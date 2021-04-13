This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios in conjunction with CBD Radar. Brand Ave Studios has no affiliation with the products or recommendations. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display.
We are ALWAYS on the lookout for new cannabinoids, fresh brands and novel strains, and we try to be the first to report on them. This top six review of the best CBD flower is designed to introduce you to the most reputable CBD dealers online, the growers and sellers that have a unique focus on quality, delivery and customer service.
Before we get started, it may be worth your while to do a little background reading on smokable CBD.
The number of services selling an acceptable, even decent quality hemp flower is increasing daily. Most of these provide an enjoyable experience.
But -- and here is the BIG BUT -- there are very few that can hit a bullseye and provide a product so good it blows your hair back. You know what I am talking about – the kind of hemp flower that makes you swear you will never buy anywhere else again.
We went hunting for precisely that kind of product and compiled this list of the best six hemp flower companies of 2021.
Best CBD flower brands & strains [Hemp flower reviews]
Cheef Botanicals - Top Shelf & Wide Variety of Strains
Cannaflower - High Quality
Plain Jane - Quality Strains at a Fair Price
Green Flower Botanicals - Blended Terpenes
ALTRx - Sourced From Family Owned Farms
Secret Nature - Quality CBD Buds
This list is compiled in no particular order. We loved the product from each of these companies. You will see the prices are different and their strain selections vary, making each one truly unique. So, our verdict is they are pretty equal but different.
You will know best what your preferences are. Make your choices based on that, but with confidence in knowing that each product on the list below carries our stamp of approval.
1) Cheef Botanicals - Top shelf & wide variety of strains
Cheef Botanicals was started by a bunch of cannabis enthusiasts. Together, they have a quarter of a century of combined experience working with organic products in the organic foods industry.
They were able to draw in hemp farms in Colorado. The result is some of the highest grade, best quality CBD products available anywhere.
These guys stock the highest-quality, classic CBD buds, and occasionally, they offer BEAUTIFUL limited releases. Their mission is to educate the world about the healing abilities of cannabinoids in hemp and shatter convention wherever they can.
Their tagline is: “Going back to Our roots and enjoying natural, healthy alternatives...” That pretty much says it all.
Why do we choose them?
First and foremost, this group offers exceptional value for the money. If you’re after a pre-roll, Cheef Botanicals have some of the best in the business, and their price on bigger orders is untouchable.
They have a 30-day money-back guarantee. They use NO animal by-products. Every single ingredient they use is 100% natural. They guarantee the lowest prices online, their shipping is 100% free and all their products are 3rd party lab tested. That’s an impressive list!
The variety of products is equally impressive. They have oils, flowers, edibles (their gummies are DELISH!), capsules, topicals, concentrates, and of course, joints and flowers, all ready to ship at a moment’s notice.
The online hemp industry is waking up to the fact that customer service quality needs to equal the quality of the product. Here, Cheef Botanicals are head and shoulders above the competition.
The buying experience is smooth and effortless and their packaging is superb.
What to consider when you order?
You can easily buy bundles of a large variety of strains at a killer price. If you buy a pre-roll bundle, you’ll receive six different joints. With flower bundles, you’ll receive six different strains.
They also offer full-spectrum CBD oils. All the oils are lab tested, organic, non-GMO and contain 100% natural ingredients with absolutely no additives or preservatives.
Cheef Botanicals' variety of buds boggles the mind. All buds are top-shelf CBD hemp flowers with less than 0.3% THC, and they're 100% naturally grown. There are even smaller buds for if "you're balling on a budget” – available for around $5.
Cheef’s edibles are awesome to say the least. Their vegan CBD gummies are full-spectrum CBD, cruelty-free and fully organic.
Their topicals include bath bombs, body lotions, lip balms, relief salves, sanitizers and more.
Cheef Botanicals also stock a variety of concentrates. This is where the story gets interesting. CBD concentrate is an extract from the hemp plant. Cheef uses the CO2 extraction method, which is completely solvent-free.
Like in juice concentrates, the CBD concentrate is both stronger and more pure. The potency of this concentrate may also be lessened by diluting it with water.
These concentrates are highly effective, and they come in various forms.
Wax and dabs are the most popular. These contain all the cannabinoids and terpenes from the cannabis plant. CBD isolates have 99% pure CBD – in other words, no other cannabinoids or terpenes.
