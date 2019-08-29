When you look up in the air the first weekend in September, you just might witness something you’ve never seen in the St. Louis skies.
The Royal Air Force Red Arrows, one of Europe’s premier jet aerobatic teams, and the world renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be performing at the 2019 Spirit of St. Louis Air Show and STEM Expo.
It’s the first time the Red Arrows have ever performed in St. Louis. And it will be one of only three air shows worldwide where the two world-class teams will perform together.
“Our team strives to reach new levels each time we stage an air show, but we were incredibly excited when the Red Arrows recently added us to their North American schedule,” said John Bales, president of the air show committee. “This truly will be an air show like no other.”
The Red Arrows are beginning their North American tour in July and will visit only six U.S. locations. The Blue Angels last performed at the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show in 2016.
The two-day Spirit of St. Louis Air Show and STEM Expo will be on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8 and also will feature numerous other flying and on-ground demonstrations, including the iconic WWII Supermarine Spitfire.
The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighter will rattle the skies above the Chesterfield, Mo., airport performing maneuvers no other American jet fighter can execute. Skip Stewart will leave jaws open and hearts stopped by keeping his Pitts biplane closer to the ground than anyone should. And the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team will show the power and grace of their World War II era T-6 Texans in beautiful formation above the crowds.
One of the most important aspects of the event, however, is the interactive STEM Expo, where young people can experience the power of science, technology, engineering and math and how it can empower them in a future in areas like aerospace.
“We have a terrific lineup of schools, colleges and businesses who are anxious to show all that this region is doing to create futures for our next generation and keep the legacy of aviation alive in St. Louis,” said Ashley McMichael, STEM coordinator for the air show.
Tickets for the air show are sold online-only. More information on the air show is available at spirit-airshow.com. To purchase tickets, click here.