most flavorful vodka you’ve ever tasted. Visit stldistillery.com for more information.
STEAK
Tony’s on Main Street, located in the middle of St. Charles' Main Street Historic District, prides itself on being casual dining with fine food. Their menu features a wide variety of American foods, including their delicious, hand-cut steaks such as the filet mignon, ribeye and steak and lobster combo – all topped with Tony’s signature steak butter. See their full menu and specials at tonysonmain.com.
Runners-up: BC’s Kitchen, Clayton’s, The Brass Rail, Tubby’s Pub & Grub
SUSHI
Sushi Ai is known for its modern interpretation of classic sushi dishes and an insistence on using high-quality ingredients. Their menu features a variety of house specialties with delicate sauces, fresh sushi and traditional Japanese cuisine. Visit one of their three locations or order online for takeout service. Visit sushiaistlouis.com to order.
Runners-up: Crazy Sushi, KiTARO Bistro of Japan, Sushi Sen, Wasabi Sushi Bar St. Charles
WINERY
Montelle Winery’s philosophy is to farm their vineyards with a respect for the land and the environment. As a result, the wines are fresh, fragrant, focused and well-balanced, but most of all, they express the uniqueness of the vineyards from which they came. It is this attention to detail that has enabled Montelle to produce wines that are continuously recognized for their superior quality. In addition to their wines, Montelle is also the first winery in Missouri with a distillery. To complete the Montelle experience, the friendly and knowledgeable staff will help you select the perfect wine for any occasion. Visit montelle.com to find out more.
Runners-up: Balducci Vineyards, Noboleis Vineyards, Chandler Hill Winery, Defiance Ridge Vineyards
Top businesses
ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLES
Blooming Daisy Marketplace is a home decor store located in historic Cottleville featuring local artisans, vintage goods, unique fashions and so much more. Visit squareup.com/store/blooming-daisy-marketplace for more information.
Runners-up: The Fantasy Shop, Fox and Hound Antiques, Olive Tree Market Place, Secondhand Chic Marketplace
APPLIANCE STORE
AAA Home Services, an award-winning repair service company, specializes in not only appliance repair and sales, but has expert technicians in HVAC, electrical and plumbing. AAA is dedicated to customer satisfaction and has won many awards over the years including the Best of St. Charles Service Awards. AAA prides itself on knowledgeable service and support. Visit aaastl.com or call (636) 707-1343 for more information.
Runners-up: C Bennett Premium Building Supplies, Slyman Bros. Appliances
AUTO DEALER - NEW
Pundmann Ford opened its doors in 1925 in St. Charles, right on the corner of Jefferson and Second streets, and was one of the first automobile dealerships in the area. Pundmann Ford’s motto “Welcome to the Family” emphasizes their customer-centered approach to business. Pundmann also offers full service at their state-of-the-art Quick Lane facility. Visit pundmannford.com for more information.
Runners-up: Bommarito Cadillac, Volkswagen, Mazda St. Peters, Lou Fusz Subaru St. Peters, Napleton’s Mid Rivers Kia, Pappas Toyota
AUTO DEALER - USED
Pundmann Ford’s goal is to provide an exceptional vehicle shopping experience throughout the entire process — from browsing online inventory to walking into the store to test drive a vehicle. Pundmann is committed to providing a comfortable, hassle-free and no-pressure experience. Visit pundmannford.com for more information.
Runners-up: Bommarito St. Peter’s Pre-Owned, Lou Fusz Chevrolet, Lou Fusz Subaru St. Peters, Napleton’s Mid Rivers Kia, St. Charles Hyundai
BANQUET FACILITY
LimeLight Events is an upscale event venue in the heart of St. Charles. Parties and events are tailored to your group with personal service and design touches, plus many options for food and desserts. From a private business meeting to an evening anniversary party – each event will create an impact for those in attendance. Located in the center of St. Charles, book LimeLight for an event to remember. Visit meetatlimelight.com for bookings, photos and more.
Runners-up: Bogey Hills Country Club, New Town Wedding and Events, Piazza Messina, St. Charles Convention Center
BOOKSTORE
Main Street Books is a locally owned independent bookstore that has been serving the St. Charles area since 1993. In addition to books, patrons can purchase a multitude of gift items including greeting cards, bookmarks, journals, card games and children’s toys. Main Street Books also coordinates several author events per month, both at the store and with the St. Charles City-County Library District. Visit mainstreetbooks.net or call (636) 949-0105 for more information.
Runner-up: Rose’s Bookhouse
BRIDAL SHOP
Boulevard Bride is a boutique-style store that strives to make all customers feel welcome and at home. They offer bridal gowns in a wide range of prices and are proud to offer couture gowns that are exclusive to Boulevard Bride. They also offer bridesmaid dresses, mother’s dresses, suit and tuxedo rentals, prom, homecoming and special-occasion gowns. Schedule an appointment online at boulevardbride.com or call (636) 561-4030.