In all cases, keep your eyes peeled for bulk discounts.
By the way – their pre-rolls are undoubtedly the best value for the money we experienced while compiling this list.
Cheef Botanicals also offer CBD flowers to retailers all around the United States, so keep your eyes peeled.
2) Cannaflower - High quality
Cannaflower began its life as Berkshire CBD around three years ago. Over time, the brand naturally evolved into Cannaflower.
Their traditions are steeped in the cultivation of exceptional artisan flowers, along with focusing on first-rate customer service. They offer the very best low-THC product on the market.
Their cultivation and their artisan trimming standards mean they deliver the highest standards in modern CBD. Their farming methods, product selection, design and packaging are being noticed all across the US.
They offer a great selection of above-premium CBD hemp products. Their selection has a lot of pizzazz to it and it feels luxurious in the extreme.
Collectively, the crew at Cannaflower has over 100 years of combined experience in cultivating the best quality hemp flower.
More than 300 stores all across the USA stock and order products from Cannaflower.
Why do we choose them?
Apart from their fantastic selection and their excellent customer service, Cannaflower stands out in the crowd with their fast shipping. They legally ship to all 50 states in the USA.
The freshness of their flowers struck us as excellent. The price/quality ratio is one of the best we've come across in a while. Every single time we've ordered from Cannaflower, we've received more than we expected. Now, THAT'S value for money other dealers should be emulating.
Their selection of oils is great also. They come in single-strain, small-batch or full-spectrum CBD.
Their pre-rolls are a HUGE amount of fun! It’s a real lifestyle product and is packaged as such. Each pre-roll has 150mg of CBD.
The Cannaflower CBD pre-rolls add a touch of sophistication to the CBD experience. And they can be great for someone who has never tried CBD.
Cannaflower’s Discovery Box is a hugely innovative idea. It’s an introduction pack for someone who is cannabis curious.
This beautifully branded box contains a premium whole flower, a Lifter (a mood elevator) and a Bubba Kush pre-roll, so the newcomer can explore and find out what they prefer. The box also includes a 20% discount voucher for the next purchase.
It's this kind of innovation that builds the industry and sets Cannaflower a step ahead of the competition.
What to consider when you order?
Cannaflower has an artisan passion for hemp flower cultivation and it shines through in their flower selection.
They have a great selection of indoor, greenhouse and sun-grown flowers, with a variety of effects, including balance, energize, calm, lift and rest.
Their aroma selection is brilliant too. There's citrus, earth, cocoa, diesel, floral, herbal, nutty, pine and so much more to choose from.
Their strains include hybrid, Indica and Sativa.
Their flower collections are varied. This is great because when you combine strains, you can create all kinds of wonderful harmonies. The flower collections at Cannaflower have been selected and packaged to give you the best of many worlds.
Their pre-rolls are varied and the packaging is great.
Cannaflower has a scientific approach to its oils. Every single strain is crafted to preserve as much of a whole plant's integrity as possible. Organically grown hemp flowers are infused with organic MCT oils. This results in arguably the highest quality CBD oil available anywhere in the market.
Their philosophical approach to extracting and combining hemp flower oils echoes the work of old-world apothecaries. We recommend you try these oils!
Cannaflower also offers CBD flowers to retailers all around the United States. Keep your eyes peeled.
3) Plain Jane - Quality strains at a fair price
Plain Jane was started to ensure hemp flower products could be accessed by as many people as possible at affordable prices. That's a great company strategy if ever we've heard one. They promise to sell you top-shelf products at a price that will fit your budget.
The company is in Southern Oregon and the Oregon Department of Agriculture provides the licensing.
Plain Jane’s CBD flowers are all sourced from small local farms and they have a wonderful variety of products, including CBD flower, CBD cigarettes and CBD joints.
They have more than 20 strains of hemp, and they continue to source the best quality indoor, outdoor and greenhouse plants.
One of their claims to fame is that they're the first sellers of the low-odor CBD cigarette. They achieved this by using a water curing process. And they were able to remove the cannabis smell!
They also offer a full flavor cigarette, of course, that’s just naturally stuffed with good old hemp terpenes.
Plain Jane currently collaborates with more than 15 hemp farms, mainly in Southern Oregon, but they also have their hemp property. Here they grow exceptional quality hemp flowers in a greenhouse environment.
