Devastated. That’s how Mitzi and Levi felt when their newborn son Keegan was diagnosed as profoundly deaf.
When Keegan was a year old, he underwent surgery to receive cochlear implants, electronic devices that bypass the damaged inner ear to deliver sound signals directly to the brain.
As Mitzi and Levi waited out the 10-hour procedure, new worries began to set in: What did the future hold for Keegan? How would they catch up on the years’ worth of language he’d missed? Would they ever hear him speak?
Thankfully, they weren’t in it alone. With support from United Way, they were connected with a school that helps kids like Keegan learn to listen and speak.
Small class sizes, speech therapy and play-based lessons help Keegan use his cochlear implants to listen and form sentences. Today, Mitzi and Levi receive valuable resources to help Keegan keep learning at home as well. Now, this adventurous little boy is excelling in school.
“He’s made huge leaps and bounds,” Mitzi said. “He can communicate his feelings, his needs and what he wants. He can play, he can tell me what’s wrong, he can tell me when he’s mad. He can now put that into words. He can talk back and verbalize what he needs to verbalize, and he’s learning more and more every day.”
Thanks to United Way, Keegan’s bright future is loud and clear.