Runners-up: Cleo Bridal, Wedding Gallery–St. Charles, White Traditions Bridal House
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
Since 1939, the Greater St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce has worked to create a strong, local economy by actively promoting the St. Charles/St. Peters region. The chamber provides extensive networking opportunities, serves as the voice of business and supports a pro-business legislative agenda. Visit gstccc.com or call (636) 946-0633 for more information.
Runners-up: Cottleville Weldon Spring Chamber of Commerce, O’Fallon Chamber of Commerce, Western St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce
CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES
Undefined Boutique on Main offers a variety of trendy styles for women. In addition to their location on 525 S. Main Street, Undefined also offers online shopping, so wherever you are, shop Undefined! Visit shopundefned.com for more information.
Runners-up: Abigail’s Apparel, Blooming Daisy Marketplace, FR & Co, Thro Clothing Co
DIY STUDIO
Imagination Pottery Studio is a family business that was established in 2015. Imagination offers paint-your-own pottery and clay handbuilding, as well as classes and events in the studio. Host your next party or group outing with them. Imagination Pottery is a fun, relaxed and creative environment to create memories with you and your loved ones – one paint brush at a time. Visit their website at imaginationpotterystudio.com.
Runners-up: Farm Table Creative, Generations Revival, Inventor Forge Makerspace, The Paper Crate
FLORIST
Parkview Gardens Florist & Greenhouse has progressed from cut flowers and vegetables grown outdoors to 11 greenhouses with a variety of plants throughout the seasons. In the spring, bedding plants, pansies, perennials and hanging baskets are available. Mums and pansies are popular in the fall, and there are thousands of poinsettias for Christmas. Each and every season, they look for new plants and creative ways to keep the love of flowers and the art of gardening thriving and growing in the St. Charles community. Visit parkviewgardens.com or call (636) 946-7641 for more information.
Runners- up: Buse’s Flower & Gift Shop Inc., Dierberg’s Markets-79 Crossing, Dunn’s Florist, Lawrence Florist, The Flower Petaler
FURNITURE STORE / GIFT SHOP
Blooming Daisy Marketplace is a home decor store located in historic Cottleville. This artisan space features local pieces, vintage goods, unique fashions and so much more. Visit squareup.com/store/blooming-daisy-marketplace for more information.
Furniture store runners-up: Designs by Ave, Mueller Furniture, Olive Tree Market Place, Secondhand Chic Marketplace
Gift shop runners-up: April’s on Main, LoveMyBackyard, Provenance Soapworks, Serendipity Gifts
HARDWARE STORE/SUPPLIES
Hackmann Lumber and Home Centers has proudly served the St. Charles community for over 70 years. They provide personalized and experienced service for builders, contractors and DIY homeowners. They carry lumber, hardwoods, doors, windows and power tools, as well as outdoor patio and landscaping supplies. Visit their store located on South St. Peter’s Parkway or visit hackmannstl.com for more information.
Runners-up: Chic Lumber & Design Center, HomeTown Floors, Jehling Hardware, Schneider True Value Implement
HEALTH FOOD
O’Fallon Nutrition is a local source for supplements, herbs, sports nutrition and other natural products since 2002. The family business strives to help the St. Charles community be well and live well. You can be sure that there is always a knowledgeable staff member on hand to assist you in selecting products for you and your family. For more information, visit their website at ofallonnutrition.com or call (636) 240-5283.
Runners-up: Health on Main-Optima Nutrition, Nutrition Stop Inc.
HOBBY SHOP
The Paper Crate began in 2009 in New York City, where principal designer, Shannon Silverman handmade and sold her creations at a craft and artisan bazaar on Mulberry Street in SoHo. During that time she expanded to making her items available on Etsy with popular items such as handmade recipe boxes and keepsake boxes. After relocating to the St Louis area, Silverman wanted to share her knowledge of custom card making and other design tips with others by offering card classes. Call (636) 299-0881 to visit this quaint and lovely hobby shop.
Runners-up: The Collector Store LLC, The Fantasy Shop-St. Charles, Mark Twain Hobby Center, Take A Hike Shop
HOME DECOR
Blooming Daisy Marketplace is a home decor store located in historic Cottleville. This artisan space features local pieces, vintage goods, unique fashions and so much more. Visit squareup.com/store/blooming-daisy-marketplace for more information.
Runners-up: The Homestead, Olive Tree Market Place, Secondhand Chic Marketplace, The White Hare
JEWELRY STORE
Randy's Jewelry is conveniently located in the heart of St. Charles County, a half-mile north of I-70 on Main Street in downtown O’Fallon. Randy’s Jewelry stands behind every piece of jewelry they sell. Their rigorous inspection process guarantees a quality piece of fine jewelry. If the jewelry ever fails due to a manufacturer defect, Randy's Jewelry will repair or replace the item at their expense. Visit randys-jewelry.com or call (636) 978-1953 for more information.