They’re environmentally conscious and firm believers in sustainable land use.
Why do we choose them?
Like our other choices in this comparative article, Plain Jane’s comprehensive selection and their cut-above customer service have them standing out from the crowd.
They also have a unique approach. By getting rid of all the marketing frills so often inherent with online CBD merchants, they save money. And that saving is passed directly to the customer – YOU!
They also work tirelessly to ensure that they meet customer expectations. It shines through in the quality of their bud, the expediency of their shipping and the packaging in which they ship the product.
And they use TrustPilot to make sure all reviews of both their company and their product are 100% honest and trustworthy. Pop around to the review section on their website. You'll see what we mean.
Clients often mention their shipping and promptness in reviews – the word “awesome” features all over the place.
The quality of their flowers also has reviewers in awe. And, of course, the all-important discretion with which they treat every order.
What to consider when you order?
Plain Jane has a really wide range of products available for shipping. It’s easy to spend hours in their online shop and not notice the time go by.
There’s Delta 8, available as a flower, a pre-rolled joint and a Tincture.
They have Kief, pre-rolled joints, and small CBD buds, and there are more than 20 strains to choose from. All of these are sourced from small farms, planted with strains bred for the highest CBD to THC ratios allowed by law.
Plain Jane also stocks a variety of vape products, which is an excellent addition to their catalog.
Their selection of indoor, greenhouse and sun-grown flowers, with a variety of effects, including balance, energize, calm, lift and rest, is just about as comprehensive as it gets.
If you're an aroma aficionado, you can have your choice of citrus, earth, cocoa, diesel, floral, herbal, nutty, pine and so much more.
Their online store is also well-stocked with CBD accessories. You will find grinders, vaporizers, smoking pipes of all codes and colours, stash bags, rolling papers, even branded lighters and clothing items. So, the whole CBD shopping experience is comprehensive.
So, with tinctures, edibles, oils, capsules, lotions and flowers, you'll be spoiled for choice. Experiment (if you haven't already) with your favorite way to consume CBD. That’s always a deeply personal choice. Once you’ve made that choice, you can be sure Plain Jane will have what you need.
Plain Jane also offers CBD flowers to retailers all around the United States. Keep your eyes peeled.
4) Green Flower Botanicals: Blended terpenes
Green Flower Botanicals is heavily focused on customer education and service. And they ensure that their products stay within the legal limit of 0.3% THC.
They get the importance of solid information when you’re dealing with your own or somebody else’s health. With that in mind, they’ve created a vast knowledge base on their site – with a slick Live Chat feature to boot.
Spend some time on their site, and even if you don’t buy anything, you definitely will have learned stuff you never knew about CBD.
Their CBD oils are full-spectrum and each oil contains phytocannabinoids. They select hemp plants with naturally high concentrations of cannabidiol (CBD) while still maintaining a full spectrum of other phytocannabinoids. This makes their product range unique.
Many cannabinoids have been patented by the US Department of Health and Human Services as neuroprotectants and antioxidants. Green Flower botanicals contain many of these.
From soil to oil, the whole process happens under the strictest quality control at Green Flower Botanicals. These guys are committed to the highest quality CBD products possible.
Their hemp crops are high in CBD across the board. All plants are sustainably farmed – mostly on U.S. family farms.
All Green Flower Botanicals’ oils are triple-tested in labs before putting the formulas together.
Every time they harvest, the crop is independently certified for both cannabinoid and terpene content by an ISO-certified laboratory.
And, very important, their products are ALWAYS pesticide-free and contain absolutely no dangerous metal content.
Why do we choose them?
Green Flower Botanicals deliver on both price and quality, but their scientific approach to the “farm to oil” process impressed us. They take the “natural” part of natural products very seriously.
The educational section on their website is invaluable. It’s worth your while to spend some time there – the whole library is highly usable and highly informative.
Customer's expectations are a serious priority for them, so what they do behind the scenes to manufacture the products is reflected in how the products are packaged, presented, priced and shipped.
The efficacy of their strains, specifically ACDC, can be helpful for pain and sleep. Their skin lotion is also effective and unique and can be used for burns, bug bites, dry skin areas and minor cuts. It might also do wonders for leg cramps.
What to consider when you order?
Green Flower Botanicals have everything (and then the kitchen sink) in their online store.
