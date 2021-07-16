 Skip to main content
Skeleton found in local boneyard!
This rusty hulk of a once-proud and very unique station wagon still has promise as a parts car. I see a vent window in good shape and there are a number of bright metal trim pieces on the inside, as well as a very complete engine with accessories under the hood. You’ll find it at Speedway Salvage on Route 203 in Madison, Illinois.

Before “political correctness” came into being (1970-1975), we called them junk yards. The first softening of that old moniker, came as “salvage yard” became the fashionable new term. Call them what you wish, but we all know that, whatever they are called, they mark the final resting place of once-pristine automobiles and trucks.

One such automobile was discovered yesterday as Dillan, one of my TKCS-STL volunteers, and I strolled through Speedway Salvage in search of a rear bumper for his Toyota Corolla. We didn’t find a bumper, but we did find some interesting vintage relics for visitation.

Possibly inspired from the Greyhound ‘Scenicruiser’ motor coaches that travelled American highways for some years prior, a glance upward by rear-seat passengers must have made them feel as if they were traveling the interstate highway to a vacation destination.

I never had the privilege of being the child of a station wagon family. By the time I had reached adulthood, I had ridden in a station wagon maybe three or four times, and those were as a pre-teen.

although this is a very desirable vehicle to station wagon fans, it is still a station wagon and that takes a toll on its value. According to a recent copy of the Old Cars Report PriceGuide, you ‘should’ be able to find a No. 1 example of this 1965 model year car for somewhere in the neighborhood of $13,000. The same car in deluxe, two-door hardtop form, in No. 1 condition, is valued at $17,000 and the coveted high-performance coupe of the same model, is valued at $45,000.

The marketing mavens of the company which built the wagon pictured in this week’s story came up with a catchy lead-in for the first line of a magazine ad which proclaimed, “New sky’s-the-limit look in station wagons!” They went on to say, “To call anything as luxurious as this a 'station wagon' hardly does it justice. Family-room-on-wheels would be more appropriate."

UPCOMING EVENTS: The Rusty Rods car cruise will be held on Saturday, July 31, at Highland Square in Highland, Illinois. For more info, call 618-304-3560. Sunday, August 1, is the 38th Annual Roxana Park Auto Sow. For more information on this event, held at Roxana Park in Roxana, Illinois, call 618-410-9075 or 618-254-7485. As always, please let them know, The FIN MAN told you about it right here in the OCC!

Meanwhile, thanks for reading the Old Car Column, stay safe and healthy, and Keep on Cruisin’!

Rollin’ with the FIN MAN V is still in the planning stages, however, event details should be finalized in another week or two.

Tri-Power Trivia:

1. What was the model name of this station wagon? Sport Wagon; Scenicruiser; Vista Cruiser; Brookwood or Regal?

2. What two automobile makes shared this unique station wagon style?

3. Who was the artist and what was the name of the song with the following lyrics, “He didn’t see the station wagon car, the skunk got squashed and there you are”?

Tri-Power Trivia answers:

1. It was a Vista Cruiser.

2. GM’s Oldsmobile division was responsible for the Vista Cruiser from 1964 through 1972. Buick shared the same roof treatment on their Sport Wagon starting in 1964 and running through the 1969 model year. Total production of Vista Cruiser wagons was 265,566, while Buick Sport Wagons with glass roofs totalled 126,261.

3. Dead Skunk was a novelty song done by Loudon Wainright III.   

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