Runners-up: Krekeler Jewelers Inc., Lake St. Louis Jewelers, Walters Jewelry Inc., Zander’s Jewelry
LIQUOR STORE (TIE)
BeerSauce Shop is a one-stop shop for everything a true Missourian could want. Offering a wide selection of craft brews, artisan BBQ sauces and dry rubs and BBQ sandwiches, BeerSauce Shop is an entire party packed in one place. Visit beersauceshop.com for more information.
Cork & Rind is a specialty wine and cheese shop/wine bar that fosters food and drink exploration. They offer wine, cheese, craft beer, craft liquor and other hand-selected artisan products. Cork & Rind supports local and small businesses, ensuring you get a unique consumer experience every time you shop with them. Visit corkandrind.com to learn more.
Dad’s Bottle Shop is a great wine, beer and spirits store right on the lake. Enjoy waterfront views while you choose your favorite brews. Located at 1401 Lake St. Louis Blvd, Dad’s Bottle Shop is a small business, thriving in an excellent location. Stop by or call them at (636) 561-3960.
Runner-up: Bombay Wines & Spirits
MATTRESS
Verlo Mattress is hard to miss. If you live in the greater St. Louis area, chances are pretty good that you know about Verlo’s St. Charles mattress store – it’s in a big red barn! That quaint barn houses both the mattress factory and a mattress showroom. Each Verlo mattress is handcrafted one at a time and sold directly to customers in-store to avoid middleman markups. They also custom make mattresses for boats, trucks, RVs or antique beds. Visit this St. Charles classic store online at verlo.com.
Runners-up: Mattress Direct Outlet, Revolution Mattress
MOVIE THEATER
St. Andrews Cinema is a long-running, locally owned movie theater showing films at a bargain price. Take your family to St. Andrews for an evening of cinematic fun, affordable candy, popcorn and movies the whole family can enjoy. Visit sac3.com for tickets and more information.
OPTICAL STORE
Overland Optical Family Eye Care provides exceptional eye care and quality eyewear. Not only do Overland Optical’s eye doctors excel at routine eye exams such as prescribing eyeglasses and contacts lenses, but they utilize the latest eye health technology to detect signs of ocular disease and treat eye allergies or complex vision problems. As the only independent office in the area with a full-service surface and finish lab on-site, Overland Optical Family Eye Care excels at creating custom quality eyewear (in many cases, the same day!). Visit overlandoptical.com for more information.
Runners-up: Clarkson Eyecare, Iverson-Tomasino-Goerss Eyecare, Midwest Eye Associates, The Eye Shoppe
OUTDOOR LIVING
The Bike Stop Café was opened by cycling advocates, Tony and Jodi, both looking to provide the St. Charles area with a sustainable bicycle shop alternative. Their mission is to provide customers of all walks of life reasonably priced bicycles, service and healthy food. They run a sustainable business by recycling and composting a majority of their waste. Don't miss out on their weekly rides which encourage new and returning riders to get rolling! Visit bikestopcafes.com for more information.
Runner-up: LoveMyBackyard
PAWN SHOP
Zander’s Jewelry is a family-owned and -operated business that has been servicing the community of St. Charles for 39 years. They offer services including gold, top dollar jewelry and anything of value purchasing as well as loans for those in need of quick cash. Zander’s Jewelry also has a large jewelry collection for sale. Visit their website to learn more at zandersjewelry.com.
PHARMACY
The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy is committed to the idea that quality pharmacy care means more than just prompt prescriptions. To them, quality care means that you get the prescriptions and medications you need, along with the care and attention you deserve. The Medicine Shoppe pharmacy is dedicated to the well-being of your family and the community, offering services such as immunizations, medication therapy management, multi-dose packaging, medication synchronization, important health screenings and expert care. For more information, visit stcharles.pharmacy.com.
Runners-up: Dierbergs Markets-Deer Creek Crossing, Powers Healthmart Pharmacy, Schnucks Lake St. Louis Pharmacy, Schnucks Lindenwood
RESALE/CONSIGNMENT
Revolve Reclaimed Clothing Exchange offers gently used brand name, trendy clothing, shoes, and accessories for men and women. Their expansive clothing collection can serve both teens and adults. Visit them on Facebook or call (636) 856-9775 for more information on this charming Wentzville fashion gem.
Runners-up: Grace’s Merry-Go-Round, Hut No. 8, Secondhand Chic Marketplace, Sproutfitters Children’s Resale
SHOE STORE
Aaron's Birkenstock and Shoe Repair takes pride in caring for your shoes. Since 1983, their family-owned business has offered the most thorough shoe repair at the most affordable prices. Among the top ten Birkenstock retailers in the United States, Aaron’s is one of the oldest Birkenstock distributors and repair shop. To find out more about Aaron’s amazing shoe repair work, visit aarons1.com.
