Simply stated, the 1967-68 Imperial Crown Series was magnificent

We were feeling rather cozy a few nights ago, so we tuned in to the Cozi TVchannel to watch the very first episode of Columbo, an old favorite from way back in ‘the day’. Near the end of the two-hour show, there was a brief street scene which showed a 1967 or 1968 Imperial Crown convertible momentarily as the camera panned right to left. You may be asking yourself, “Doesn’t the Fin Man know the difference between a 1967 and a 1968 Imperial?” The answer is “no.” The reason being the view in the program was of the rear of the car, and there was virtually no difference in the two model years from the rear or sides. The only difference was a minor change in the front grill area which included a vertical chrome bar with a ring containing a small badge in its center.

The 1967/68 was a two-year only ‘generation’ if you will, with totally different styling from prior and later models.

Now let’s tackle another little-known curiosity of the Imperial moniker, at least for those who are not familiar with the difference between an ‘Imperial’ and a ‘Chrysler Imperial’. Yes, there is a difference.

After several years in the railroad business, and a handful more in the auto industry, Walter Percy Chrysler formed his own company: the Chrysler Corporation, with headquarters in Detroit, Michigan in 1925. Just a year later, Chrysler decided he wanted to compete with American luxury marques such as Cadillac and Lincoln, plus a handful of others. So, in 1926 he introduced the Chrysler Imperial, a high-end car with a bigger body, larger engine and more luxury features than lesser Chrysler models. Decades later, in 1955, the Imperial became a separate brand of its own to better compete with the likes of Cadillac, Lincoln and others, but sold by Chrysler dealerships. The public often referred to the Imperials as “Chrysler Imperials” including this writer during his younger years, but the actual Imperial as a line of its own would run through the model year 1971 when it returned to being a ‘model’ of the Chrysler line as it had been prior to the 1955 model year.

Have I confused you enough? Okay, down to the nitty gritty of the 1967 and 1968 models.

As I indicated earlier, outward appearances were the same for both model years, and so too were the chassis and engine specs. All Imperials, the basic Imperial series, the Crown series and the upscale LeBaron, rode on a 127-inch wheelbase with a tire size of 9.15 x 15. Power was supplied by an overhead valve V-8 with a displacement of 440 cubic-inches and a brake horsepower rating of 350. 1967 Imperial factory suggested base prices ranged from $5,374 for a 4-door sedan, to $6,661 for a LeBaron 4-door hardtop. 1968 prices for the same models rose to $5,653 and $6,939 respectively. Production totals for the two years were 17,614 for 1967 and 15,361 for 1968.

Chrysler Imperials (or Imperials) had much going for them, but sales were far below the competition. And that’s one thing Imperial ownership had going for it – a high quality, reliable car and drivetrain with luxurious appointments and styling like no other. You could see many Cadillacs and Lincolns at the country club, but you’d have to look hard for Imperials.

UPCOMING EVENTS: This is an ever-changing topic with the ups and downs of the COVID-19 virus and its variants. Be sure to check with local clubs and other media sources before you plan your day.

As of this moment the ‘Easter Show’ HCCM’s Concours d’Elegance is set for Easter Sunday at the upper Muny lot in Forest Park.

The St. Louis Street Rodders Easter Show is set for the same day at the Family Arena in St. Charles. We look forward to seeing you all at this year’s shows and cruises.

Meanwhile, stay safe and healthy and Keep on Cruisin’!