There's Colorado Harvest Oil, CBD lotions and salves, strain-specific oils, broad-spectrum oils, CBD gummies, even pet and equine products!
Their hemp products for horses are another way in which Green Flower Botanicals separate themselves from the bunch.
They will deliver farm-fresh CBD hemp flower buds right to your doorstep. All you need to do is place the order.
You can get these in Lemon Haze, Chemdawg, Bubba Kush and Legendary.
The Green Flower Botanicals hemp flower vaporizers are also a must-see.
They continually have coupon specials, as well as multi-pack specials. So your budget won’t be shattered! You have to visit their site to avail these.
Their five-pack is one of the most innovative product packaging and price strategies we’ve seen in a while. You get each of their five strains for a huge discount. Worth a look.
There’s a lot of fun stuff too, like t-shirts with GREAT slogans.
Pop around to their site. It’ll be worth your while.
5) ATLRx: Sourced from family owned farms
ATLRx was started simply to help people improve their lives with effective natural alternatives. Their website pretty much speaks for itself and one just needs to visit it to clear their doubts.
ALTRx is on a quest to stay abreast of all scientific and clinical research on CBD, and they leverage their insights when they formulate their products.
According to their website, they promise the best results, consistently and backed by scientific results.
The company is based in Georgia, and they ship from there. All of ATLRx’s hemp comes from Colorado. They extract their CBD with the most historically sound method – by using ethanol/alcohol. The method is a cold extraction that retains the terpenes and other sensitive compounds optimally.
Low-temperature and low-pressure CO2 extractions are also used on products.
So, while they're trying to educate a generation about preventative, healthy lifestyles, they rely on good science, research and innovation to bring optimal CBD products to the market at the fairest possible prices.
Why do we choose them?
The ATLRx way of doing things appealed to us. As does their reason for doing them.
ATLRx ensures their learning curve remains steep – and that reflects in their products.
They’re innovative, they serve their product from Georgia and their healthy respect for good science makes them friends everywhere. In an industry where there’s often naked hostility between traditional health care and alternative health care, this is a breath of fresh air.
They can talk firsthand about the benefits of CBD because, as a family, they experienced it. They know the difference CBD products have made and they strive to do better in the area.
This places them in a unique position to advise others and to instinctively act on and react to the results of scientific tests. That knowledge is then translated into their products, and it ultimately benefits their clients.
The customer comes first with them too. But not only as far as friendly, efficient service is concerned. They care on a deeper level because their up-close-and-personal encounters with CBD allow a deeper knowledge of the specific benefits of CBD for specific ailments and conditions.
Their shipping is always reliable.
They carry a full range of products, completely comparable to all the other merchants we’re reviewing in this article.
What to consider when you order?
As we’ve said, ATLRx has a full range of products, comparable to the biggest players in the industry.
There's Delta 8, tinctures, flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, products for pets and fun apparel.
CBD-rich hemp flowers are sourced from farms all over the USA – particularly in California, Oregon and Colorado. This makes for a good variety of Hybrid, Indica and Sativa strains.
The Delta 8 Vape Cartridge is perfect for relaxing. It will also give you a euphoric feeling. Delta 8 tetrahydrocannabinol (also 8THC) is one of a selection of cannabinoids in cannabis plants. This is the teenage brother of the more potent psychoactive THC found in cannabis.
ATLRx tinctures contain active cannabidiol and organic hemp seed oil. It's vegan and it's gluten-free. And, of course, it's completely non-GMO.
Their topicals include a full-spectrum lotion, CBD salve, CBD lip balm and CBD balm.
In the mood for something edible? Does the combination of peanut butter and honey appeal? Imagine this iconic pair, enhanced with CBD. That’s the kind of edible product you’ll find in the ATLRx store.
The ATLRx store is also stocked with hemp and CBD concentrates – for those who want a blast of CBD or Delta 8. You can find dabs, crumble, wax, shatter or isolate in various measures.
These guys are serious competitors with a huge heart. A visit to their online store is well worth your time.
ATLRx also offers CBD flowers to retailers all around the United States. Keep your eyes peeled.
6) Secret Nature: Quality CBD buds
Secret Nature first saw the light of day back in 2017. It was the brainchild of a group of health practitioners and cannabis operators.