TOBACCO STORE/VAPE STORE
John Dengler Tobacconist offers everything from custom-made blended tobaccos to antique and contemporary pipes, and even imported premium cigars and smoker's requisites. For over 100 years, they have remained a genuine old-fashioned tobacco store. The Dengler's original family tradition of "quality and service" is still adhered to today. Visit johndenglertobacconist.com or call (636) 946-6899 for more information.
Runners-up: Stingray Vapors, VaporWize St. Charles
Top services
AUTO SERVICES/PARTS
Sigmund Auto Service makes the search for a reliable, hometown auto shop easy! Turn to Sigmund for any of your car servicing needs. From scratches and dents to more advanced car troubles, visit Sigmund on 511 Civic Park Drive in O’Fallon, MO. The knowledgeable professionals work with and for you, known throughout the area or their fast and excellent service. Call them at (636) 272-3388 for more information.
Runners-up: Bud’s Automotive, H&S Tire, Plaza Tire Service, Pundmann Ford
BANK
Bank of Franklin County is committed to satisfying the needs of the residents and businesses of their community. As part of this commitment, the bank offers a variety of services so both your family and your business are financially covered. As a local, independent business chartered in 2000, Bank of Franklin County has all of the checking, saving, credit and lending resources you need. Visit bankoffranklincounty.com for more information.
Runners-up: 1st Advantage Bank, First Community Credit Union, First State Bank, Vantage Credit Union
BARBER SHOP
Blush Salon’s mission is to provide a relaxed and home-like atmosphere for all who enter. Blush promises that when you enter, you will feel like family. Visit blushsalonofficial.com to book an appointment, view their services and more.
Runners-up: Belleza Salon and Barbershop, Leigh Mason Salon, RAD Barber Shop, The Shop Barber & Bar, Zak’s Barber Shop
CATERING
Prados Modern Latin Cantina and Roasted Coffee and Wine Bar serves fresh, fun and flavorful food and beverages. The vision is simple: focus the business on great tasting flavors using fresh, local and quality ingredients, all of which are prepared quickly and carefully. Prados is committed to creating a memorable guest experience while being cognizant of the impact they have on team members, environment and community as a whole. Visit pradoslsl.com for more information.
Runners-up: Concetta’s Italian Restaurant, Frenchtown Catering Co, Turtle Creek Pub and Grill, Valenti’s Market and Catering
CHIROPRACTOR
Back Pain Center wants to be partners in improving your performance, creating treatment plans and providing wellness care. Their chiropractors and staff look forward to providing you and your family with natural health care solutions that are customized to your individual needs. At Back Pain Center, there are no gimmicks, just results! Visit ofallonchiropractor.com to make an appointment.
Runners-up: Dynamic Life Chiropractic, Koelling & Turnbull Chiropractic: Koelling Richard DC, Sports and Family Chiropractic, LLC
DAY SPA
The Complexion Studio at Belleza Salon by Christen Michel believes in the importance of honoring and respecting all layers of personal beauty, both internally and externally. Michel works to reduce your daily toxic load by delivering non-toxic skin care without compromise. Visit christenmichel.com for more information.
Runners-up: Birch Botanical Spa, Heartland Women’s Healthcare, Jubilee Hair Salon & Day Spa, Salon De Christe-St. Charles, Serenity Now Float Spa
DENTIST
Bogey Hills Dental’s spacious office is conveniently located just off Highway 70 at the Zumbehl Road exit. Bogey Hills strives to treat every patient with compassion, honesty, and provides them the best dental care possible. Bogey Hills operates with the latest technologies to provide patients with a comfortable dental experience. Visit bogeyhillsdental.com to make an appointment.
Runners-up: Cottleville Dental, Elm Dental Care, John Silberberg DDS, My St. Peters Dentist
DERMATOLOGIST
Dr. Angela Spray, O’Fallon Dermatology Specialists
Runners-up: Dr. Courtney Crider, Boonslick Medical Group, Inc.; Dr. Robyn Fanderclai, Forefront Dermatology; Drs. Stengel & Kadyk, Forefront Dermatology; Dr. John H. Uhlemann, M.D., Boonslick Medical Group, Inc.
DOCTOR/PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN
Martin Walsh, M.D., SSM Health Medical Group
Runners-up: Houchin Aubra, D.O., Phillip D. Reichert, M.D., O’Fallon Pediatrics; Dr. Thomas Tyree, SSM Health Medical Group; Chad Voges, M.D., Mercy
DRY CLEANER
Hometown Cleaners is a go-to for a variety of services including dry cleaning, laundry and alterations. Hometown sets themselves apart by working with a variety of tough fabrics and materials like suede, leather and furs and even shoe repair. An added convenience is the drive-thru window! Call (636) 332-5532 for more information.
