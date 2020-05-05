Shop for mom from the safety of home!

Spring flowers are blooming, and it’s time to shop. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is hosting a Spring Pop & Shop virtual event, so you can stay safe while supporting local businesses. Shop for jewelry, clothing, home décor, gift cards and more—all in time for Mother’s Day.

Participating vendors are offering deals on perfect gifts for mom (or to treat yourself). Find deals on everything from home décor items at Blue Dalia Designs, yoga classes at Brick City Yoga or get award-winning wine shipped from Montelle Winery. Browse the offers from nearly 50 local businesses all in one place.

Hurry to save! The event ends on May 13. Use the links and codes provided to purchase. Happy browsing! popandshop.stltoday.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.