They strive to elevate themselves above the rest of the industry by providing customers with a truly unique experience. They always use the highest-quality products to consistently provide users with the best experiences.
With a combined two decades of experience in the cannabis industry, the group of individuals who run Secret Nature have a great obsession with organic cultivation and product development.
They also focus on providing the most exceptional and efficient menu possible.
Every Secret Nature product is 100% organic and uses only lab-tested CBD extracts and flowers.
Secret Nature’s prices are highly competitive, as is their shipping and return policy. You can certainly shop with confidence and peace of mind from the moment you enter their online store.
They offer fast shipping to anywhere in the US – everything goes through USPS Priority mail. It takes around 48 hours for any order to process before it ships.
REMEMBER: USPS priority is NOT guaranteed.
Why do we choose them?
These guys know the game. They’ve known cannabis from way before it became a household item.
That means, what Secret Nature knows about their products, others have yet to learn. And they’ll probably always be a little ahead of the curve.
Their customer service, the way they package and present their products, the style of their online store, their prices – all of these created an atmosphere for us that smacked of irresistibility.
Although they ship USPS Priority, you are guaranteed to get your product on time, every time.
The Secret Nature store carries a comprehensive selection of products, 100% on par with all the other merchants we’re reviewing in this article.
What to consider when you order?
They have a fantastic assortment of pre-rolls. But it’s their flowers that steal the show.
Secret Nature CBD flowers are cultivated in settings that are reminiscent of high-tech laboratories. They grow small batches simply because it allows them to control every single aspect of the growing environment. That means every individual plant gets to grow and develop to its absolute potential.
That kind of cultivation, in turn, results in optimal cannabinoid and terpene production inside the plant itself.
The buds are something to behold. I don’t think any of us have seen such visually appealing buds – like ever! And the flavor is something to write home about!
Secret Nature harvests every second week throughout a 12-month cycle. Their flowers are ALWAYS farm-fresh.
Secret Nature pre-rolls contain the same CBD hemp you find in their flower tins. They pride themselves that they NEVER use shake or trim or low-quality outdoor flowers for their pre-rolled joints.
The only product that goes into the pre-rolls is 100% freshly ground, trimmed by hand and hermetically sealed to keep them fresh.
Joints are rolled in hemp paper, and they're hermetically sealed to keep them farm fresh.
These are, in our experience, the most potent CBD hemp joints we’ve come across!
Quality shines through in their vape products too. The small-batch vape carts are made with living flower resin. They use real cannabis terpenes, which gives you something that remains 100% true to the original plant.
The increased aroma is brilliant, as are the taste and efficacy.
Secret Nature goes the extra mile with their tinctures too. The quality is tangible. They’re made with pure flower essence and infused with herbal oils. These tinctures are unique.
As a note from us to you – the market is oversaturated with CBD products which can be quite confusing and exhausting. If you decide on Secret Nature, you will not be disappointed. They sell the real thing; real full-spectrum CBD extracts with abundant cannabinoids, the best essential oils and real cannabis-derived terpenes.
Secret Nature’s cannabinoid extracts are mostly full of premium products. They are made keeping in mind a broad range of effects.
Their effects may include sleep, creativity and relaxation.
As with all their other products, the extracts contain only the highest-quality organic ingredients. CBD and cannabinoid extracts include CBN, CBG, THCV, Delta 8 THC and more. This is a range of completely superior products.
Secret Nature also offers CBD flowers to retailers all around the United States. Keep your eyes peeled.
Conclusion: Which company has the most potent CBD hemp flower strains?
All the mentioned brands offer a wide range of high-quality CBD flower strains. They have a decent amount of cannabinoid and THC. They also upload third-party laboratory tests to verify the authenticity of their products.
We highly recommend all the online CBD stores we’ve recommended in this article. Each one made it onto our top six list because they bring something specific to the party. Although we do suggest you make your way to each of their online stores, browse around their sites, see what they offer and decide which one most appeals to you.
Buying premier CBD products is a personal thing, after all. But you’ll be safe with all of the retailers we reviewed. With hundreds of brands available in the market, selecting one could be a tough task. Several factors will go into making the right decision. If you want to give it a try, you should choose from the following brands: Cheef Botanicals or Cannaflower as you’ll get your product and you’ll get it on time. Their services are discreet, their customer service is superb and their product is varied and top quality across the board.