Runners-up: Apple Cleaners, Best Cleaners & Alterations, Drama Clean, Sprint Cleaners & Alterations
ELECTRICAL
J. Bathe Electric Co. has been family owned for four generations and is fully licensed, bonded and insured. They proudly employ highly skilled, professional electricians for all of your electrical needs. J. Bathe’s 70-plus year legacy is grounded in personal service and quality installations. They continually seek out new and innovative electrical solutions to better serve customers. The record of repeat business is a testament to a dedication to safety, optimal customer care and the highest-quality service that J. Bathe makes a priority. Visit jbathe.com to learn more about their services.
Runners-up: AAA Home Service, Extreme Electric Contractors LLC
FEED & FARM SUPPLIES
El-Mel INC is proud to be a retailer of the STIHL product line. As an independent dealer, El-Mel can provide many specialized services. They offer fast, professional service for your STIHL equipment after the sale. Your equipment comes fully assembled and ready to use, and staff can give you in-store safety and operating demonstrations to help you get started on your tasks as soon as you get home. Visit elmel.stihldealer.net for more information.
Runners-up: Charlie's Farm & Home, Cottleville Farm & Home Supply, Farmers Co-op/Old Town Country Store
FINANCIAL PLANNING
Bob Engert, CRPC®, Edward Jones Financial
Runners-up: Mike McGhee, Edward Jones; Mary Niedergerke and Mike Hill, First State Wealth Advisors, First State Bank; Krilogy Financial, Renaud & Company Registered Investment Advisors
FITNESS CENTER
Emerge Fitness Training offers personal training, classes, team training and rehab/post-rehab services. Emerge helps clients make fitness and wellness a priority. With dynamic classes and individualized personal training, Emerge is the perfect place to discover what fitness plan works for you. Visit emergefitnesstraining.com for more information.
Runners-up: Athletic Advantage, Bloom Fitness Studio, Dudas Fitness, Headstrong Complete Fitness
FUNERAL HOME
At Baue Funeral & Memorial Center, there is a difference in cremation, funeral and burial options because family members are not limited to pre-packaged choices. Baue offers the ability to create a life honoring tribute as unique as the loved one’s life. This allows the family member to create a service that fits their family’s preferences, traditions, customs and budget. Visit baue.com or call (636) 940-1000 for more information.
Runners-up: Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services, Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, Pitman Funeral Home
GYMNASTICS/DANCE/CHEER STUDIO
Cheer St. Louis is a studio offering a variety of competitive half or full-year classes along with non-competitive classes and tumbling. Cheer St. Louis builds character, class and physical fitness in its athletes. They encourage discipline through a standard of excellence while teaching life lessons and fostering an environment for children to flourish and grow. Visit cheerstlouis.com for more information.
Runners-up: FlipSide Gymnastics, Gymquarters Gymnastics Center, Stacey’s Gymnastics, Starz Cheer and Athletics
HAIR SALON
Belleza Salon and Barbershop’s mission is to make sure you feel comfortable and welcome. Belleza’s stylists include hair extension experts, surface cutting and pro, Coppola Keratin Smoothing, Brazilian Silk certified professionals as well as color experts who stay current with popular trends like ombré and balayage using an organic color line. Belleza also offers other salon services such as eyelash extensions, microblading, makeup and bridal services. Book now on their website at bellezasalonandspa.com or call (636) 300-3437.
Runners-up: Blush Salon, Leigh Mason Salon, Red Rose Salon, Vogue Beauty Salon
HEATING & COOLING
Since 1977, Jerry Kelly Heating & Air Conditioning has been delivering unmatched work at an affordable price, while making lasting relationships with friends and neighbors. Jerry Kelly offers 24/7 service, a 12-month buyback guarantee, NATE certified technicians and 100 percent satisfaction to their customers. Visit jerrykelly.com or call (636) 757-8506 for more information.
Runners-up: Bizelli Heating & Air Conditioning, Elite Heating & Cooling, Hoff Heating & A/C Inc., Cisco Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.
HOME BUILDER
Fischer & Frichtel has been family-owned and -operated since 1945. Fischer & Frichtel is a company with a distinguished reputation and whose homes are designed and built to the highest standards for superior and enduring value. That, coupled with their experienced and friendly staff is why they have a large number of repeat customers from all over the area. Visit fandfhomes.com for more.
Runners-up: Homes by Whittaker, McBride Homes, Payne Family Homes, T.R. Hughes Homes
HOME HEALTH CARE
Assistance Home Care is a St. Louis area, family-owned and -operated home care agency that was opened to provide care for those wishing to age in the comfort of their own home. Assistance Home Care provides non-medical companion in-home care services and homemaker services to adults and seniors who want to remain at home with help, instead of struggling to meet their own needs. They also serve those recovering from surgery, new and expectant mothers and other homebound or bedbound residents. Visit assistancehomecarestlouis.com or call (636) 724-4357 for more information.
