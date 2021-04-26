5-year-old learns to walk, eat and speak with help from St. Louis charity

Like many five-year-old boys, Lars loves to eat, talk and play. But, unlike most five-year-old boys, he doesn’t take these everyday things for granted.
When Lars was born, his doctors said he would never walk independently, speak intelligibly or even eat on his own. Every day, he works hard to beat these odds, thanks to help from Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis.
Through countless hours of physical and speech therapy made available by Variety, Lars is now able to do all of the things his parents were told he would never do. Not only is he walking, he is now running, jumping and riding a bike. Not only is he talking, he doesn’t stop asking questions. And not only is he eating, he seems to never stop.
“Lars showed me early on that he was not going to be limited by any diagnosis or expectation, so I followed his lead,” says Katie, Lars’s mom. “He has proven that when given the right support and opportunities, kids born with challenges can thrive!”
Without donations from the community to Variety, Lars would not be where he is today. His family’s insurance only covers a limited number of therapy visits a year – not nearly enough to give him the help he needs. But Variety’s TherHappy Kids program fills in the gaps so that Lars doesn’t fall behind.
“The amazing gift of help from Variety and their donors has provided the opportunity for Lars to live life to the very best of his abilities,” says Katie.
Variety St. Louis empowers many local children with disabilities, like Lars, to redefine their abilities every day. Through access to therapy services as well as vital medical equipment and innovative programs, Variety makes it possible for these kids to engage with the world in a new way and reimagine the possibilities.
The COVID-19 pandemic of the past year has made Variety’s work in the St. Louis community even more crucial. This global health crisis has impacted all of us, but it has disproportionately affected the families of children with disabilities. They have lost income and resources, leading to increased stress and concern that they will not be able to cover the ever-present costs associated with caring for a child with unique needs.
Variety has been there through it all, a constant in a world that is ever-changing. The organization has adapted through programming shifts like teletherapy, virtual "Adventure Camp" and virtual performing arts. And because requests for medical equipment never stop, the charity has worked with vendors to ensure these tools are delivered safely to Variety Kids.
But Variety needs the help of the generous St. Louis community to ensure they can continue to provide Variety Kids with uninterrupted access to these important services, making it possible for them to continue doing the everyday things that so many said they couldn’t do.
This spring, Variety is launching their “Every Day PossAbilities” campaign to spread awareness of all that kids with special needs are capable of, as well as to raise the much-needed funds to continue serving their mission. This fundraising campaign, which runs through May 17, 2021, will empower thousands of children in the St. Louis region to redefine their abilities every day.
You are needed now so that St. Louis-area children with disabilities can get the help they need. If you give by May 16, your gift will be automatically doubled, made possible by a matching grant from the Steward Family Foundation.
Donate now at Helpavarietykid.org or by calling 314-720-7707. Thank you for making tomorrow possible for Variety Kids!