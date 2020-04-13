Share photos of your purrrfect new colleague

Your most trusted companion just became your colleague. They’re loving, but a little lazy and they’re your right-hand (or should we say, paw!) man for the foreseeable future. Beware, you may catch them sleeping on the job.

Let’s face it, we love excuses to show pictures of our pets – now is your chance.

Upload your best photo of your pets "helping" you get through the work day for a chance to win fur-nominal prizes!

Luxury daycare from Yuppy Puppy Pet Spa

A complete training package from Pet Impact

$50 gift card to Treats Unleashed!

Visit stltoday.com/contests to enter.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.