Runners-up: Angels on Duty Inc., Delta Center for Independent Living, Premiere Home Health
HOME IMPROVEMENT
LSL Finishes grew from a combined 20-plus years of experience in the painting, flooring and tile industries and they have always operated with a goal of giving each customer the utmost quality at a fair price. The LSL painting division provides interior and exterior painting, staining, texture matching and much more. The flooring and tile division provides custom showers, backsplash and tile flooring. You won’t finish last with LSL Finishes! Visit lslfinishes.com for more information and testimonials.
Runners-up: Discount Draperies, KBuild, St. Charles Kitchen & Baths, Floyd Glass & Window
HOSPITAL
Since opening their doors in 2007, Progress West Hospital’s goal is to elevate your health care experience. Progress West approaches medicine through a model of patient-centered care that allows everyone they treat to feel confident, secure and safe. Their broad range of services and specialties include women and infant services, pediatric care, surgery, award-winning heart care and more. Visit progresswest.org to learn more.
Runners-up: Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, CenterPointe Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph’s Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital- Lake St. Louis
HOTEL/RESORT/BED AND BREAKFAST
Drury Plaza Hotel St. Louis/St. Charles is located just minutes from downtown St. Charles. Drury Plaza serves free breakfast daily as well as free hot food and cold beverages every evening at their 5:30 p.m. Kickback©. Other amenities include free Wi-Fi, an indoor and outdoor pool and whirlpool, a 24-hour fitness center and more. Book a room at the Drury Plaza at druryhotels.com/locations/st-louis-mo/drury-plaza-hotel-st-louis-st-charles.
Runners-up: Acorn Ridge B&B, LLC, Boone’s Lick Trail Inn
HOUSE CLEANING
MidWest SoftWash was established in 2009 and has always been family-owned and -operated. MidWest SoftWash provides expert roof-to-curb services to the residents of St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren and Lincoln counties. Making a business out of the safe alternative to power washing, MidWest SoftWash is the clear choice for anyone looking for home improvement and/or house cleaning. They offer a full range of services for both commercial and residential customers and take pride in being an earth-conscious company. Call (636) 244-1024 for a free consultation.
Runner-up: Wall 2 Wall Cleaning Services
INSURANCE AGENCY
Karen Shine, Farmers Insurance
Runners-up: Jeff Strickland, State Farm Insurance; Al Wansing, State Farm Insurance; Chris Yettke, Watchdog Insurance Group, LLC
LANDSCAPING
Hansen’s Tree Service & Environmental Resources provides residential and commercial services such as tree diagnosis, treatment for sick trees, pruning, tree and stump removal. Hansen’s has also has expanded into other areas, making the company one of the most accredited tree service companies in the St. Louis area. Among these are Hansen’s mobile grinder, mulch and compost. In all, Hansen’s operates a fleet of 75 trucks. Visit hansenstree.com for more information.
Runners-up: Baxter Gardens West, Bob & Paul's Nursery, Inc. Landscaping, Green Thumb Lawn Care N' Landscape, Hackmann Lawn & Landscape, LLC
LAW FIRM/LAWYER
Nick Brockmeyer, Brockmeyer Law Offices
Runners-up: Boehmer Law, Flesner Wentzel, Lance Law Firm, Shannon Norman Law
LAWN & GARDEN
TJ’s Lawn Service and Landscaping provides customers the ideal landscaping experience by approaching every job with the same four core values: integrity, attitude, excellence and community. TJ’s is committed to making their community beautiful, so you know you can trust them with any of your lawn servicing needs. Visit tjslawnandlandscapingstcharles.com for more information.
Runners-up: Allen’s Tree Service, Inc., Hansen’s Tree Service
LOAN COMPANY
First State Bank has served St. Charles County for over 150 years and is the oldest independent community bank in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Whether it’s personal banking, business banking, investments or a mortgage, they have the resources theirs customers need with a variety of branches and ATMs throughout the region. Visit fsbfinancial.com or call (636) 940-5555 for more information.
Runners-up: First Community Credit Union, St Johns Bank, USA Mortgage, Vantage Credit Union
MARTIAL ARTS
Community Karate Center offers martial arts classes for children and adults of all levels of experience, specializing in Traditional Shotokan Karate. They also offer private lessons, as well as self-defense courses for small groups and corporate organizations. The instructors at Community Karate Center are experienced and certified in CPR. Read about the instructors or view class schedules at communitykaratecenter.com.
Runners-up: Can Do Tae Kwon Do, Kuk Sool Won, World Martial Arts Academy
MASSAGE
Christy Blaise, Keough Chiropractic
Runners-up: Attune Massage and Wellness, Back Pain Center, Cloud Nine Massage, Glasswing Massage
MORTGAGE COMPANY
First State Bank Mortgage has served St. Charles County for over 150 years and is the oldest independent community bank in the St. Louis metropolitan area. They are a full service mortgage lender with an experienced staff offering first-time homebuyer loans, refinancing and new home building loans. Visit fsbfinancial.com or call (636) 940-5555 for more information.
