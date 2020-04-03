 
Small business support program offers free advertising backed by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and The Hartford
Support Farmers

Small businesses are the backbone of our community. It’s where we go to grab a quick snack, to socialize, to find a unique gift, or to get new tires for your car. They are there for us when we need something, and this is our opportunity to give back.

Smiling male barista ready to prepare drink in coffee bar

We know that with many closures, reduced business hours and offerings, many local businesses do not have funds available to advertise their current business offerings. 

With that in mind, and in partnership with The Hartford, we have opened up two pages of free ad space on Sundays and Wednesdays each week for 6 weeks to 90+ local businesses.

Manager of a clothing store holding a tablet while facing camera smiling

Each week, there will be space for 16 advertisers to promote their business hours, offerings, employment, etc., to either communicate their current state of business or in anticipation of re-establishment. The space is available to locally-owned businesses in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

“I am in awe of the resilience and innovation of small business owners. I am very happy to participate and help them get the word out about who they are and what they do. This program will provide a unique platform for residents of the St. Louis area to stay up to date with their favorite small businesses and give them ways to access the products and services they love,” says Stephanie Bush, executive vice president of small commercial and personal lines at The Hartford.

It’s easy to apply

Enter your contact information to apply for this opportunity at STLtoday.com/support. 

 
This collaborative is brought to you through a joint effort of the St. Louis-Dispatch and The Hartford. The Harford is an insurance company dedicated to supporting small businesses. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.

 
