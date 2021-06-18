In 1983, Doug Mueller and Michael Prost founded an accounting and consulting firm in St. Louis, focused on their vision of bringing midsized entrepreneurs and business owners the solutions often reserved for Fortune 500 companies. They were committed to doing this while maintaining a healthy work-life balance for their associates.
In 1930, Clarence J. Wipfli founded an accounting firm in Wisconsin based on the values of excellence, teamwork, perseverance and integrity.
That commitment to strong relationships with clients and associates led Mueller Prost to join Wipfli effective June 1.
Mueller Prost’s 200+ associates will boost Wipfli’s total to over 2,900, providing accounting and consulting services to more than 88,000 clients across the U.S.
“We both value providing innovative services to clients in a culture where associates are respected and diverse thinking is encouraged,” Doug said. “It was a natural fit.”
Kurt Gresens, managing partner at Wipfli, said Mueller Prost and Wipfli are uncannily alike in vision and philosophy. “While it was their entrepreneurial spirit that brought us together, our strong industry and services synergies and longstanding cultural connections between our teams will allow us, together, to bring even more value to the clients we serve and enhance our growth.”
Mueller Prost associates will have access to even more career growth opportunities in Wipfli’s specialized capabilities in technology, digital transformation, business intelligence, cybersecurity and software solutions.
Wipfli’s culture is steeped in values focused on their associates:
- Empower: We give our people the opportunities and resources to find, follow and grow to achieve their dream career.
- Connected: We value everyone’s individual strengths, and we cultivate a culture where relationships thrive.
- Impact: Our passion for excellence drives us to achieve results for our clients through our expertise, experience and teamwork.
- Transparency: We welcome candor so all voices and perspectives come together to solve problems and serve clients.
- Flexibility: We give people the freedom to shift their career paths and achieve work-life balance, which creates happier and more productive teams.
Both Doug and Michael held true to their vision of success, as did Wipfli.
“We’re proud of the culture we’ve built here,” said Doug. “We’re excited to continue to deepen our commitment to our associates by joining with Wipfli.”
Learn more at muellerprost.com.