Runners-up: Adam Maurer, Iberia Bank Mortgage; Integrity Mortgage of Missouri Corp., Stephen Mohrmann, USA Mortgage; USA Mortgage
NAIL SALON
BT Nails sets themselves apart by making hygiene their number one priority. The staff at BT Nails are trained to follow proper sanitization protocol to make the customer’s experience as relaxing as can be. BT Nails offers a variety of services to keep you nails both healthy and beautiful. Find them on 3733 Elm Street in St. Charles or call (636) 724-7333 to book your appointment.
Runners-up: American Nails, Fancy Nails, J & J Nails, Think Pink Nail & Spa
ORTHODONTIST
White Orthodontics proudly serves the residents of O’Fallon with the most advanced and comprehensive orthodontic care available. Drs. Richard White, Whitney Hewitt and their team are dedicated to staying on the cutting-edge of the latest advancements in the orthodontic field to ensure you achieve and maintain a beautiful, healthy smile for a lifetime. Visit drwhiteorthodontics.com for more information.
Runners-up: Bankhead Orthodontic Specialists, Bauer Orthodontics, Borello Orthodontics, Garvey Team Orthodontics
PET SERVICES/VETERINARIAN
Elm Point Animal Hospital offers a boarding facility for both dogs and cats. Their staff is available 24/7. Amenities include a standard run or kennel with blanket, daily feedings, four walks per day, daily inspection by a veterinarian and daily sanitizing of kennels. Visit elmpointvet.com or call (636) 757-7350 for more information.
Runners-up: Dandy Dog Day Spa, Gentle Doctor Animal Hospital, Premier Pet Care, Yadi’s Yummies
PLUMBING
SC Hosack Plumbing and Excavation is a family-owned and -operated business with over 25 years of experience serving residents and property owners in the St. Louis area. The professional plumbers at SC Hosack provide a full line of home plumbing repair and maintenance services. Their team can assist you with all manners of above ground and underground installations, repairs and replacements. Call (636) 696-3384 or visit their website at hosackplumbing.com.
Runners-up: AAA Home Services, Metro Plumbing, Precision Plumbing Solutions, Solid Rock Ventures, LLC
REAL ESTATE AGENCY
If you are looking to sell your home, buy a home or build a new home in the Greater St. Louis area, look no further than M2ForSale - Keller Williams Realty West Partners. Their website is state-of-the-art, offering up to date listings and services. Contact them at m2forsale.com today to find out how they can help you.
Runners-up: Move Realty, St. Louis Finest Homes, Susan Brewer Service First Real Estate, Weber Elite
ROOFING
Signature Exteriors, LLC is an industry-respected and consumer-trusted roofing and restoration contractor offering professional building services for both residential and commercial customers. Signature Exteriors is made up of experts in all areas of exterior restoration and their passion for restoring homes and commercial buildings means that you can relax and enjoy the things that you are passionate about — like your family. They truly understand customers’ needs and work hard to provide a warm, friendly, stress-free roofing experience! Visit saintcharlesroofing.com to view their projects and more.
Runners-up: Donovan Roofing and Construction, Nolan Exteriors, RP Contracting
TRAVEL AGENCY/DESTINATION SPECIALIST
Travel Leaders/Jan's Travel and Cruise Ltd. was established in 1986 and is locally- owned and -operated with two locations available to serve their clients. They have knowledgeable agents in Kirkwood and O’Fallon that support their clients before, during and after their travel. Visit travelleaders-janstravel.com or call (636) 561-2626 for more information.
Runners-up: The Cruise & Travel Planner, Ronda Helton, The Travel Connection Group; Hobos Travel, Travelplex Travel & Cruise
Tops in community
CHILD CARE
Primrose School of St. Charles at Heritage is an accredited private preschool that provides premier early education and a unique child care experience for students. The teachers and support staff at Primrose partner with parents to help build the right foundation for each child’s future learning, encouraging creativity and play instead of punishing it. Go to primeroseschools.com or call (636) 317-6200 to learn more.
Runners-up: Bright Start Academy, The Goddard School of Saint Charles, St. Charles Borromeo Early Childhood Center, SunRise United Methodist Church
COACH
Stephanie Nardoni
Runners up: Alyssa Speckhals, Arlen Harris, Matt Pirtle, Pat Steinhoff
COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY
Lindenwood University is a dynamic four-year liberal arts institution dedicated to excellence in higher education. Lindenwood offers undergraduate and graduate degrees through nine colleges and schools. With an annual enrollment of more than 8,600 students, Lindenwood University offers a variety of opportunities in athletics, arts and Greek life. Visit lindenwood.edu for more information.
