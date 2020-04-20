Show us ‘virtually’ any photos of you and your people

Meetings, happy hours and holidays have now gone virtual thanks to the shelter-in-place orders. Coworkers, kids, grandparents and even pets are staying connected using this awesome and fun technology. Some have even upped the ante with theme parties, meetings and classes!
So let’s see how you Zoom, FaceTime, or Google Hangout. (Just be sure you’re wearing pants!)
Upload a photo from your video conference call for a chance to win a free outing and/or venue rental at the City Museum (dates TBD).
Visit stltoday.com/contests to enter.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!