Runner-up: St. Charles Community College
FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT
Playtime Party Center is a perfect excursion for kids and the child within you! Their large indoor party center now caters to adults and children alike. Reserve a group/private party, drop in for a game of laser tag or bring your whole work team in for a victory celebration. Enjoy Playtime’s exciting two-story laser tag arena, 65 piece arcade, playground/inflatable arena, mini bowling, virtual rock wall or simply relax at the bar while the kids play. There's so much fun to have for all ages, so bring your family to Playtime! For more information, visit playtimepartycenter.com.
Runners-up: Big Fun Inflatables, Imagination Pottery Studio, Kokomo Joe’s Family Fun Center, St. Louis Ambush
FIRST DATE LOCATION
St. Charles Historic District is full of antique charm. Adorned with local pubs, coffee houses, unique shopping and riverfront strolls, the brick-lined streets of the St. Charles Historic District offer something for everyone. Visit discoverstcharles.com for more information.
Runners-up: Bella Vino Wine Bar, Little O’s Old Time Soda Fountain, Plank Road Pizza, Tompkins by The Rack House
GOLF COURSE
Bogey Hills Country Club was founded in 1962 and is a family-owned and -operated private country club. Bogey Hills Golf Course is the No. 1 walkabout course in St. Charles, and stays in spectacular condition all season long. The course consists of beautiful waterfalls, spectacular views and an abundance of aromatic flowers and majestic trees. Visit bogeyhillscc.com to request a membership or call (636) 946-6250 for more information.
Runners-up: Lake Forest Country Club, Old Hickory Golf Club, St. Peters Golf Club, Whitmoor Country Club
LOCAL EVENT/FESTIVAL
St. Charles Christmas Traditions is a place where Christmas past and present become one, where storybook characters come to life before your very eyes and where the typical hustle and bustle of the holiday season melts away and allows you to enjoy the yuletide sights, sounds and magic of yesteryear. This 41-year tradition is an annual month-long festival celebrating the best of the holiday season. Visit discoverstcharles.com/events/christmas-traditions to learn more.
Runners-up: BrrrBash, Festival of the Little Hills, Saint Charles Oktoberfest, Walk to End Alzheimer’s St. Charles County
PLACE OF WORSHIP
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, established in 1791, shares a deep sense of community among their members. The church welcomes all by celebrating unity, diversity and classic traditions all while holding true to their mission: using God's gifts to serve and teach others. Call (636) 946-1893 or visit borromeoparish.com for more information.
Runners-up: Chapel of the Cross Lutheran Church, Ethical Society Mid Rivers, Sts. Joachim & Ann Catholic Church, SunRise United Methodist Church
PRESCHOOL
SunRise Preschool’s main goal is to provide a developmentally appropriate program within a Christian environment that nurtures each child's spiritual, physical, emotional, social and intellectual growth. Their program emphasizes creativity and promotes the development of self- esteem, peer cooperation and strong moral values. For more information, visit sunrisefamily.org.
Runners up: Bright Start Academy, The Goddard School of Saint Charles, Primrose School of St. Charles at Heritage, St. Charles Borromeo Early Childhood Center
PRIVATE SCHOOL
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Grade School is a nationally recognized school of excellence serving children age three through eighth grade. Small class sizes allow for the individualized, goal-oriented instruction essential to the educational success of students. Visit borromeoschool.org or call (636) 946-2713 for more information.
Runners-up: Academy of the Sacred Heart, Duchesne High School, Immaculate Conception Catholic School, St. Cletus School
PUBLIC PARK
Veterans Tribute Park is the only county park of its kind. The park officially opened on Oct. 20, 2018 and features many amenities for the entire family (dogs included!). A destination playground for children of all abilities is divided into zones: interactive and motion-activated water play, music play, adventure play with climbing features, inclusive swings and a hillside slide. There is also a three acre off-leash dog park and walking/biking trail systems. Visit sccmo.org to see more about the amazing amenities Veterans Tribute Park offers.
Runners-up: Brendan’s Playground, Frontier Park, Jaycee Park, O’Day Park
PUBLIC SCHOOL
Fort Zumwalt School District has a mission to ensure that its students, regardless of ability or economic level, are provided an education in a positive and safe learning environment. A strong commitment is made to promote the virtues of democracy, citizenship, self-discipline, work ethic and respect. To find out more about this K-12 school district, search fz.k12.mo.us.
Runners-up: Francis Howell Central High School, Francis Howell North High School, Hardin Middle School, Holt High School, Twin Chimneys Elementary School
RETIREMENT HOME/SENIOR LIVING
Twin Oaks Senior Living was founded in 1981 and began with just 12 residents. Now serving 149 occupants, the staff is dedicated to serving its residents as a whole person -- physically, spiritually and mentally. Twin Oaks’ success is a team effort by their 75 employees and the contribution from their excellent nursing care, dietary staff, daily housekeeping and maintenance departments, as well as a top-notch activity program. Call (636) 542-5200 or visit twinoaksestate.com.
Runners-up: Cedarhurst of St. Charles, Cottages of Lake St. Louis, Delmar Gardens, Lake St. Charles Retirement Community
